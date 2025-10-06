Dad Who’s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

What would you do if you were to find that your teenage daughter is posting racy selfies on social media? You’d probably ask her to delete them, confiscate the phone afterward, and perhaps declare her grounded as a final touch. Well, we all know that for some kids this kind of strict punishment might be an excellent stimulus for rebellion. Every parent has their own way of raising their kids, but instead of telling his daughter to stop posting sexy selfies on Instagram, Chris Burr Martin decided to fight fire with fire. Or racy selfies with funny selfies, that is.

We wrote about the 48-year-old Washington-based father of three previously, showing you how he recreates his daughter’s sexy selfies in a very dad joke-y manner to teach her a lesson. Well, not only does he continue posting the corny jokes, but he also managed to comically shame his daughter Cassie by reaching 60k Instagram followers – which is almost double the amount she has! And we must say, he’s definitely worth it. See Chris’ hilarious cheesy jokes and recreations for yourselves below and vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram (h/t)

#1

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#2

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

#3

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#4

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#5

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#6

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#7

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#8

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#9

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

#10

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#11

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#12

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#13

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Image source: Chris Burr Martin

#14

Dad Who&#8217;s Been Trolling Daughter By Recreating Her Racy Selfies Now Has 2x More Followers Than Her

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
