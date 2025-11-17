“What’s Wrong With Your Dog?”: 45 Funny Pics Of Dogs Being Goofy And Weird (New Pics)

Every dog has their own personality, and some of them can be just as weird as some people you probably know. That’s what the /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog subreddit shares – pictures of dogs that aren’t quite dogging right.

There’s tons of ways to take an /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog pic. The most important criteria is that your dog being a weirdo or goofy. Dog chewing their own feet? Good. Dog sitting on its bum like a chubby old man? Good. Dog have a bad case of the zoomies? Good.

But before we get too comfortable calling these dogs silly weirdos, consider this: dogs are social creatures, and many owners feel that their dogs can become dog-shaped reflections of themselves. Could it be, then, that if your dog is a weirdo, then you yourself are also a weirdo? A troubling thought, to be sure. One worth pondering as you scroll through this fun collection and upvote your favorite broken doggo pics!

#1 No Difference

Image source: SweetWaterSurprise

#2 Corgibalism

Image source: just-a-traveler

#3 I Wake Up To This Every Morning

Image source: MagnificentToad

#4 This Adorably Derpy Smile From A Dog That Goes To “Daycare” With Mine

Image source: RevolutionaryHat4372

#5 I Was Making A Snack After Putting Odin To Bed, And Heard A Sound Behind Me

Image source: Kaziticus

#6 Just Walking Through A Door

Image source: AlecWaycaster

#7 He Loves Oranges And Fruit In General

Image source: reddit.com

#8 I Think My Dog Has A Secret Tindr Account

Image source: floppleshmirken

#9 A Very Dejected Boy. (Not Mine, Just A Picture From Facebook)

Image source: Underworld_Denizen

#10 Someone Always Needs To Be The Center Of Attention

Image source: a_pinch_of_sarcasm

#11 This Is Pepper And She’s Oddly Photogenic

Image source: Fine-Mail4400

#12 All My Goods Are Always With Me

Image source: fat_old_boy

#13 No Thoughts Just Vibes… And A Flexible Nose

Image source: Jon_4

#14 He Insists On Sleeping In The Tub

Image source: BoneYardRuins

#15 Mastering Yoga Since The Day He Was Born

Image source: generalinstructions

#16 Clementine Says Hiyeeee

Image source: GATh33Gr8

#17 This Is Baldur. We Found Him Like This When We Got Home Yesterday. He Managed To Get A Hold Of His Bag Of Food. On Top Of That He’s Not Allowed On The Couch

Image source: qAstrov

#18 ???

Image source: Racingstripe

#19 Friday!

Image source: fat_old_boy

#20 Sonia Naps So Hard She Wakes Up On Another Planet

Image source: EdwardWasntFinished

#21 No Homeworks, Only Daisy

Image source: TroLLageK

#22 An Efficient Killing Machine

Image source: perpetual__ghost

#23 Such A Beautiful Derp

Image source: cmsparks94

#24 Totally Normal Way To Sit On The Sofa

Image source: wobbie_g

#25 Ace Is A Very Suspicious Of Many Things …

Image source: 00-MKZ-00

#26 My Dog Shoves His Nose Under Our Arms To Smell The Food At Dinner. He Never Tries To Eat It, Just A Sniff

Image source: slimgravy48

#27 They Were Like This For At Least 5 Mins….whatswrongwithyourdog(S)?

Image source: diabetic666

#28 “The Nose Knows” Dog Snot On Glass, By Sally (B. 2020- ). An Artistic Abstract Impressionist Work

Image source: El_Dub1749

#29 Sometimes I Think He’s Not Really A Dog

Image source: Mermaid_Dreams11

#30 She Has Seen Things That Cannot Be Unseen

Image source: Global_Theme864

#31 “Mind Turning Off The Light? Thanks.”

Image source: sillyprilly

#32 Porter Has A Peanut Butter Addiction

Image source: aperson7780

#33 The Face My Dog Makes When The Amount Of Attention I’m Providing Him Is Unsatisfactory

Image source: WhipperSnapper93

#34 I Know It’s Cold Outside, But This Isn’t The Answer, Betty

Image source: OCbrunetteesq

#35 When U Open The Front Camera

Image source: Ok-Zookeepergame102

#36 My New Rescue Might Need A Hot Minute To Get Used To His New Creature Comforts

Image source: JuBreCaBra

#37 A Whole Bed And She Chooses To Sleep Like This

Image source: zachismyname89

#38 That’s My Car. That’s Not My Dog

Image source: firew0rks_

#39 Snax?

Image source: buttcrackinvader

#40 Any Hole In The Ground, She Has To Stick Her Whole Face In It

Image source: Common-Cell-1233

#41 She Will Be 16 In A Few Weeks, Back Legs Don’t Always Get Her Completely Into Bed

Image source: AnotherOrchid

#42 Asking For The Treat In My Hand. He Looks Traumatized

Image source: EmEmPeriwinkle

#43 My Dog With His Entire Paw In His Mouth

Image source: VeryUnscientific

#44 Rebellious Teen Throwing Gang Signs At Heartbroken Mom

Image source: milkymilktacos

#45 New Puppy Likes To Stick His Head In My Shoes For No Reason

Image source: Ali0B

