Tig Notaro: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Tig Notaro
March 24, 1971
Jackson, Mississippi, US
55 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Tig Notaro?
Tig Notaro is an American comedian, actress, and writer known for her distinctive deadpan delivery. Her observational humor often explores personal experiences with a unique blend of vulnerability and wit.
She gained widespread attention for her legendary 2012 stand-up set, “Live”, where she candidly addressed her recent cancer diagnosis. The raw, emotional performance quickly went viral and was lauded by fellow comedians and critics alike.
Early Life and Education
Mathilde O’Callaghan Notaro was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and spent her early childhood in Pass Christian. Her mother, Mathilde Susie O’Callaghan Notaro, a free-spirited artist, significantly influenced Notaro’s creative development.
Notaro later relocated with her family to Spring, Texas, where she developed an early interest in music, playing guitar and drums. She ultimately left high school in ninth grade, opting to earn her GED later rather than pursue a traditional academic path.
Notable Relationships
Tig Notaro is currently married to actress and writer Stephanie Allynne, whom she met on the set of the film In a World…. Their relationship began publicly, leading to their marriage in 2015.
The couple welcomed twin sons, Max and Finn, in 2016, who were born via a surrogate using Allynne’s eggs. Notaro and Allynne maintain a strong family unit, openly co-parenting their children and often sharing glimpses of their home life.
Career Highlights
Tig Notaro’s 2012 stand-up set, “Live”, marked a pivotal moment. It earned widespread critical acclaim and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album, becoming a cultural touchstone with its raw, deeply personal delivery after her cancer diagnosis.
She further solidified her artistic vision by creating, writing, and starring in the semi-autobiographical Amazon Prime Video series One Mississippi. Notaro has also ventured into directing, co-helming the feature film Am I OK?, and hosts the popular podcast “Don’t Ask Tig”.
Signature Quote
I always laugh on the inside, which is why I have a straight face. My delivery is just naturally deadpan.
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