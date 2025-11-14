Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

by

Going out of your way to help an animal in need certainly makes you a good person in our book. Take this cyclist for example – this man interrupted his cycling practice in order to help a dog that was spotted struggling on the side of the road. A video that was captured in Argentina showed the cyclist carrying the dog on his back as the poor canine was found abandoned and badly dehydrated.

More info: Facebook

This cyclist stopped mid-practice to help an abandoned and severely dehydrated dog

Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

Image credits: www.facebook.com

The incident took place in the southern province of Rio Negro and the footage was shared on the Facebook page of the sports training group, Marican Team. The local Argentine media reports that three cyclists from the town of Villa Regina were cycling together when they noticed a lone dog on the side of the road.

The poor canine was spotted struggling on the side of the road

Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Apparently, when the dog was spotted, he seemed severely dehydrated and disorientated. The video that was later shared to Facebook was captioned in Spanish: “Rodri, Alan, and Emiliano from Villa Regina helped an abandoned dog that was dehydrated during their training.”

The cyclists brought him back to town

Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

Image credits: www.facebook.com

While it is known that the cyclists brought the dog back to town, it is unclear who is taking care of him now. People on social media were still praising the cyclists for their kind act: “Wonderful gesture!” Nohé Bustos commented. “May life return your generosity with love.” “This is such good news among all the sadness! Thank you for your empathy, thank you for not looking away, thank you for giving him another opportunity,” Marcela Balda writes.

Watch the video below

Here’s what people online thought

Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

Image credits: KA9NYA

Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

Image credits: Angelushouse

Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

Image credits: Leesi_Girl

Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

Image credits: AutumnAutist

Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

Image credits: irishgrokking1

Cyclist Stops Mid-Practice To Help A Dehydrated Dog, Ends Up Carrying It On His Back

Image credits: AleZ2016

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
FoodSniffer: Always Sniff Before You Swallow
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Street Photographer Travels The World Portraying Very Different Personalities Of Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Rock 5.13 “Â¡Que Sorpresa!” Review
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2011
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 16-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Clone High’s Best Guest Stars
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2014
What If…
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.