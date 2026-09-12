David Jonsson’s Best Performances Before Becoming the New Black Panther

David Jonsson has spent the last few years building one of the most impressive résumés among Britain’s rising actors. While he may now be stepping onto the biggest stage of his career, his breakthrough did not happen overnight. He earned attention through a series of carefully chosen roles that showcased his versatility, screen presence, and ability to bring layered characters to life.
Long before Marvel came calling, David Jonsson had already proven he could shine in romantic comedies, science fiction, psychological thrillers, and prestige television. Each project revealed a different side of his talent and helped establish him as an actor capable of leading major productions. Here are the performances that defined David Jonsson’s journey before becoming the new Black Panther.
Gus Sackey in Industry (2020–2022)
David Jonsson’s breakout role came in HBO and BBC’s Industry, where he played Gus Sackey. His character was an Oxford graduate trying to navigate the demanding world of investment banking. Although the series featured a large ensemble cast, Gus quickly became one of its most compelling characters thanks to Jonsson’s understated performance. Rather than relying on dramatic speeches, Jonsson conveyed Gus’ uncertainty, ambition, and quiet confidence through subtle expressions and restrained delivery. His work on the series introduced him to international audiences and proved he could hold his own alongside an experienced cast.
Dom in Rye Lane (2023)
Rye Lane marked Jonsson’s arrival as a leading man, as well as his film debut. Playing Dom, a young Londoner recovering from heartbreak, he balanced humor, vulnerability, and charm throughout the romantic comedy. His chemistry with co-star Vivian Oparah became one of the film’s biggest strengths, helping turn Rye Lane into one of the year’s most celebrated independent releases. Critics praised Jonsson for giving Dom a natural warmth that made his emotional journey feel genuine rather than predictable. The performance also demonstrated that he could anchor an entire feature film, becoming an important milestone in his career.
Luke Fitzwilliam in Murder Is Easy (2023)
David Jonsson stepped into the classic detective genre as Luke Fitzwilliam in the BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s Murder Is Easy. The role required him to balance intelligence, curiosity, and quiet determination while unraveling a string of mysterious deaths. Instead of portraying Luke as an infallible investigator, Jonsson emphasized the character’s humanity. His performance made the mystery more engaging because audiences discovered the truth alongside him rather than watching a flawless detective solve every clue with ease.
Andy Carradine in Alien: Romulus (2024)
If Rye Lane established Jonsson as a leading actor, Alien: Romulus showed he could excel in a blockbuster franchise. As Andy Carradine, a synthetic designed to care for his adoptive sister, he delivered one of the film’s most memorable performances. Andy constantly shifts between innocence, compassion, fear, and menace as the story unfolds. Jonsson handled those transitions with remarkable precision, making the character both sympathetic and unsettling. Many critics singled out his work as one of the film’s highlights, with some calling Andy the emotional center of the story. Thankfully, it also earned Jonsson widespread recognition outside the United Kingdom.
Pete McVries in The Long Walk (2025)
David Jonsson expanded his range once again with The Long Walk, the film adaptation of Stephen King‘s novel. Playing Pete McVries, he joined an ensemble cast in one of the author’s most psychologically demanding stories. Although the film focuses on a brutal endurance contest, Jonsson brought humanity to his character through a measured and believable performance. His ability to create tension without overplaying the role reinforced his growing reputation for thoughtful character work. The project also showed that he was becoming a trusted choice for ambitious studio productions.
Taylor in Wasteman (2025)
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David Jonsson delivered one of the most demanding performances of his career in Wasteman. Cast as Taylor, a parolee desperate to rebuild his life after years behind bars. Just as his release begins to feel within reach, his hopes are threatened when he is assigned a volatile new cellmate named Dee (Tom Blyth). Dee’s arrival forces Taylor into dangerous situations that could cost him both his freedom and his future.
The role required Jonsson to portray a man weighed down by addiction, guilt, and the lingering effects of incarceration without losing sight of his humanity. Rather than playing Taylor as a conventional prison drama protagonist, he gave the character a quiet vulnerability that made every setback feel deeply personal. David Jonsson’s restrained performance allowed the emotional stakes to grow naturally as Taylor struggled to choose between loyalty and self-preservation.
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