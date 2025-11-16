50 Pics From The Terrible Heatwaves That Happened This Summer

Do you shift from one side to another in the middle of the night, unable to sleep because of the summer heat? Well, let’s just say you’re not the only one having trouble getting a full night’s rest, as the temperatures this season have been scorching hot in many parts of the world. Record-breaking heat waves and vicious wildfires have swept throughout the northern hemisphere, particularly Western Europe, the UK, China, and parts of the US. And they bring dire consequences.
The searing heat has damaged roads, melted cars and traffic lights, and led to significant impacts we can’t ignore. As we’ve all been feeling (and excessively sweating!) it lately, people took to the internet to share their experiences, one photo at a time.
Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the web and compiled a collection of vivid pictures that sum up how the summer of 2022 shaped up to be a scorcher. So grab a cold drink, blast that fan, and continue scrolling. Keep reading to also find our in-depth interview with climate psychologist, activist and writer Jessica Kleczka. Be sure to upvote as you go, and let us know how the high temperatures have affected you and your surroundings these past few months in the comments.
#1 Had To Bring My Birds Inside Today Due To The Extreme Heat Outside
They are NOT house ducks, and they’re watching the washing machine—My dad walked past them sniggering, pointed to the washing machine and said “Petflix”.
Image source: Depressed-NotEmo
#2 Human Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Can Cool Down In Hot Weather
Image source: sinnersanctum
#3 I Gave This Pregnant Cat An Ice-Cold Bottle Of Gatorade To Hold On To During A Peruvian Heatwave
Image source: WhatsThisPlant
#4 Another Casualty Of The Heatwave, Found This Dehydrated Pipistrelle Bat In The Garden Just After Dark Last Night
Managed to get it to drink some glucose solution and an hour later it was flying around the street lamp catching insects.
Image source: gloworm62
#5 Hedgehog Came Out To Us. Due To The Very Hot Weather In Belgium We Thought It Was Thirsty And It Was. Cat Approves
Image source: Mediocre_Martin
#6 My Local Library Being A Bro During A Heat Wave
Image source: PatentGeek
#7 Wonderful
Image source: tws_pk2
#8 If You Have A Garden, Try To Leave A Bowl Of Water Out. Wildlife Suffers From This Heat As Much As We Do
Image source: emehen
#9 A Neighbor Put Out A Doggy Station With Treats And Water. To Help Dogs Cool Down During The Heat Wave We Are Having
Image source: Embarrassed-Mouse-49
#10 Spotted Today. Mancunians Are The Best
Image source: Proper Manchester
#11 Wild
Image source: stubutchart
#12 It’s Literally Insane To Have Them Wear That Outfit In This Heat
Image source: nytimes
#13 This Church Always Has Great Signs, But I Guess This Heatwave Is Getting To Them
Image source: redrumpanda
#14 “How Hot Is It Today, Hun? Hot Enough To Shatter Our Outdoor Table”
Image source: custardy_cream
#15 Our Cat Confirming The Heat Wave In India
Image source: Tech-Sapien18
#16 Delicious
Image source: jewlieee_l
#17 Hot Enough For You? Hotter Than It Used To Be, And Getting Hotter Every Year. This, From Kuwait
Image source: Mohayat
#18 Measured The Road Temperature Outside My House – Don’t Walk Dogs In This Heat
Image source: LittleEngland
#19 Can I Cool My Cat With Wet Towels On Very Hot Days?
Image source: Polaster64
#20 You Know It’s Hot When The Plastic Slides Are Melting
Image source: worldofjessicac
#21 Brown Beetle Infestation In Argentina Due To Intense Heat Wave
Image source: cindymfernandez
#22 Cooling Down Station
Image source: menzelxhiu
#23 My Blinds Melted In The Sun Today
Image source: walterwhiteknight
#24 When It’s Too Hot Outside And It’s Too Hot Inside So You Kinda Hang In Between. I Know The Weather Is Awful For Us Humans But Please Take Care Of Your Pets Too
Image source: BatmansLongjohns
#25 You Cannot Make This Up
Image source: angelboomin
#26 The Heat Wave In Louisiana Severely Melted This Port-O-Potty
Image source: Cg407
#27 Let’s Hope The Impending Showers Can Penetrate This Dry Ground
Image source: fatrat
#28 Very Overwhelming Flying Back Into England, This Is The Effects Of The Heatwave. England Has Turned Brown
Image source: deanjcox
#29 Many Schools Have Been Finding New Ways To Keep Their Children Cool During The Heatwave
Image source: The Teacher Traveller
#30 Patch Of Grass That Was Saved By The Trampoline During The UK Heatwave In July
Image source: Sweet-liqourice
#31 Luton Airport’s Runway Has Melted Due To The Intense Heat
Image source: e_lumumba
#32 My Thermometer Has Reached Its Limit In The French Heatwave
Image source: Archaicarc
#33 Windows Doesn’t Even Feel Like Keeping Up With The Current Temperature
Image source: DaGoobergoobs
#34 This Candle That Melted With The Heat Of The Summer
Image source: jorgeuhs
#35 40°C Heat? That’s Why Pigeons Go To Iceland
Image source: bolch
#36 More That 59°C Was Measured On The Soil Surface In Spain And 48°C In The South On France
Image source: Copernicus
#37 In Central Italy We Are Facing One Of The Worse Heatwaves Ever. Temperatures Are Already At 104°F (40°C) At 10 Am. This Is My Geranium That I Watered Yesterday Morning
Our cities are gonna cut water several hours everyday because we’re also experiencing the worse drought in 70 years.
Image source: thoxo
#38 Apparently, It’s A Bad Idea To Leave Aerosols In Hot Vans. I Don’t Think They Will Be Happy When They Get Back
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Hot Days Even For Ice Cream
Image source: jlbowling
#40 Here’s How Hot It Is In Portland Right Now. This Is My Neighbor’s House And The Vinyl Siding Is Blistering Off His House Under The Sun In The 108-Degree Heat
Image source: thomas.robinson.735
#41 Sith-Fil-A Here In The Texas Heat
Image source: Codyayo
#42 Had A Blanket Cover My Window During The Summer Months In Phoenix. Removed The Blanket Today To Discover My Blinds Had Melted
Image source: acvalenz
#43 It Is So Hot In Italy That Thermometer Sensors Stop Working Correctly
Image source: DottorMaelstrom
#44 People Play A Sunday League Amateur Football Match On A Parched Grass Pitch During A Heatwave, At Hackney Marshes, In London, Britain, August 14, 2022
Image source: tobymelville
#45 How My CD Cover Got Deformed In The Sun With The Heat Wave
Image source: LzTz
#46 Early Autumn
Image source: JackieGMs66
#47 What’s The Point In Buying The Ramen Cooker? Just Use The Bowl
Image source: thejoebrown, thejoebrown
#48 It’s So Hot In Milan, That My Coffee Machine Is At 40°C Even If It’s “Powered Off”
Image source: pilotstella
#49 Europe’s Hottest Week
Image source: StefSimanowitz
#50 “It Is So Hot In NYC Right Now That When I Was Waiting For The Subway Today, The Tracks Literally Caught On Fire”
Image source: ileana.justine
