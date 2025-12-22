De’Aaron Fox: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
De’Aaron Fox
December 20, 1997
New Orleans, Louisiana, US
28 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is De’Aaron Fox?
De’Aaron Martez Fox is an American professional basketball player, known for his electrifying speed and playmaking abilities on the court. He consistently delivers clutch performances, making him a dynamic force in the NBA.
He first captured widespread attention after being selected fifth overall in the 2017 NBA draft, quickly establishing himself as a rising star with his explosive drives and exceptional court vision.
Early Life and Education
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, De’Aaron Fox moved to Katy, Texas, where he attended Cypress Lakes High School. His parents, Aaron and Lorraine Harris-Fox, were both college athletes who instilled a strong work ethic in their son.
He emerged as a highly-touted recruit in high school, averaging impressive statistics before committing to the University of Kentucky. Fox played one standout season for the Kentucky Wildcats, leading them to an SEC Championship.
Notable Relationships
De’Aaron Fox is married to Recee Caldwell Fox, a former college basketball player, having tied the knot in August 2022 in Malibu, California.
Together, they share two children: a son named Reign Fox, born in February 2023, and a daughter named Poppy, born in August 2024. Fox also has another son, Kai, from a previous relationship.
Career Highlights
De’Aaron Fox has built a notable NBA career, highlighted by his selection as the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year in 2023, a testament to his ability to perform in critical moments. That same year, he earned his first NBA All-Star selection and was named to the All-NBA Third Team.
His impact extends to impressive scoring feats, including a career-high 60 points in November 2024, setting a Kings franchise record. Fox also led the league in steals in 2024, showcasing his defensive prowess.
Beyond his on-court achievements, Fox signed as the first signature athlete with Stephen Curry’s Curry Brand in 2023, collaborating on footwear and apparel.
Signature Quote
“If we’re talking about from baseline to baseline with the ball in my hands, I’m definitely the fastest person in the league.”
