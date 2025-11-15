50 Of The Derpiest Cats Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Cats are elegant and graceful creatures. Except when they’re not. As you probably already know if you have one (or saw our articles 50 Hilarious Examples Of Cat Logic, 161 Cats Who Immediately Regretted Their Poor Life Choices, and 50 Overdramatic Cats Who Deserve An Oscar), felines can be really silly too. And we have more pics to prove it!
Found on the subreddit r/AnimalsBeingDerps, these images show that no matter how high you’re able to jump or how well you find your way in the dark, once in a while you will still land on your butt or bump into a mirror.
Continue scrolling to meet the critters and check out more derpy cats here.
#1 Give My Compliments To The Chef
Image source: OffensiveandLoud
#2 Oliver Can Be A Bit Clingy
Image source: zchocolatemoose
#3 This Was Supposed To Be A Plant Progress Post Showing Off My Oxalis But Henk Stole The Show
Image source: aloofloofah
#4 He Do A Danger Dance
Image source: chloebrockx
#5 The Love Of My Life
Image source: MAOspeedwagon
#6 He’s Feeling The Halloween Spirit Too
Image source: wet-robot
#7 The Great Hunter Stalks It’s Prey
Image source: Thund3rbolt
#8 Drawing
Image source: ZeeCapE
#9 Heeeelp Meeeee
Image source: osogood
#10 My Cat Trying To Eat Fake Grass
Image source: akasaiga
#11 Mistakes Were Made
Image source: SalaryIcy3531
#12 5 Minutes Ago They Were Chasing The Laser
Image source: Potential_Border6287
#13 Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It
Image source: YeetLePotato
#14 Improvise. Adapt. Overcome
Image source: RepulsiveWishbone818
#15 My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights & He Instantly Regretted It
Image source: supercj926
#16 Derp Moment Right Before A Zoomie
Image source: nomorefaces
#17 Kevin Took A Visit To The Land Behind The Dryer
Image source: A_minus_A
#18 “I Hope My Disguise Works!”
Image source: TheNewPlum
#19 Kitten Inherited Her Mama’s Curiosity
Image source: Full_Manager_4782
#20 Caught My Cat Just Casually Living In A Different Realm Of Gravity
Image source: ClashIdeas
#21 Boss: “Why Is Your Work Productivity So Low”
Image source: emperilsourbellys
#22 Bobo (17 Yr Old) After Getting Some Head Rubs
Image source: GutterLoveMusic
#23 Just Bought An Ac. He Sleeps All Day With His Butt Facing It
Image source: nanstein
#24 Kitty Is Unsure About The Printer
Image source: unnaturalorder
#25 Sometimes I Just Wanna Be “Cat”
Image source: blek_blek
#26 She’s Just Trying To Pay Her Student Loans
Image source: downriverrowing
#27 My Kitten Likes To Stick Her Tongue Out (She Thinks She’s A Dog)
Image source: gbonii
#28 Looks Confy
Image source: HookLove
#29 Mood
Image source: ifallupthestairsalot
#30 Whenever I Make Spaghetti For Dinner My Cat Finds An Un-Rinsed Dish And Ends Up With Marinara Blush
Image source: braceofjackrabbits
#31 “Are You Going To Do Something About This?”
Image source: JollyPeaches
#32 “The Hell Is Wrong With This Guy”
Image source: crasshumor
#33 You Pet Him And Not Me? Instant Jealousy
Image source: Milkway_
#34 Dropping A Hint To My Human
Image source: jayy8143
#35 Not Sure What’s Going On Here
Image source: Bigdawgz86
#36 Our Kitten Crawled Into My Girlfriend’s Sleeve
Image source: JackLegg
#37 Love It That Cats Have No Idea How Hilarious They Look When They Do Stuff Like This
Image source: kee-mosabe
#38 The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down
Image source: violinfiddleman
#39 Smile For The Camera
Image source: PuzzleheadedCard6554
#40 Why’s My Lecturer Gotta Use A Laser Pointer ?!
Image source: leahhopexx
#41 He Is Really Enjoying
Image source: muttoutpickety
#42 I Present To You My Spirit Animal
Image source: 500CatsTypingStuff
#43 Cats About To Sneeze
Image source: Bright_Conference_32
#44 This Kitty That Found Self Enlightenment
Image source: ThaanksIHateIt
#45 Idk Why My Cat Keeps Doing This? Did I Upset Him?
Image source: lilAZN99
#46 “Tail…” “Tail!!!” “Tail!!!”
Image source: AccidentallyWarm
#47 It Had To Be Done
Image source: dreadymama314
#48 What Is This Thing?
Image source: mariela4435
#49 He Meowed For Our Sins
Image source: VQ37HR911
#50 Cat vs. Bubble Bath
Image source: schizbouncer
Follow Us