50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

by

Do you shift from one side to another in the middle of the night, unable to sleep because of the summer heat? Well, let’s just say you’re not the only one having trouble getting a full night’s rest, as the temperatures this season have been scorching hot in many parts of the world. Record-breaking heat waves and vicious wildfires have swept throughout the northern hemisphere, particularly Western Europe, the UK, China, and parts of the US. And they bring dire consequences.

The searing heat has damaged roads, melted cars and traffic lights, and led to significant impacts we can’t ignore. As we’ve all been feeling (and excessively sweating!) it lately, people took to the internet to share their experiences, one photo at a time.

Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the web and compiled a collection of vivid pictures that sum up how the summer of 2022 shaped up to be a scorcher. So grab a cold drink, blast that fan, and continue scrolling. Keep reading to also find our in-depth interview with climate psychologist, activist and writer Jessica Kleczka. Be sure to upvote as you go, and let us know how the high temperatures have affected you and your surroundings these past few months in the comments.

Psst! After you’re done with this list, more heat wave madness can be found in Part 1 of this feature right here.

#1 Had To Bring My Birds Inside Today Due To The Extreme Heat Outside

They are NOT house ducks, and they’re watching the washing machine—My dad walked past them sniggering, pointed to the washing machine and said “Petflix”.

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Depressed-NotEmo

#2 Human Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Can Cool Down In Hot Weather

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: sinnersanctum

#3 I Gave This Pregnant Cat An Ice-Cold Bottle Of Gatorade To Hold On To During A Peruvian Heatwave

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: WhatsThisPlant

#4 Another Casualty Of The Heatwave, Found This Dehydrated Pipistrelle Bat In The Garden Just After Dark Last Night

Managed to get it to drink some glucose solution and an hour later it was flying around the street lamp catching insects.

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: gloworm62

#5 Hedgehog Came Out To Us. Due To The Very Hot Weather In Belgium We Thought It Was Thirsty And It Was. Cat Approves

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Mediocre_Martin

#6 My Local Library Being A Bro During A Heat Wave

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: PatentGeek

#7 Wonderful

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: tws_pk2

#8 If You Have A Garden, Try To Leave A Bowl Of Water Out. Wildlife Suffers From This Heat As Much As We Do

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: emehen

#9 A Neighbor Put Out A Doggy Station With Treats And Water. To Help Dogs Cool Down During The Heat Wave We Are Having

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Embarrassed-Mouse-49

#10 Spotted Today. Mancunians Are The Best

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Proper Manchester

#11 Wild

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: stubutchart

#12 It’s Literally Insane To Have Them Wear That Outfit In This Heat

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: nytimes

#13 This Church Always Has Great Signs, But I Guess This Heatwave Is Getting To Them

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: redrumpanda

#14 “How Hot Is It Today, Hun? Hot Enough To Shatter Our Outdoor Table”

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: custardy_cream

#15 Our Cat Confirming The Heat Wave In India

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Tech-Sapien18

#16 Delicious

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: jewlieee_l

#17 Hot Enough For You? Hotter Than It Used To Be, And Getting Hotter Every Year. This, From Kuwait

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Mohayat

#18 Measured The Road Temperature Outside My House – Don’t Walk Dogs In This Heat

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: LittleEngland

#19 Can I Cool My Cat With Wet Towels On Very Hot Days?

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Polaster64

#20 You Know It’s Hot When The Plastic Slides Are Melting

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: worldofjessicac

#21 Brown Beetle Infestation In Argentina Due To Intense Heat Wave

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: cindymfernandez

#22 Cooling Down Station

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: menzelxhiu

#23 My Blinds Melted In The Sun Today

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: walterwhiteknight

#24 When It’s Too Hot Outside And It’s Too Hot Inside So You Kinda Hang In Between. I Know The Weather Is Awful For Us Humans But Please Take Care Of Your Pets Too

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: BatmansLongjohns

#25 You Cannot Make This Up

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: angelboomin

#26 The Heat Wave In Louisiana Severely Melted This Port-O-Potty

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Cg407

#27 Let’s Hope The Impending Showers Can Penetrate This Dry Ground

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: fatrat

#28 Very Overwhelming Flying Back Into England, This Is The Effects Of The Heatwave. England Has Turned Brown

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: deanjcox

#29 Many Schools Have Been Finding New Ways To Keep Their Children Cool During The Heatwave

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: The Teacher Traveller

#30 Patch Of Grass That Was Saved By The Trampoline During The UK Heatwave In July

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Sweet-liqourice

#31 Luton Airport’s Runway Has Melted Due To The Intense Heat

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: e_lumumba

#32 My Thermometer Has Reached Its Limit In The French Heatwave

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Archaicarc

#33 Windows Doesn’t Even Feel Like Keeping Up With The Current Temperature

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: DaGoobergoobs

#34 This Candle That Melted With The Heat Of The Summer

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: jorgeuhs

#35 40°C Heat? That’s Why Pigeons Go To Iceland

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: bolch

#36 More That 59°C Was Measured On The Soil Surface In Spain And 48°C In The South On France

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Copernicus

#37 In Central Italy We Are Facing One Of The Worse Heatwaves Ever. Temperatures Are Already At 104°F (40°C) At 10 Am. This Is My Geranium That I Watered Yesterday Morning

Our cities are gonna cut water several hours everyday because we’re also experiencing the worse drought in 70 years.

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: thoxo

#38 Apparently, It’s A Bad Idea To Leave Aerosols In Hot Vans. I Don’t Think They Will Be Happy When They Get Back

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Hot Days Even For Ice Cream

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: jlbowling

#40 Here’s How Hot It Is In Portland Right Now. This Is My Neighbor’s House And The Vinyl Siding Is Blistering Off His House Under The Sun In The 108-Degree Heat

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: thomas.robinson.735

#41 Sith-Fil-A Here In The Texas Heat

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: Codyayo

#42 Had A Blanket Cover My Window During The Summer Months In Phoenix. Removed The Blanket Today To Discover My Blinds Had Melted

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: acvalenz

#43 It Is So Hot In Italy That Thermometer Sensors Stop Working Correctly

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: DottorMaelstrom

#44 People Play A Sunday League Amateur Football Match On A Parched Grass Pitch During A Heatwave, At Hackney Marshes, In London, Britain, August 14, 2022

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: tobymelville

#45 How My CD Cover Got Deformed In The Sun With The Heat Wave

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: LzTz

#46 Early Autumn

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: JackieGMs66

#47 What’s The Point In Buying The Ramen Cooker? Just Use The Bowl

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: thejoebrown, thejoebrown

#48 It’s So Hot In Milan, That My Coffee Machine Is At 40°C Even If It’s “Powered Off”

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: pilotstella

#49 Europe’s Hottest Week

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: StefSimanowitz

#50 “It Is So Hot In NYC Right Now That When I Was Waiting For The Subway Today, The Tracks Literally Caught On Fire”

50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Image source: ileana.justine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Turn Pumpkins Into Freaks By Carving Them
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
4 Honest Ski Trail Signs That Tell You How It Actually Is
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Most People Don’t Know That London Is One Of The Greenest Cities In The World, And Here Are My 23 Photos To Prove It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“It Can’t Be Him!”: Owners Astonished When Cat Turns Up Alive And Well After Being Gone For 9 Years
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
Woman Finds A Wet Dog With Something Weird Tied Around His Neck, Starts Crying When She Realizes What It Is
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Painting Helps Me To Manage Daily Life With Schizophrenia, Here Are My 16 Dragons In Watercolor (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.