“What Really Gets Under Your Skin?”: 30 Responses From Our Community

A while ago I posed the question, “What Makes You Really Angry?” here on Bored Panda. To be honest, I braced myself for a deluge of personal grievances… What I received, however, was a rather good outlook on our modern society. To me, it became clear that our anger, varied as it is, intertwines to form a map of societal concerns that are often topics of great importance.
As I said before, I wasn’t quite prepared for the overwhelming surge of responses that poured into the thread. I would love to thank everyone for their answers and opinions!
#1
Men thinking they have any right to decide what a woman can and can’t do with her own body.
#2
People hurting children or animals!
#3
Cruelty to animals.
#4
When people hate groups of people they have never actually tried speaking to.
#5
Many things:
1. People torturing animals
2. People causing riots over something they don’t like.
3. People being abusive to others
4. Karens, Kyles, etc.
5. People who litter and think they are too good for rules
6. Bullies
7. People being hypocrites
8. The treatment of homeless people.
#6
Roe vs Wade being overturned!!
#7
Bullying. Only those who have been bullied know the full extent of psychological damage it does.
#8
People thinking you can “just don’t feel that way” about mental illness. Like you can choose to not have depression. I don’t see anyone out here telling diabetics to just make their own insulin.
#9
Nothing makes me angry anymore. I can’t do anything with anger. I’m over it. I’m just incredibly disappointed, saddened, disgusted, and ashamed of most people. I’m sick of it all. People are just sad saps. I refuse to let anyone dictate to me about how I should feel. So, having said that, I’m going to go outside and tiptoe through the tulips. When I come back in, I’m going to bake some cookies. I hope everyone has the nicest day possible.
#10
People that feel the need to divide other people into groups just so they know who to hate.
#11
I have no problem with vegans. Eat what you want. But if you make your pets agree with your beliefs, that’s just messed up. Fido is meant to eat meat, and making him eat a head of lettuce for breakfast, lunch and dinner is not healthy.
#12
The fact that half the population goes through a period every month, and it’s still ‘embarrassing’ or ‘inappropriate’ to talk about.
#13
People who are inconsiderate, offensive, or intolerant.
They are EVERYWHERE!
Racists, bigots, and misogynists are three good examples to get the ball rolling. People who let their feral offspring run riot through restaurants, cafes, pubs, and supermarkets, whose only parenting ‘skill’ is to shout ‘stop it!’ at the top of their voices. People who think that their religion gives them the right to look down on others, zealots who shout at you or blow you up, churches and preachers that hoard money as if it’s going out of fashion. People who demonize or criticize others because of their race, gender, or lifestyle choices.
In a nutshell, anyone who intentionally says or does something that hurts another person, whether physically, emotionally, or otherwise.
Tim says, ‘Always consider how your actions or words will affect someone before you say, write, or do them.’ Tim seems like a nice guy. Be like Tim.
(I don’t know who Tim is, but he was polite, so I let him have his say.)
#14
People who do not use turn signals. People who think stop signs and red lights are yield signs.
#15
Littering.
I dont care how far from a bin you are, carry it till you reach one. It’s not hard!
#16
We don’t have a cost of living crisis, we have a greed crisis driven by a need for companies to always show higher profits. Stop letting them get away with the lie and start taxing excess profit.
Also no person should earn more than 100 times the average pay of the rest of the staff. If they want to earn more pay everyone more.
#17
Anyone that can harm or abandon any animal that is reliant on us for care, love or sustenance.
#18
Prejudices—whether religious, national, or political—encourage the worst in people.
#19
Belittling older people. Thinking older people ruined your life, personally or societally. Failing to acknowledge the incredible challenges older people have faced and dealt with, even if they didn’t succeed too well. Making older people the bucket for your grievances. Treating older people badly in service industries, especially humiliating them on social media, which should be Elder Abuse IMO since it is done knowing they don’t know what is being villified against them.
#20
Fruit and vegetables wrapped in plastic. We survived fine with them being sold loose upto the last few years. Now it’s suddenly a health risk to not have everything covered in shrink wrap?
#21
When someone tries to gaslight me and then acts like I’m the problem for not falling for it.
#22
Canada still sanctioning the clubbing of baby seals. Don’t you guys always brag about how progressive you are?
#23
I’d love to complain about things but honestly, I’m not 100% educated in some of the things I want to vent about, and there’s already so many depressing things pointed out in here.
So instead, I’m just going to remind everyone to stop scrolling for a few minutes, get a glass of water, and don’t dwell too much on these things.
The world is an awful place, but one person isn’t going to be able to fix it all overnight! Just remember to do your part, and try your best to (kindly) educate others; even though everyone here wants to change the world, and work together, we need to keep in mind that sometimes we need to focus on our mental health, too.
You’re important, and amazing, and even if you don’t have the time, resources, or energy to lead a protest or fight back every single moment, even the little things like picking up trash and being kind to strangers can stack up and make a huge difference!
#24
When someone scolds you for something and then goes and does the exact same thing they told you not to do.
#25
Hypocrites.
#26
War, racism, bullying, hate, people who are homophobic, hurting animals, men thinking they are better than women…
#27
Inflation.
#28
Having to repeat myself. It infuriates me.
#29
When the ziplock feature on resealable plastic bags stops working.
#30
Queue barging.
