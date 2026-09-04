Damon Wayans: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Damon Wayans
September 4, 1960
New York City, New York, US
66 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Damon Wayans?
Damon Kyle Wayans Sr. is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer known for his versatile comedic talent. He is a prominent member of the esteemed Wayans family, recognized for shaping modern humor and sketch comedy.
His breakout arrived with the groundbreaking sketch comedy series In Living Color, where he crafted memorable characters and helped redefine television satire. The show launched his career into wider success across film and television projects.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Harlem, New York City, Damon Kyle Wayans Sr. was the fourth of ten children born to homemaker Elvira Alethia Green and supermarket manager Howell Stouten Wayans. The Wayans family was raised as Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He attended Murry Bergtraum High School, laying the groundwork for a career in entertainment. Wayans also overcame a club foot as a child, a personal detail later incorporated into some of his comedic characters.
Notable Relationships
A significant long-term arc in Damon Kyle Wayans Sr.’s personal life was his marriage to Lisa Thorner from 1984 to 2000. Their relationship was a private aspect of his public persona during his rise to fame.
Wayans shares four children with Thorner: sons Damon Wayans Jr. and Michael Wayans, and daughters Cara Mia Wayans and Kyla Wayans, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship. He has not publicly confirmed another partner since their divorce.
Career Highlights
Damon Kyle Wayans Sr. anchored a comedic revolution with the sketch series In Living Color, co-created with his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans, which ran from 1990 to 1992. The show garnered four Emmy nominations and launched numerous comedic talents into the spotlight.
Beyond sketch comedy, Wayans created and starred in the successful sitcom My Wife and Kids from 2001 to 2005, playing the role of Michael Kyle. He also wrote and produced films like Mo’ Money and Major Payne, further expanding his influence in Hollywood.
Signature Quote
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.”
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