This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

by

Jeff Swenson’s single-panel cartoons are firmly on the side of absurd with a healthy sprinkle of dark humor. Everyday conversations, crime scenes, amusement parks, historical settings, and even the occasional action hero become setups for jokes built around dramatic, tragic, and even raunchy punchlines.

Swenson is perfectly willing to turn guillotines, unfortunate accidents, or accidental demises into punchlines, mixing wordplay with exaggerated expressions and details that make the joke even better once you notice them. Bored Panda readers may remember his sense of humor from our previous collection of his work. This time, we’ve gathered another batch of his cartoons for anyone who enjoys their comedy unpredictable, slightly twisted, and occasionally very silly.

Scroll down to check out Jeff’s latest cartoons, and be sure to upvote the ones that caught you off guard or made you laugh the hardest.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

#2

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#3

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#4

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#5

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#6

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#7

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#8

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#9

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#10

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#11

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#12

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#13

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#14

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#15

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#16

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#17

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#18

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#19

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#20

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#21

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#22

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#23

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#24

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#25

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#26

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#27

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#28

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#29

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#30

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#31

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#32

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#33

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#34

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#35

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

#36

This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Image source: jeffwhatdidyoudo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dad Puts Entitled Karen In Her Place After She Tried To Steal His First-Class Seats
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
No Cat Lover Will Be Able To Resist These Cozy Curled-Up Cats As Decorative Ceramic Plates (13 Photos)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Captured Amazing Nature Of Georgia From A Helicopter
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Gabourey Sidibe: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 13, 2026
Friends Beg Woman To Break It Off With Man Earning 10 Times Less Than Her
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Side By Side Comparisons Of The Real Chernobyl Vs. The HBO Version Of It (20 pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025