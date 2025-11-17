“What’s Wrong With Your Dog?”: 45 Funny Pics Of Dogs Being Goofy And Weird (New Pics)

Every dog has their own personality, and some of them can be just as weird as some people you probably know. That’s what the /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog subreddit shares – pictures of dogs that aren’t quite dogging right.
There’s tons of ways to take an /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog pic. The most important criteria is that your dog being a weirdo or goofy. Dog chewing their own feet? Good. Dog sitting on its bum like a chubby old man? Good. Dog have a bad case of the zoomies? Good.
But before we get too comfortable calling these dogs silly weirdos, consider this: dogs are social creatures, and many owners feel that their dogs can become dog-shaped reflections of themselves. Could it be, then, that if your dog is a weirdo, then you yourself are also a weirdo? A troubling thought, to be sure. One worth pondering as you scroll through this fun collection and upvote your favorite broken doggo pics!
#1 No Difference
#2 Corgibalism
#3 I Wake Up To This Every Morning
#4 This Adorably Derpy Smile From A Dog That Goes To “Daycare” With Mine
#5 I Was Making A Snack After Putting Odin To Bed, And Heard A Sound Behind Me
#6 Just Walking Through A Door
#7 He Loves Oranges And Fruit In General
#8 I Think My Dog Has A Secret Tindr Account
#9 A Very Dejected Boy. (Not Mine, Just A Picture From Facebook)
#10 Someone Always Needs To Be The Center Of Attention
#11 This Is Pepper And She’s Oddly Photogenic
#12 All My Goods Are Always With Me
#13 No Thoughts Just Vibes… And A Flexible Nose
#14 He Insists On Sleeping In The Tub
#15 Mastering Yoga Since The Day He Was Born
#16 Clementine Says Hiyeeee
#17 This Is Baldur. We Found Him Like This When We Got Home Yesterday. He Managed To Get A Hold Of His Bag Of Food. On Top Of That He’s Not Allowed On The Couch
#18 ???
#19 Friday!
#20 Sonia Naps So Hard She Wakes Up On Another Planet
#21 No Homeworks, Only Daisy
#22 An Efficient Killing Machine
#23 Such A Beautiful Derp
#24 Totally Normal Way To Sit On The Sofa
#25 Ace Is A Very Suspicious Of Many Things …
#26 My Dog Shoves His Nose Under Our Arms To Smell The Food At Dinner. He Never Tries To Eat It, Just A Sniff
#27 They Were Like This For At Least 5 Mins….whatswrongwithyourdog(S)?
#28 “The Nose Knows” Dog Snot On Glass, By Sally (B. 2020- ). An Artistic Abstract Impressionist Work
#29 Sometimes I Think He’s Not Really A Dog
#30 She Has Seen Things That Cannot Be Unseen
#31 “Mind Turning Off The Light? Thanks.”
#32 Porter Has A Peanut Butter Addiction
#33 The Face My Dog Makes When The Amount Of Attention I’m Providing Him Is Unsatisfactory
#34 I Know It’s Cold Outside, But This Isn’t The Answer, Betty
#35 When U Open The Front Camera
#36 My New Rescue Might Need A Hot Minute To Get Used To His New Creature Comforts
#37 A Whole Bed And She Chooses To Sleep Like This
#38 That’s My Car. That’s Not My Dog
#39 Snax?
#40 Any Hole In The Ground, She Has To Stick Her Whole Face In It
#41 She Will Be 16 In A Few Weeks, Back Legs Don’t Always Get Her Completely Into Bed
#42 Asking For The Treat In My Hand. He Looks Traumatized
#43 My Dog With His Entire Paw In His Mouth
#44 Rebellious Teen Throwing Gang Signs At Heartbroken Mom
#45 New Puppy Likes To Stick His Head In My Shoes For No Reason
