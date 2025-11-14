My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here’s 147 Of The Best

My name is Matthew J Wills, and I’m a cartoonist and video game tester from Wellington, New Zealand. I’ve made a few different webcomic series in the past, which were all shortly lived with a niche following. One day, just for fun, I made a silly webcomic about a doofus knight looking for a sword and was met with overnight success – it was a hit! I knew I’d tapped into something special with it, and I’ve been drawing Swords 3 times a week ever since. It’s a series aimed to make light fun of all kinds of fantasy tropes, without punching down or taking sides.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
#43
#44
#45
#46
#47
#48
#49
#50
#51
#52
#53
#54
#55
#56
#57
#58
#59
#60
#61
#62
#63
#64
#65
#66
#67
#68
I riffed on some classic sword-based fairy tales…
#69
And made fun of some current events…
#70
#71
#72
#73
#74
#75
#76
#77
#78
#79
#80
#81
#82
#83
#84
#85
#86
#87
#88
#89
#90
#91
#92
#93
#94
#95
#96
#97
#98
#99
#100
#101
#102
#103
#104
#105
#106
#107
#108
#109
#110
#111
#112
#113
#114
#115
#116
#117
#118
#119
#120
#121
#122
#123
#124
#125
#126
#127
#128
#129
#130
#131
#132
#133
#134
#135
#136
#137
#138
#139
#140
#141
#142
#143
#144
#145
#146
#147
