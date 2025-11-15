50 Of The Derpiest Cats Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Cats are elegant and graceful creatures. Except when they’re not. As you probably already know if you have one (or saw our articles 50 Hilarious Examples Of Cat Logic, 161 Cats Who Immediately Regretted Their Poor Life Choices, and 50 Overdramatic Cats Who Deserve An Oscar), felines can be really silly too. And we have more pics to prove it!

Found on the subreddit r/AnimalsBeingDerps, these images show that no matter how high you’re able to jump or how well you find your way in the dark, once in a while you will still land on your butt or bump into a mirror.

Continue scrolling to meet the critters and check out more derpy cats here.

#1 Give My Compliments To The Chef

Image source: OffensiveandLoud

#2 Oliver Can Be A Bit Clingy

Image source: zchocolatemoose

#3 This Was Supposed To Be A Plant Progress Post Showing Off My Oxalis But Henk Stole The Show

Image source: aloofloofah

#4 He Do A Danger Dance

Image source: chloebrockx

#5 The Love Of My Life

Image source: MAOspeedwagon

#6 He’s Feeling The Halloween Spirit Too

Image source: wet-robot

#7 The Great Hunter Stalks It’s Prey

Image source: Thund3rbolt

#8 Drawing

Image source: ZeeCapE

#9 Heeeelp Meeeee

Image source: osogood

#10 My Cat Trying To Eat Fake Grass

Image source: akasaiga

#11 Mistakes Were Made

Image source: SalaryIcy3531

#12 5 Minutes Ago They Were Chasing The Laser

Image source: Potential_Border6287

#13 Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It

Image source: YeetLePotato

#14 Improvise. Adapt. Overcome

Image source: RepulsiveWishbone818

#15 My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights & He Instantly Regretted It

Image source: supercj926

#16 Derp Moment Right Before A Zoomie

Image source: nomorefaces

#17 Kevin Took A Visit To The Land Behind The Dryer

Image source: A_minus_A

#18 “I Hope My Disguise Works!”

Image source: TheNewPlum

#19 Kitten Inherited Her Mama’s Curiosity

Image source: Full_Manager_4782

#20 Caught My Cat Just Casually Living In A Different Realm Of Gravity

Image source: ClashIdeas

#21 Boss: “Why Is Your Work Productivity So Low”

Image source: emperilsourbellys

#22 Bobo (17 Yr Old) After Getting Some Head Rubs

Image source: GutterLoveMusic

#23 Just Bought An Ac. He Sleeps All Day With His Butt Facing It

Image source: nanstein

#24 Kitty Is Unsure About The Printer

Image source: unnaturalorder

#25 Sometimes I Just Wanna Be “Cat”

Image source: blek_blek

#26 She’s Just Trying To Pay Her Student Loans

Image source: downriverrowing

#27 My Kitten Likes To Stick Her Tongue Out (She Thinks She’s A Dog)

Image source: gbonii

#28 Looks Confy

Image source: HookLove

#29 Mood

Image source: ifallupthestairsalot

#30 Whenever I Make Spaghetti For Dinner My Cat Finds An Un-Rinsed Dish And Ends Up With Marinara Blush

Image source: braceofjackrabbits

#31 “Are You Going To Do Something About This?”

Image source: JollyPeaches

#32 “The Hell Is Wrong With This Guy”

Image source: crasshumor

#33 You Pet Him And Not Me? Instant Jealousy

Image source: Milkway_

#34 Dropping A Hint To My Human

Image source: jayy8143

#35 Not Sure What’s Going On Here

Image source: Bigdawgz86

#36 Our Kitten Crawled Into My Girlfriend’s Sleeve

Image source: JackLegg

#37 Love It That Cats Have No Idea How Hilarious They Look When They Do Stuff Like This

Image source: kee-mosabe

#38 The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down

Image source: violinfiddleman

#39 Smile For The Camera

Image source: PuzzleheadedCard6554

#40 Why’s My Lecturer Gotta Use A Laser Pointer ?!

Image source: leahhopexx

#41 He Is Really Enjoying

Image source: muttoutpickety

#42 I Present To You My Spirit Animal

Image source: 500CatsTypingStuff

#43 Cats About To Sneeze

Image source: Bright_Conference_32

#44 This Kitty That Found Self Enlightenment

Image source: ThaanksIHateIt

#45 Idk Why My Cat Keeps Doing This? Did I Upset Him?

Image source: lilAZN99

#46 “Tail…” “Tail!!!” “Tail!!!”

Image source: AccidentallyWarm

#47 It Had To Be Done

Image source: dreadymama314

#48 What Is This Thing?

Image source: mariela4435

#49 He Meowed For Our Sins

Image source: VQ37HR911

#50 Cat vs. Bubble Bath

Image source:  schizbouncer

