Dave Days: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dave Days
August 13, 1991
Downingtown, Pennsylvania, US
34 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Dave Days?
American internet personality and musician David Joseph Colditz gained widespread recognition for his engaging pop-punk covers and original songs on YouTube. His unique blend of musical talent and comedic timing captivated audiences, establishing him as a prominent figure in digital music.
Days debuted on YouTube with a pop-punk parody of “Chocolate Rain” in 2007, rapidly attracting millions of views and subscribers. This early viral success positioned him as a pioneer among independent online artists.
Early Life and Education
In Downingtown, Pennsylvania, David Joseph Colditz spent his formative years immersed in music. His family nurtured this passion, which led him to explore audio and video production at a young age.
While attending Downingtown High School East, Colditz became keenly interested in YouTube. He experimented with video creation and shared his musical endeavors, laying the groundwork for his future internet fame.
Notable Relationships
A string of public relationships has marked David Joseph Colditz’s personal life, including Mackenzie Stith from 2009 to 2010 and Kimmi Smiles from 2010 to 2012, both widely followed by his online fanbase.
He was also in a relationship with Jaclyn Glenn from 2013 to 2016. Colditz has no children and is currently believed to be single.
Career Highlights
David Joseph Colditz carved a niche in pop punk with his infectious covers and original tracks, achieving over 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and more than 370 million total views. His debut album, The Dave Days Show, launched his discography in 2009, showcasing his talent.
His online success expanded to mainstream media, including a cameo from Miley Cyrus in his 2010 video “My Last Song for Miley” and a performance on Disney Channel’s So Random!. Colditz also co-headlined the DigiTour, bringing YouTube artists to live audiences across the country.
Signature Quote
“I’m totally independent. I grew up recording bands in high school, and now I do all my own music and video production.”
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