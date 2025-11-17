If You Enjoy Dark Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

One of our favorite comic artists is back on Bored Panda. By now, ToothyBj probably doesn’t need any introduction, but for those who aren’t familiar with his comic series, we’re happy to fill you in. This webcomic is known for its unique dark humor that attracts a large following. ToothyBj shares his work on two Instagram accounts, and his main profile boasts over 128k followers.

﻿In a previous interview, the artist shared a few facts about himself: “I’m a designer, going back and forth between the branding and product team inside the company I work for. The comic is actually a departure from that world, it’s erratic, untidy, sometimes borderline ugly, poorly drawn, etc.” 

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | Facebook | webtoons.com | tapas.io

#1

Image source: toothy.bj

#2

Image source: toothy.bj

#3

Image source: toothy.bj

#4

Image source: toothy.bj

#5

Image source: toothy.bj

#6

Image source: toothy.bj

#7

Image source: toothy.bj

#8

Image source: toothy.bj

#9

Image source: toothy.bj

#10

Image source: toothy.bj

#11

Image source: toothy.bj

#12

Image source: toothy.bj

#13

Image source: toothy.bj

#14

Image source: toothy.bj

#15

Image source: toothy.bj

#16

Image source: toothy.bj

#17

Image source: toothy.bj

#18

Image source: toothy.bj

#19

Image source: toothy.bj

#20

Image source: toothy.bj

#21

Image source: toothy.bj

#22

Image source: toothy.bj

#23

Image source: toothy.bj

#24

Image source: toothy.bj

#25

Image source: toothy.bj

#26

Image source: toothy.bj

#27

Image source: toothy.bj

#28

Image source: toothy.bj

#29

Image source: toothy.bj

#30

Image source: toothy.bj

