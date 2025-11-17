30 Older People Share Why They Don’t Understand The Younger Generation

It’s a fact of life just like the sun rises in the East and sets in the West: older people will always find something to criticize about the younger generations. The former grumble, the latter roll their eyes, but soon enough, those youngsters are looking at each new generation and wondering what the everlovin’ frick is going on, why they’re behaving so oddly, and why their music sounds like pure noise.
A thread created by u/VisibleConfusion12 went viral on r/AskReddit after it sparked a very interesting discussion in the online community. The OP wanted to know what things young people love that older internet users plain don’t understand, and we’ve collected some of the most interesting insights to share with you. Scroll down to read what they had to say and upvote the posts you agree with.
We got in touch with the author of the thread, redditor u/VisibleConfusion12, who was kind enough to share their thoughts on the topic. Read on for Bored Panda’s interview with them.
#1
Declaring everything is a result of a mental illness. Sometimes people are just a******s.
#2
The unending need to share everything on social media including their meals, their children, their partners everything.
#3
Talking loudly with your phone on speaker while in public. Older people do it, too.
WTF is *that* all about?
#4
Social media celebrities.
#5
Long a*s fake nails. How do you even go to the bathroom with those things without hurting yourself? They’re not even attractive. I don’t get it.
Edit: To be clear, I’m talking LONG here, like inches long. I have longish natural nails and I love getting them done, but I’ve seen people with nails that are over 2 inches long and I don’t understand how you can be productive with nails like that. I’m not mad about it, I just honestly don’t get the hype.
#6
The videos where they say it’s a “life hack” when it’s just common sense.
Aka “try out this crazy life hack for perfectly cut bagles, EVERYTIME!”
Proceeds to use a bagel cutter.
Like, seriously??? You need someone to tell you that?
#7
Film random strangers without consent to make fun of them online all for internet ‘clout’.
#8
Those large, spider-looking, over-the-top fake eyelashes.
#9
Facetiming people instead of calling them. Unless you have to show me something, I prefer not to show my face on screen
#10
All these s****y prank videos on people in public.
The public tik tok dancing.
I can’t handle the second hand embarrassment when someone is dancing in aisle 5.
#11
Extravagant proms and baby showers.
#12
Filming themselves crying.
#13
The Andrew Tate style of misogynistic alpha male b******t that so many young men seem to buy into. I guess I kind of get how they’re susceptible to that sort of stuff, but the ideology doesn’t really make much sense.
I think most of the rest of the stuff like tik tok, hairstyles, and clothing is just a “kids these days” kind of thing where people aren’t open minded enough to realize the stuff they were into as kids was seem as being just as stupid by the older generation. Because really, it boils down to it just being different and new.
#14
Im still young, but Mukbang videos. I like cooking shows, but watching someone pig out on camera is just gross.
#15
Filming every little thing. Like why are they filming them doing basic stuff like grocery shopping?
#16
Referring to anybody people don’t like as narcissistic. Every form of lying or even just disagreement is gaslighting.
#17
The new Disney remakes.
#18
Listening to the music on mobile speaker while walking around the street or travelling via public transportation
#19
Self diagnosing their mental illnesses.
#20
As a teacher, I get enormously annoyed by the idea that it seems cool to be stupid for a significant amount of teens. Like being actually proud of lacking or pretending to lack basic knowledge or primary skills. Over the last 2 weeks I had a 14 y old pretending not to know who the figure of Christ was, a kid claiming not to know how to use a ruler and one who claimed to never have used scissors…
Update: 5 min ago a 14y old asked me wether pigs have ears…
#21
YouTube reaction videos. I don’t understand what’s interesting about watching someone react to watching a different video.
#22
I really hate the TikTok voice.
#23
The idea that shame shouldn’t exist.
#24
Filming everything they do and putting it online. I prefer to be mostly anonymous
#25
Watching unboxing videos.
#26
I dont understand certain genres of tiktok/YouTube videos. Who is entertained by those videos where it’s a robot voice reading out reddit comments while subway surfer is being played on screen? Who is the audience for those videos where some dude with an awful haircut asks people risqué questions either on a college campus or at the beach?
#27
22 here so this definitely applies to older folks as well but for the love of all things large and small: **why the hell is mumble rap still a thing**.
I’m not talkin Eminem, Tupac, Biggie, etc. I’m referring to the untalented, autotuned nitwits that try to pass their ‘gangta’ mumbles off as music. Now granted, I know I have a rather eclectic taste in music, but holy c**p some of these ‘artist’ somehow are both autotuned and still sound like their actively riding the dope dragon in the studio.
#28
I am 24 years old (so still pretty young) but there are two things which I cannot understand at all:
1: Obsession with Starbucks. Why do so many teenagers and people in early 20’s spend so much money and time on Starbucks? I am from Europe and the first store opened in my country only 2 years ago. Tried it (not only the coffee, some other things too) and it was absolutely awful. I am sure all bigger cities have a place with better coffee or sweets
2: Underage girls dancing on TikTok – now I understand the other comments here defending how creating videos and pics and posting them constantly on social media can be a coping mechanism, but what kind of coping mechanism is being 16/17/18, putting on a crop top and ripped jeans or a mini skirt and dancing in front of a camera to a song which often has very sexual and mature lyrics? Are they the type of girls who are too afraid to go outside and talk to guys/girls or are they part of a scheme to catch pedophiles?
#29
Glorying ignorance and writing everything wrong on purpose.
#30
Recording videos of themselves dancing in the middle of a Home Depot.
