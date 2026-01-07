Video Of Prince William With His Kids Sparks Conspiracy Theories About Crisis With Kate Middleton

A video of Prince William with two of his and Kate Middleton’s children has prompted royal fans to speculate that the couple may have separated behind closed doors.

The royals, who met as teenagers while studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland, have been married for 15 years.

Kate reportedly caught William’s eye at a charity fashion show at the university back in 2002.

A video showing Prince William with George and Charlotte has ignited speculation about his marriage to Kate Middleton

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

The couple has had its ups and downs over the years. According to royal biographer  Robert Jobson, the heir to the British throne once broke up with Kate over the phone in 2007, telling her he needed “breathing room.”

A chance encounter reportedly led them to rekindle their romance, and they have since been a symbol of stability within the royal family.

However, a video from Tuesday (January 6) has sparked speculation about possible new cracks in their relationship.

Image credits: about.london

Prince William was seen landing at Kensington Palace by helicopter with two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with their dog, Orla, and another cocker spaniel.

It’s unclear where the royals had come from, but Charlotte and her father were seen carrying two bags into the palace, while George had a backpack.

Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Kate and the couple’s youngest son, 7-year-old Prince Louis, were nowhere to be seen at the working royal residence in London, fueling theories that the future King and Queen have been living separately. 

“It’s William’s week with the children & he can only manage the older ones! There they go with their overnight bags,” one viewer wrote on X.

“But we’ve been saying this all along Kate & William live separate lives behind closed doors, cosplay marriage just for the cameras & the subjects,” they added.

Image credits: aseversussex

According to the user, Forest Lodge, which is reported to be the couple’s primary residence in the countryside, is actually Kate’s “separation home,” with her and William co-parenting their three children.

“They love to say Harry and Meghan live separate lives, but it’s always deflection for that unmarried, fake couple. William & Kate are done. Their kids moving back and forth,” wrote another viewer.

“Living apart is probably THE best for the Windsor kids,” shared a third commenter.

Others dismissed the theories of a marital crisis, simply writing, “You conspiracy theorists are crazy.”

Image credits: princesacharlottebrasi

Image credits: rimmesfk

William and Kate’s brief yet dramatic split made headlines back in 2007. At the time, Kate was about to turn 25, and the British press was anxiously expecting news of a royal engagement, according to royal expert Robert Jobson’s book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

While serving in the military, William reportedly phoned Kate to suggest they split up. He allegedly told her they both needed “breathing room” and to “find our own way,” adding that he was unable to promise her marriage.

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

Image credits: welovesybil

During the “emotionally charged” 30-minute conversation, the couple reportedly acknowledged that they were on “different pages,” according to Jobson.

Still, being dumped over the phone felt like a “devastating blow” to Kate.

“Though it wasn’t the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final,” the royal expert reported. The couple reconciled months later after reuniting at a mutual friend’s party.

Image credits: princesacharlottebrasi

Image credits: MBatteea

Analyzing the recent video, fans have also expressed confusion over why George and William appeared to be breaking protocol by flying in a helicopter together.

“I thought they are not allowed to be on an aircraft together in case of a crash?” one user wrote, while another said, “I assumed William and George wouldn’t be allowed to travel together.”

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal heirs are traditionally not permitted to fly together on a plane or helicopter in case an accident affects the line of succession.

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly not permitted to travel together. When he was a prince, Charles was also restricted from traveling with his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

Some viewers suggested that the protocol may be more relaxed than commonly believed or has been modified to apply only to the current monarch and their direct heir. “They are allowed since William is not king yet,” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: chigrl16

Image credits: Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images

Another talking point surrounding the video was the use of the helicopter itself. 

Citing environmental concerns, critics questioned the royals over both the frequency and the necessity of this mode of transportation.

Critics focused on the environmental impact of the helicopter flight

“Another environmentally harmful decision by the Wales. Can’t care about saving the planet while working overtime to harm it via unnecessary helicopter flights,” fumed one viewer.

“The environment is really important—except when it means I’ll be slightly inconvenienced…..” echoed another, referencing the environmental projects and causes the royals have publicly supported, such as The Earthshot Prize.

Image credits: ZandiSussex

Image credits: AlisonBow

Image credits: awalto21

Image credits: ow29237268

Image credits: pushkin_thecat

Image credits: LiberalJaxx

Image credits: MapleSyrupYummo

Image credits: PaolaCastro1703

Image credits: autonomy_6

Image credits: LuckyRevin

Image credits: itsylife05

Image credits: stardust_lune

Image credits: day156324

Image credits: WhatKatieDid25

