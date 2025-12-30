Woman Claims Her Christmas Gift Got Shattered Because Of Delivery Driver, Shows Footage

by

You order a gift. You pay for it. You expect it to arrive safely. But you aren’t really in charge of the delivery. And when it’s the holidays, the stakes are high.

A woman from the United Kingdom said her Christmas present of over £2,000 ($2,700) was thrown at her doorstep by a courier. Her ring camera recorded the incident on video, so she thought her refund request would be straightforward.

But the rude customer service was having none of it and refused to help.

Before Christmas, delivery drivers are like Santa’s busy helpers

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

But this woman says hers acted more like the Grinch

Image credits: viralproblem95

The customer support team sided with the driver and refused to help her

Image credits: viralproblem95

But after the woman uploaded a video of the incident to social media, the company suddenly changed its mind and sent in a representative

Image credits: viralproblem95

It’s unclear how the situation ended, as the video now only circulates on repost pages

But people have had a lot to say about it

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
