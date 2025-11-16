40 People Who Were Ecstatic To Get Exactly What They Requested (New Pics)

Rarely does it happen that things go the way that we hoped they would. Dreams stay in the dream realm, fulfilled only through the help of our psyche, whilst the real world continues to work against us. But there are those moments that make life worth living, especially when it comes to food. 

The subreddit named “Delicious Compliance” allows people who’ve had their dreams come true to a T to share their moments of bliss. What you ask for, you shall receive! You get extra pickles, and you get extra pickles, everyone gets extra pickles! If you don’t want them, we won’t be shoving them down your throat (unless you’re into that kind of thing). 

So, dear delicious readers, enjoy this wholesomely satisfying list, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites! Also, leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments below, mayhaps sharing your own stories of wondrous generosity. If by the end of it you’re still feeling peckish, I’ve got another Bored Panda article right here. Enough talk, let’s munch into it! 

More info: Reddit

#1 Well Ok Then

Image source: RustyMK1

#2 Customer Asked For “A Very Generous Amount Of Olives ” He Did Not Go Home Displeased

Image source: the_tech_guy1452

#3 I Asked For Lots And Lots Of Cream Cheese Icing On My Cinnamon Buns

Image source: willowthemanx

#4 They Got Exactly What They Asked For

Image source: Lonely_Boii_

#5 My Coworkers Were Meeting Up For Lunch For The First Time And I’m Sick At Home With Covid. I Asked My Teammate To Drop Off Something From The Restaurant. Boy Did He Comply. Banana For Scale

Image source: jlmcdon2

#6 Special Instructions: “I’d Like Enough Red Pepper Flakes To Kill A Donkey Please”

Image source: dame_de_boeuf

#7 I’m Visibly Pregnant And Was Craving Falafel. I Asked For All The Pickled Turnip/Pickles. Shwarma Joint Delivered!

Image source: Edna_Krabappelous

#8 This Made My Day

Image source: iwant2beyourdog

#9 Mod Pizza: Asked For As Much Cheese As They Can Legally Give!

Image source: AmatureMD

#10 Thanks, I Love Ice Cream Hamburger

Image source: AlphaO4

#11 I Asked For One Extra Fortune Cookie

Image source: daaa-aaad

#12 My Daughter Wanted Ham & Pineapple On Her Cheeseburger Sub. Pineapple Wasn’t Listed As Add-On. Made Special Request & Offered To Pay Extra. They Added Pineapple At No Charge. They Got Tipped Extra For This

Image source: SkyrimWidow

#13 Asked For Extra Roast Beef On My Sandwich

Image source: mf9812

#14 My Friend Ordered A Chip Butty At A Pub And This Is What They Got

Image source: Ah_nice

#15 Ordered From Jersey Mike’s. Asked Them To “F Me Up With Pickles.” Did Not Disappoint

Image source: KeepTheFaith613

#16 Asked For Some Extra Garlic Bread From A Local Italian Place

Image source: DancingYoshi

#17 A “Medium” Ice Cream Cone

Image source: BmeBenji

#18 Today I Was On A 2 1/2 Hour Flight So We Were Only Served An Egg Salad Sandwich And A Brownie Later On. I Really Liked The Sandwich And Asked The Flight Attended For Another One, Not Only Did She Give Me 2 Sandwiches But Also 2 Brownies! I Hope Everyone Has A Nice Day!

Image source: dionysxs

#19 I Asked Taco Bell For As Much Fire And Diablo Sauce As They Could Legally Give Me…they Were Laughing So Hard When They Handed Me The Bag

Image source: thedancinghippie

#20 Shout Out To Poke 1/2 La Jolla, You Done This Fat Kid Proud

Image source: erikgratz110

#21 So I Work At Halal Shack And Someone Ordered This Today…

Image source: mikelieman

#22 “Extra Cherries Please, I’m Sad”

Image source: YourMostFavoriteNPC

#23 Went On A Disney Cruise And Was Asked What I Want For Dessert. I Said “Nothing”

Image source: Sayomi_Koneko

#24 This Regular Pepperoni My Brother Ordered

Image source: WannabeWriter1016

#25 Finally, The Right Amount Of Pickles

Image source: hiccupsandheels

#26 His Request Said “Please Extra Champignons I Will Pay Extra Please Totally Overdo It For The Mother Of Champignons”

Image source: HoodsFrostyFuckstick

#27 The Cook Asked If I Wanted A Little Extra Tater Tots

Image source: Ixz72

#28 I Asked For Extra Garlic Sauce With My Garlic Potatoes

Image source: l00kbehindy0u

#29 Would You Like A Side Of Pizza With Your Pepperoni?

Image source: rztan

#30 I Am A Menace To Society. My Dumb Pregnancy Brain Accidentally Ordered My Husband A Burrito With No Tortilla

Image source: Kordidk

#31 I Asked For “A Bit Of Extra Sauce On The Side” And Was Hit With 31 Packets Of Assorted Sauces

Image source: 16bitTango

#32 Asked Texas Roadhouse For Some Extra Rolls With Meal And Side. They Gave Me A Whole Bag Full!

Image source: RichJMoney

#33 Asked For Extra Croutons, Can’t Complain Lol

Image source: Crystalbis

#34 I Told My BF I’m Only Into Caesar Salad For The Toppings… He Hooked Me Up!! I Actually Had To Remove Some Of It Lol

Image source: LilNightingale

#35 Putting The Cherry In Cherry Coke

Image source: coolaaron88

#36 Asked For Extra Olives On My Salad!

Image source: Kaizen336

#37 Asked To Replace Sesame Seeds By Extra Green Onions On My General Tao Poutine… I’m Not Disappointed!

Image source: QCPilot24

#38 This Was Supposed To Be A Single Taco. I Didn’t Ask For Anything Extra. Needless To Say I’m Very Happy With The Portion Sizes Today

Image source: herodothyote

#39 Asked For Extra Pickled Red Onions On My Nachos. I Can’t Even See What’s Underneath Them

Image source: DeificWhiteBoy

#40 Asked For Extra Sour Cream, Got A Swamp

Image source: taintflip

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
