My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here’s 147 Of The Best

by

My name is Matthew J Wills, and I’m a cartoonist and video game tester from Wellington, New Zealand. I’ve made a few different webcomic series in the past, which were all shortly lived with a niche following. One day, just for fun, I made a silly webcomic about a doofus knight looking for a sword and was met with overnight success – it was a hit! I knew I’d tapped into something special with it, and I’ve been drawing Swords 3 times a week ever since. It’s a series aimed to make light fun of all kinds of fantasy tropes, without punching down or taking sides.

More info: swordscomic.com | twitter.com | Instagram | reddit.com | patreon.com

#1

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#2

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#3

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#4

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#5

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#6

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#7

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#8

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#9

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#10

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#11

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#12

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#13

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#14

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#15

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#16

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#17

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#18

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#19

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#20

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#21

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#22

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#23

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#24

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#25

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#26

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#27

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#28

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#29

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#30

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#31

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#32

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#33

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#34

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#35

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#36

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#37

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#38

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#39

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#40

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#41

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#42

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#43

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#44

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#45

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#46

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#47

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#48

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#49

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#50

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#51

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#52

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#53

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#54

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#55

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#56

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#57

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#58

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#59

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#60

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#61

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#62

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#63

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#64

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#65

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#66

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#67

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#68

I riffed on some classic sword-based fairy tales…

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#69

And made fun of some current events…

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#70

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#71

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#72

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#73

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#74

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#75

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#76

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#77

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#78

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#79

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#80

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#81

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#82

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#83

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#84

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#85

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#86

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#87

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#88

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#89

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#90

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#91

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#92

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#93

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#94

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#95

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#96

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#97

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#98

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#99

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#100

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#101

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#102

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#103

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#104

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#105

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#106

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#107

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#108

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#109

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#110

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#111

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#112

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#113

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#114

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#115

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#116

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#117

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#118

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#119

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#120

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#121

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#122

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#123

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#124

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#125

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#126

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#127

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#128

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#129

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#130

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#131

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#132

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#133

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#134

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#135

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#136

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#137

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#138

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#139

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#140

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#141

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#142

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#143

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#144

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#145

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#146

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

#147

My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here&#8217;s 147 Of The Best

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Baby Cam Captures Mom Quietly Sneaking Out Of Son’s Nursery, And It’s All Of Us
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising”: 73 Funny Advertising Fails (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Why Fubar Can Be Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Long-Awaited Comeback
3 min read
May, 26, 2023
When My Staircase Became The Bookcase Of Our Dreams
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Designed Funky Rolling Pins To Make Baking Easy And Cool
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Husband Calls His Wife “Selfish And Vain” For Choosing Surgery Over Having Another Baby
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.