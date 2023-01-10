Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman: Separated But Not Interested in Divorcing

Hollywood marriages are often unsuccessful. There is no rhyme or reason for this, but it’s undoubtedly difficult to live your life in the spotlight. Imagine being married to someone who acts out intimate scenes with people, not their spouse, who often travels for work, who works with the world’s most beautiful people. Imagine watching your spouse imitate sex and kissing on television or in the movies with someone other than yourself. It cannot be easy, and it’s not difficult to imagine why marriage in Hollywood is hard.
The press is in your life all the time. The world speculates every time you walk out the front door. Every word, social media post, absence from a red carpet, outing without your spouse – all of it – is constantly scrutinized. That’s what made the marriage of Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman so special – it was long-lasting and sweet. When this lovely couple separated in 2017 after a million years (give or take a few) of marriage, we all felt a little bit down. Here’s the story of Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Meet
Despite the fact that they had been together for a million years (once again, give or take), he was already in his late 20s when he met his future wife. Danny DeVito was born in 1944. Rhea Perlman was born in 1948. The two met in 1971, making him 27 and her around 23. Pearlman had a friend in a play called “The Shrinking Bride,” she wanted to go see perform. DeVito was part of the cast. It was January 17, 1971, when they met. Before January was over, the two were living together (they said they moved in together after only two weeks of knowing one another).
The two lived together for 11 years, almost to the day before they got married on January 28, 1982. Their first child was born only 14 months later, in 1983. Her name is Lucy. Grace was born in 1985, and Jacob was born in 1987. The couple raised their kids together, they worked together, and they seemed to always be together for more than 40 years. The thing about this couple is that they never seemed to have a negative word to say about one another. Their marriage was nothing like a typical Hollywood marriage.
Trouble In Paradise
The world was beyond shocked when Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman announced their separation in 2012. By this time, they’d been in a committed relationship for more than 40 years. They were married more than 30 years, too. Their separation lasted less than six months, thankfully. They were back together in early 2013, but things did not last. They separated again in 2017, and this time, they were done.
No Intent to Divorce
What is so interesting about Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman is that they’ve now been separated for more than five years, but they are adamant they will not divorce. They are no longer romantically involved, however. According to Perlman, “We’re still separated, but we see each other often, and we’re still a family. We can do things together, we can do things separately. I’m really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate some rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship. I think it’s pretty rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense. We’ve been together a very long time, so there’s a lot of love and history. We agree on enough things, so why ruin that with the yucky things that come with a divorce?”
It seems that despite no longer being in a romantic marriage, their own marriage works for them. They are a family. They spend time together and with their kids, and it works for them. Good for them to find a way to make their marriage work even if they are not actually in a romantic marriage at this point. As long as they are happy and their family is happy, what difference does it make?
Danny DeVito Says Nothing
The truth of the matter is that Danny DeVito has nothing to say. He’s not spoken about his wife or their separation. He’s a man who is notoriously funny, but he also likes to keep his life as private as possible. He has never been the type to worry about statements or making comments. DeVito does what he does, and that is that. He is, however, someone who is currently very focused on his career, which also happens to involve a project with his own daughter. They are working together playing, you guessed it, a father and daughter duo, in a new show called Little Demon. He’s having the time of his life with his daughter, Lucy.