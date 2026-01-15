“Even The Hair”: Selena Gomez Accused of Plagiarizing Arab Influencer’s Look At The Golden Globes

by

Selena Gomez has once again found herself at the center of online scrutiny following her appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes held on January 11.

The Rare Beauty founder wore a custom Chanel gown on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton. Soon after the ceremony, a parody account on X claimed that her look closely resembled that of an Arab influencer who had worn a similar outfit last year.

The post quickly drew attention, with users calling out the singer’s ensemble as a case of plagiarism.

“Selena Gomez copying an Arab influencer’s dress and hairstyle, originality was never her strong suit,” one commenter wrote, setting off a wave of reactions.

Selena Gomez accused of copying an Arab influencer’s look at the 83rd Golden Globes

Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The controversy began after viewers noted similarities between Gomez’s Golden Globes look and an outfit previously worn by Yusur Al-khalidi, an influencer from Finland who specializes in beauty makeup videos, in May 2025 at a Kilian Paris event.

While the YouTuber’s ensemble was curated by Rami Kadi Maison de Couture, it bore a high resemblance to the singer’s black Chanel gown.

Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

At the Golden Globes, Gomez wore a strapless black velvet gown with a white feathered bodice crafted from silk chiffon and organza.

Interestingly, the outfit took over 323 hours to complete and featured more than 200 embroidered elements.

Gomez paired the look with diamond jewelry and debuted her shortest bob to date, styled in finger waves.

Viewers online not only pointed out the ensemble but also accused the singer of lifting both the hairstyle and the overall look.

The internet debated Selena Gomez’s originality as reactions flooded social media

Image credits: Getty/Ernesto Ruscio

As soon as the side-by-side looks began circulating, the internet wasted no time weighing in.

Some users dismissed the controversy entirely, explaining that the outfit is a Chanel design. “A lot of people can wear the same outfits. That’s literally why fashion houses exist,” wrote one user.

Another added, “A lot of people can wear the same outfits, the reason why designs are made and sold, basic sense. Not to mention Selena slayed it big time”

Others argued that Gomez likely had little involvement in the styling choices

Image credits: bonniekells

“Celebrities have stylists who choose everything. She probably doesn’t even know this influencer,” one wrote.

Another said, “You know that she has a stylist that chose her outfits right?”

However, the criticism didn’t stop there. The debate took a sharp turn when several users argued that the look was a nod to a famous Cate Blanchett ensemble from 2018.

Image credits: asoothesizzler

One defender pointed out the difference in designers, adding, “Completely different dresses + Selena’s dress was designed by Matthieu Blazy and it’s Chanel. Cate’s is Armani.” 

Another fan accused the influencer of hypocrisy, stating, “The level of stupidity amazes me every time. This influencer lied, she [is] copying Cate Blanchett’s style in 2018, and Selena [is] never copying her.”

Despite fans rushing to her defense, the “copying” label stuck for many users 

Image credits: asoothesizzler

“The dress, the hair, the jewelry, the makeup. It’s almost like she physically can’t be original in anything she does,” another commenter claimed.

“Oh, copylena,” one more person mocked, while another bluntly asked, “Are we surprised though?”

These comments came after the singer was previously accused of plagiarizing Sarah Bahbah’s aesthetic in her music video, Back To You, in 2018.

Image credits: selenagomez

The accusations resurfaced in 2024, when Bahbah publicly alleged Gomez of copying her work again in the Parisian-themed music video for Love On.

Some reactions took on a cultural angle, with one user writing, “As an Arab, it’s actually so xenophobic. Western artists always steal from Arabs. I didn’t expect this from Selena.”

This isn’t the first time Selena Gomez has faced online scrutiny over her looks in recent years

Image credits: m00000000000097

In October 2025, Gomez faced backlash after fans made harsh comments about her look in a music video, In The Dark.

The singer was called out for getting fillers that allegedly changed her face.

“Oh my god, someone tell her to slow down with the Sculptra because at this point it’s like malpractice,” wrote one critic. 

Image credits: m00000000000097

Image credits: belovednils

However, Gomez had previously admitted to using Botox, explaining that her appearance also evolves in relation to her health and personal choices.

“I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.” 

“I try to accept myself as I am, even when my body changes because of what I’m going through,” she told Vanity Fair in 2023.

Image credits: Getty/Mike Coppola

Later, she emphasized the importance of embracing her own “natural beauty” while attending the Most Powerful Women Summit in October 2025.

“I’m as real as I can be… I’ll tell you all the things that are photoshopped. I’ll tell you where I got Botox. The goal is to be remembered for what I’ve done for people,” she said.

Despite frequent scrutiny, Gomez has continued to prioritize self-acceptance and transparency.

“So Selena copied both then,” wrote one netizen

Image credits: ArianaAbuDhabi

Image credits: AforNah1

Image credits: avarzugungor

Image credits: Offmynovak

Image credits: Cowboy_Selena

Image credits: JessieColborne

Image credits: peonpixie

Image credits: haileyisbboring

Image credits: Sincerely_farah

Image credits: disbiccdiary

Image credits: girlplsssss

Image credits: pinterestmanic

Image credits: kevotavarez

Image credits: cloudcdmtw

Image credits: rhodegurly

Image credits: Ramah_whatever

