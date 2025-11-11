Make Love, Not War: Clever Ad Campaign Against AIDS

by

2016 UEFA European Championship is hosted by France and that means that hundreds of people from all over Europe will visit the country to celebrate the event. People will meet, spend time together and maybe even more.

Advertising agency TBWA, based in Paris, together with a non-profit organization AIDES created four eye-catching provocative ads encouraging people to stay safe from AIDS. The ads show people of different races and sexualities posing nude. Their bodies have been painted in the colors of country flags, representing the teams participating in the tournament.

All ads come with the message “Make Love, Not War”, but remind you to stay safe while doing that.

More info: adeevee.com | aides.org

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
