Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself

by

Recently, a story posted on the Malicious Compliance community caught everyone’s attention. In a post that amassed 19.8k upvotes, the author THNielsen, who worked as a pickup and delivery driver for a Danish trucking company, shared an incident he had with a client.

“It was nearing the end of the day and I had to deliver a trampoline to a residential area,” THNielsen recounted. So he drove his truck to the far end of the street down the steep road, right to the last house.
It all went smoothly, but when THNielsen finally got out of his truck to unload the trampoline, “some guy was already standing behind my truck and started yelling and swearing at me.”

As you may imagine, this did not sit well with the author, who was told “to get the hell out of there right away!” So he maliciously complied.

A former delivery driver shared how he put a rude client in his place after he yelled at him for delivering his 130-pound order with a truck to the door

Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself

Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself

Image credtis: Byeong woo Kang (not the actual photo)

Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself

Image credtis: THNielsen

And here is what people commented about this whole situation

Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself
Delivery Driver Gets Yelled At By Client For Driving Down His Road, Maliciously Complies And Makes Him Carry His Trampoline Himself

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Marvel’s The Punisher” International Teaser Does Not Disappoint
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2017
This Facebook Page Makes It Clear How Silly Linguistics Is, Here Are 40 Of Their Funniest Posts
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Animal Planet’s Airing Kittens and Puppies for Four Days Straight
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2020
I Draw These Illusions With Cute Little Insects (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Person Asks The Net For Help After Receiving Bizarre DNA Test Results, Figures Out The Mystery
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
‘Embarrassing’ Taylor Swift Video Resurfaces, Sparking Heated Debate About Her Manners
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.