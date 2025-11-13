Father Books 6 Flights To Stay With His Flight Attendant Daughter On Christmas

The winter holidays is the time of year when most of us are celebrating together with our families. Unfortunately, not everyone is so lucky – thousands of people are working during Christmas and are unable to spend time with their loved ones. One of these unlucky people was Pierce Vaughan – a flight attendant for Delta Airlines, who had to spend her Christmas Eve and Day in the air this year. However, her loving father found a way to spend the holidays with his working daughter. He booked six flights in total, across the whole of the U.S., just to be able to spend some time with his beloved daughter.
Image credits: Mike Levy
This sweet gesture was shared by one of the passengers, with whom Hal Vaughan – the father of the flight attendant – was travelling from Fort Myers to Detroit. The passenger – Mike Levy – later told Bored Panda: “I was extremely surprised to see the post go as viral as it has. I’m very happy to share such a heartwarming story.” He also added that “Hal was in an accident earlier in the year. He broke his neck and was quadriplegic for a while. He slowly began to recover and this was the first trip he had taken since his recovery. He still moves a bit slower, but stronger everyday from what he told me.”
Mike Levy snapped a photo of himself and Hal sitting together with Hal’s daughter Pierce. In the post he wrote: ‘Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!’
Image credits: Pierce T. Vaughan
The post has since been shared more than 28,000 times. This Tuesday, Pierce shared Mike Levy’s post and added: ‘Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan. Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success!’
Image credits: Pierce T. Vaughan
‘A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle). Shout-out to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!’
Needless to say, the story spread on the internet in no time
