In what feels like no time at all, Derek Kolstad went from being an unknown aspiring screenwriter to having a widely successful career. After years of hard work, things really started to take off for Derek after the release of the 2014 movie John Wick. Since then, he has written three other installments in the franchise and he isn’t stopping there. It has recently been announced that he will be the screenwriter for the upcoming movie Streets of Rage which is based on the video game of the same name. Although films based on movies can sometimes be disappointing, but based on Derek’s track record we think this one is in good hands. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Derek Kolstad.
1. He Is a Wisconsin Native
Derek is a proud midwestern boy who was born and raised in Wisconsin. Although that area of the country has lots of things to offer, it certainly isn’t the best place to try to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Derek eventually decided to relocate to Los Angeles.
2. He Studied Business
Derek fell in love with movies at an early age. Although he always felt like he wanted to pursue a career in screenwriting, he initially found himself on a more traditional path. He went to Taylor University in Indiana where he majored in business administration.
3. He Is Not Into Social Media
Social media has become the first place that most people look when they want to learn more about someone in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, however, that won’t work for Derek’s fans. From what we can tell, he doesn’t have profiles on any social media platforms.
4. He Is All About Family
Derek has invested a lot of time and energy into building a successful career, but that isn’t the only thing he’s been focused on over the years. He has been married to his wife, Sonja, for several years and the couple has two children together. When he gets a break from work, he enjoys spending time with his loved ones.
5. He Has One Acting Credit
Derek has spent the vast majority of his career behind the scenes, but he’s also gotten the chance to experience what it’s like to be in front of the camera. In 2018, he made an appearance in a TV show called Bulletproof Screenwriting Show. This is his only acting credit to date.
6. He Almost Gave Up On Screenwriting
It’s no secret that breaking into the entertainment industry can be difficult. Derek spent years writing scripts and thinking of ideas and at one point he considered giving it all up and focusing on something else. Fortunately, his big break came and he got the chance to share his talents with the world.
7. He Likes to Read
All of the best story tellers are people who also like to consume other people’s stories and Derek Kolstand is no exception. He loves reading and getting lost in a good book. That said, he probably doesn’t have as much time to read as he’d like at this point in his life.
8. He’s Also Worked on TV Projects
Derek is most widely known for his work in the film industry, but that isn’t the only thing he’s done. Some people may not know that he’s also been involved in some things on the small screen. He is the co-creator and writer of Die Hart and he also executive produced and wrote two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
9. He Finds Comedy to Be the Most Difficult Genre
Versatility is an important quality to have in the entertainment industry and it’s something Derek definitely has. At the same time, though, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t struggle with certain genres. During an interview with Pasadena Magazine, Derek said, “Of all the genres, comedy is the hardest…When shown to an audience, there’s chuckles. When you see a comedy and it works on all levels—it’s a miracle. So, I think with comedy it’s about respecting your audience. They’re watching because they want to root for the hero. You want to build up that character, not tear them down, to get that reward of laughter”.
10. He Used to Work in Advertising
Like lots of people in the entertainment industry, Derek had to work quite a few other jobs prior to his screenwriting career really taking off. One of the jobs he had was in advertising. Although this may not technically count as the entertainment business, these industries have a lot of overlap.