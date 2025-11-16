40 People Who Were Ecstatic To Get Exactly What They Requested (New Pics)

Rarely does it happen that things go the way that we hoped they would. Dreams stay in the dream realm, fulfilled only through the help of our psyche, whilst the real world continues to work against us. But there are those moments that make life worth living, especially when it comes to food.
The subreddit named "Delicious Compliance" allows people who've had their dreams come true to a T to share their moments of bliss. What you ask for, you shall receive! You get extra pickles, and you get extra pickles, everyone gets extra pickles! If you don't want them, we won't be shoving them down your throat (unless you're into that kind of thing).
#1 Well Ok Then
Image source: RustyMK1
#2 Customer Asked For “A Very Generous Amount Of Olives ” He Did Not Go Home Displeased
Image source: the_tech_guy1452
#3 I Asked For Lots And Lots Of Cream Cheese Icing On My Cinnamon Buns
Image source: willowthemanx
#4 They Got Exactly What They Asked For
Image source: Lonely_Boii_
#5 My Coworkers Were Meeting Up For Lunch For The First Time And I’m Sick At Home With Covid. I Asked My Teammate To Drop Off Something From The Restaurant. Boy Did He Comply. Banana For Scale
Image source: jlmcdon2
#6 Special Instructions: “I’d Like Enough Red Pepper Flakes To Kill A Donkey Please”
Image source: dame_de_boeuf
#7 I’m Visibly Pregnant And Was Craving Falafel. I Asked For All The Pickled Turnip/Pickles. Shwarma Joint Delivered!
Image source: Edna_Krabappelous
#8 This Made My Day
Image source: iwant2beyourdog
#9 Mod Pizza: Asked For As Much Cheese As They Can Legally Give!
Image source: AmatureMD
#10 Thanks, I Love Ice Cream Hamburger
Image source: AlphaO4
#11 I Asked For One Extra Fortune Cookie
Image source: daaa-aaad
#12 My Daughter Wanted Ham & Pineapple On Her Cheeseburger Sub. Pineapple Wasn’t Listed As Add-On. Made Special Request & Offered To Pay Extra. They Added Pineapple At No Charge. They Got Tipped Extra For This
Image source: SkyrimWidow
#13 Asked For Extra Roast Beef On My Sandwich
Image source: mf9812
#14 My Friend Ordered A Chip Butty At A Pub And This Is What They Got
Image source: Ah_nice
#15 Ordered From Jersey Mike’s. Asked Them To “F Me Up With Pickles.” Did Not Disappoint
Image source: KeepTheFaith613
#16 Asked For Some Extra Garlic Bread From A Local Italian Place
Image source: DancingYoshi
#17 A “Medium” Ice Cream Cone
Image source: BmeBenji
#18 Today I Was On A 2 1/2 Hour Flight So We Were Only Served An Egg Salad Sandwich And A Brownie Later On. I Really Liked The Sandwich And Asked The Flight Attended For Another One, Not Only Did She Give Me 2 Sandwiches But Also 2 Brownies! I Hope Everyone Has A Nice Day!
Image source: dionysxs
#19 I Asked Taco Bell For As Much Fire And Diablo Sauce As They Could Legally Give Me…they Were Laughing So Hard When They Handed Me The Bag
Image source: thedancinghippie
#20 Shout Out To Poke 1/2 La Jolla, You Done This Fat Kid Proud
Image source: erikgratz110
#21 So I Work At Halal Shack And Someone Ordered This Today…
Image source: mikelieman
#22 “Extra Cherries Please, I’m Sad”
Image source: YourMostFavoriteNPC
#23 Went On A Disney Cruise And Was Asked What I Want For Dessert. I Said “Nothing”
Image source: Sayomi_Koneko
#24 This Regular Pepperoni My Brother Ordered
Image source: WannabeWriter1016
#25 Finally, The Right Amount Of Pickles
Image source: hiccupsandheels
#26 His Request Said “Please Extra Champignons I Will Pay Extra Please Totally Overdo It For The Mother Of Champignons”
Image source: HoodsFrostyFuckstick
#27 The Cook Asked If I Wanted A Little Extra Tater Tots
Image source: Ixz72
#28 I Asked For Extra Garlic Sauce With My Garlic Potatoes
Image source: l00kbehindy0u
#29 Would You Like A Side Of Pizza With Your Pepperoni?
Image source: rztan
#30 I Am A Menace To Society. My Dumb Pregnancy Brain Accidentally Ordered My Husband A Burrito With No Tortilla
Image source: Kordidk
#31 I Asked For “A Bit Of Extra Sauce On The Side” And Was Hit With 31 Packets Of Assorted Sauces
Image source: 16bitTango
#32 Asked Texas Roadhouse For Some Extra Rolls With Meal And Side. They Gave Me A Whole Bag Full!
Image source: RichJMoney
#33 Asked For Extra Croutons, Can’t Complain Lol
Image source: Crystalbis
#34 I Told My BF I’m Only Into Caesar Salad For The Toppings… He Hooked Me Up!! I Actually Had To Remove Some Of It Lol
Image source: LilNightingale
#35 Putting The Cherry In Cherry Coke
Image source: coolaaron88
#36 Asked For Extra Olives On My Salad!
Image source: Kaizen336
#37 Asked To Replace Sesame Seeds By Extra Green Onions On My General Tao Poutine… I’m Not Disappointed!
Image source: QCPilot24
#38 This Was Supposed To Be A Single Taco. I Didn’t Ask For Anything Extra. Needless To Say I’m Very Happy With The Portion Sizes Today
Image source: herodothyote
#39 Asked For Extra Pickled Red Onions On My Nachos. I Can’t Even See What’s Underneath Them
Image source: DeificWhiteBoy
#40 Asked For Extra Sour Cream, Got A Swamp
Image source: taintflip
