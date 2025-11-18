“She Gave Up”: Entire Gym Comes Together Against ‘Influencer’ Treating Gym As Her Private Space

Frequent gym goers have no doubt noticed the plethora of people who seem to believe that their workout is so special, that it needs to be filmed. They will take up space, benches, and equipment to prop up their phones and make everyone else’s life just that much more uncomfortable.
A woman and a group of gym goers all collectively sabotaged the efforts of a person who was insistent on taking up space to film themselves. People applauded OP’s bit of petty revenge and shared their thoughts.
People filming in the gym is a growing irritation for many people
Image credits: Li Sun (not the actual photo)
So one woman decided to take action when someone took up a bench to film
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
Image source: NoPomegranate4794
There are some legitimate reasons to film in a gym
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
To start, there are a number of legitimate reasons why someone might want to film in the gym. Perhaps they do want to record their progress, this is a normal step in a lot of self-improvement to help push through those periods of doubt. They might need to better understand their form, which is quite important in weight training.
Perhaps, they are part of an accountability program to help keep them motivated. These often require some evidence of doing the work, so filming it is natural. Last but not least, perhaps they have a trainer who couldn’t be there in person, so they were recording how they were doing to keep them up to date. In very rare cases, this person might be legitimately a fitness influencer and is filming something useful for their followers.
However, this is only true if we are being generous. The unfortunate reality is that many people are willing to make other people wait and go around them to film useless fitness videos for, at best, ten relatively disinterested viewers. What’s more surprising is the complete lack of awareness that these “gymfluencers” show when they act like a person doing about their day in the gym is a disruption to them.
Entitled people tend to ruin things for most of us
Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)
As with so many other parts of life, the real culprit is entitlement, not the gym itself or cameras in general. The word entitlement gets thrown around a lot, but it’s entirely applicable to these sorts of situations. Entitlement itself isn’t that well understood yet, but researchers do believe that there is a strong connection between it and narcissistic tendencies.
After all, who else but a narcissist would take up multiple sections of a gym, and harass other people who have also paid to be there, all because they want to film themselves? While we will never know if this woman truly knew that she was being a nuisance or if she really did believe it was her right to take up a bench, there really isn’t a justification for this action.
It’s important to note that narcissists and entitled people in general don’t think that everyone should be able to act the way they do. No, they believe that for one (generally imagined) reason or another, they are endowed with more rights than “regular” folks. It’s a horribly potent combination, the delusion that you are superior and the delusion that others also understand that you are superior.
Petty revenge is a perfectly acceptable response
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)
So there is nothing like some petty revenge to cut these sorts of people down to size. Even better, various other gym goers joined in. This might seem like a minor detail, but it sends a different message. If one person is bothering you in the gym, you can chalk it up to harassment or bullying.
But if a group is “bothering” you, and remember, in this story, bothering means walking around the gym they are paying money to come to, then, hopefully, at some level, you can put two and two together. Perhaps this is a bit optimistic, but we can hope.
People thought the group’s revenge was hilarious
