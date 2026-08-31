This Artist’s 36 New One-Panel Comics Turn To The Weirdest Possible Outcome To Make A Joke

Jeff Swenson’s single-panel cartoons are firmly on the side of absurd with a healthy sprinkle of dark humor. Everyday conversations, crime scenes, amusement parks, historical settings, and even the occasional action hero become setups for jokes built around dramatic, tragic, and even raunchy punchlines.
Swenson is perfectly willing to turn guillotines, unfortunate accidents, or accidental demises into punchlines, mixing wordplay with exaggerated expressions and details that make the joke even better once you notice them. Bored Panda readers may remember his sense of humor from our previous collection of his work. This time, we’ve gathered another batch of his cartoons for anyone who enjoys their comedy unpredictable, slightly twisted, and occasionally very silly.
Scroll down to check out Jeff’s latest cartoons, and be sure to upvote the ones that caught you off guard or made you laugh the hardest.
More info: Instagram
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