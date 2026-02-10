Terrifying Images Of Nancy Guthrie Suspect From The Morning Of Her Disappearance Released By FBI

The FBI released surveillance photos of an armed individual in a ski mask tampering with Nancy Guthrie’s home’s security camera the morning she was abducted.
The four photos of the potential suspect were “recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” FBI director Kash Patel wrote on social media.
“Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” he explained.
Image credits: NBC/Getty Images
The masked individual can be seen wearing gloves and carrying a backpack on Nancy’s property at the time of her disappearance.
Patel said authorities had been working to recover images from the home surveillance system that “may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices.”
The FBI director also posted two short videos of the potential subject in the investigation.
Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel
The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information.
The 84-year-old woman, who is the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, vanished 10 days ago from her property in Tucson, Arizona.
Nancy was last seen on January 31 after being dropped at home by a family member. She was reported missing the following day when she did not arrive at a friend’s house to stream Sunday church together.
Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel
Last week, a supposed ransom note demanding $6 million in bitcoin was sent to news outlets. The note provided no proof of life.
The deadline given in the alleged ransom note has passed. Law enforcement has not verified the authenticity of the note.
Investigators concluded that Nancy had been abducted given her mobility issues.
Bloodstains found at the scene were also confirmed to be Nancy’s.
Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel
As her family explained, the 84-year-old victim needs daily medication to survive, so authorities are racing against time to find her alive.
Law enforcement does not know whether she is alive.
The FBI said that it is “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected k*dnappers.”
Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel
Image credits: Lynnsjaded
Image credits: MeInTheMitten
Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook
Savannah Guthrie, who has suspended her broadcasting job amid the investigation, re-posted the suspect’s photos captured outside of her mother’s home.
“We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home,” Savannah added, posting a video shared by the FBI.
The journalist shared a video on Monday (February 9) imploring the public to collaborate with the case.
“We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help,” she said.
Image credits: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
“Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where.
“I’m coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement.”
Image credits: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Image credits: Bitmanstocks
Image credits: Terangelloves
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos described Nancy as being mentally “sharp as a tack’’ but physically limited.
“We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving,” Nanos told NBC Nightly News on February 2.
“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene,” the sheriff stated.
Image credits: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook
Image credits: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook
Nanos said the victim “couldn’t walk 50 yards by herself” and that she needs to take medication daily or “it could be fatal.”
The grandmother has a pacemaker, a device to regulate the heartbeat, which was disconnected from its monitoring app on her phone early on February 1.
One of Nancy’s daughters, Annie, was alerted to her disappearance after receiving a call from the friend who was supposed to welcome the 84-year-old at her home to watch the church service.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump has reviewed the FBI footage.
“The president encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of the suspect to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities who are leading this investigation on the ground,” Leavitt said.
“We hope that this person is found soon and that her mother is brought home safely.”
