Dads Slowly Dying Inside At A One Direction Concert

by

Photographer Angelina Castillo, who covered a recent One Direction concert for a Nashville Scene review, is the genius behind these outtake photos of dads forced to chaperone their teenage daughters as they watch the unlistenable boy-band play at LP Field.

According to the review, the boys played 23 songs, which definitely is an excruciatingly long set. And it shows. These dads are the only sad faces among a sea of excited, screaming girls. Somebody needs to hand these dads a six-pack of beer and a pair of extra-tight earbuds. There is no light in their eyes. They are shining examples of what makes dads wonderful: their tenacity and ability to endure a One Direction concert.

More info: nashvillescene.com (h/t: Neatorama)

Dads Slowly Dying Inside At A One Direction Concert
Dads Slowly Dying Inside At A One Direction Concert
Dads Slowly Dying Inside At A One Direction Concert
Dads Slowly Dying Inside At A One Direction Concert
Dads Slowly Dying Inside At A One Direction Concert
Dads Slowly Dying Inside At A One Direction Concert
Dads Slowly Dying Inside At A One Direction Concert

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
