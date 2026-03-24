Reader’s Vote: Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Ask five people to name the cutest small dog breeds, and you will get five different answers, plus a passionate argument in the comments.
That is the fun here. This is a reader-powered ranking built on first impressions, photo love, and the kind of “how is that real” cuteness that stops your scroll.
Every pick on this list truly stays small when fully grown. Expect the famous favorites, a few under-the-radar gems, and some mixed breeds that keep popping up on social feeds.
Along the way, you will spot obvious snuggle candidates, quirky little personalities, and at least one heart-stealer.
🐾 Hit the arrows to back your favorite, then tell us in the comments why your pick deserves the crown.
#1 Toy Fox Terrier
🏠 Best for: Active owners, families
🐾 Personality: Alert, energetic, affectionate
💧 Shedding: Low
Those huge upright ears and a mostly white coat with black or tan markings make the Toy Fox Terrier look permanently alert, like it just heard its name.
If your vote goes to tiny dogs with big-dog confidence, this underexposed American purebred fits.
Grown-ups typically weigh 4 – 9 pounds and are about 8.5 – 11.5 inches tall.
Thanks to that sporty background, many are happy to curl up close after a burst of energy, especially if you are their favorite person.
📍 The American Kennel Club reports that the breed was developed in the early 20th century by crossing Smooth Fox Terriers with toy breeds such as Chihuahuas and Italian Greyhounds.
Image source: Michael Kovac / Getty Images
#2 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
🏠 Best for: Families, apartment living, seniors
🐾 Personality: Gentle, affectionate, sociable
💧 Shedding: Moderate
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel wins people over fast with its dark, expressive eyes and long, feathered ears.
It’s easy to see why so many people rank it among the cutest puppies, even when it’s fully grown. This gentle British purebred was bred as a noble companion and still thrives on close, constant company.
The Royal Kennel Club runs a heart-screening scheme for Cavaliers due to concerns about mitral valve disease.
Adults are usually 12–13 inches tall and 13–18 pounds, so they stay comfortably small. For pure cuddle potential, this is the kind of dog that settles into your lap and seems content to stay put.
Regular brushing helps prevent tangles in the silky coat, especially around the ears.
📍 King Charles II loved these spaniels so much that he issued a royal decree allowing them into any public space, including Parliament, where they were not permitted to be turned away.
Image source: picture alliance / Getty Images
#3 Morkie
🏠 Best for: Singles, apartment living
🐾 Personality: Clingy, playful, charming
💧 Shedding: Low
Small enough to tuck into your arm, the Morkie usually shows off a silky, teddy-bear-style face and a confident little stance.
This designer mix comes from a Maltese crossed with a Yorkshire Terrier, which is why fans of Yorkies tend to fall for it fast.
Grown-ups typically stay under about 7 pounds and around 9 inches tall, and many would rather snuggle than roam.
They love being in the middle of whatever you are doing, with a clingy, charming, playful kind of energy.
According to PetMD, Morkies are low-shedding and “low-allergen,” but their long hair mats easily, so regular brushing matters.
📍 The Morkie is so devoted to its person that it’s often called a “velcro dog”; it will follow you from room to room and genuinely struggles when left alone for long.
Image source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald / Getty Image
#4 Shorkie
🏠 Best for: Small spaces, social owners
🐾 Personality: Spunky, cuddly, confident
💧 Shedding: Low
Messy topknot, round eyes, and that “tiny boss” attitude give the Shorkie instant vote appeal.
Most adults land between 7 and 16 pounds. It’s best for small spaces and for anyone who wants a social little sidekick that stays close even after the excitement fades.
Coat care is part of the deal, since the low-shedding hair can tangle fast without regular brushing.
📍 The Shorkie combines two breeds, the Shih Tzu and the Yorkshire Terrier, that were both originally ratters before becoming the glamorous lap dogs we know today.
Image source: Smeghead_99 / Reddit
#5 Papillon
🏠 Best for: Active owners, dog sports fans
🐾 Personality: Energetic, trainable, affectionate
💧 Shedding: Low
Those butterfly ears do all the campaigning for you, and the cuddle habit usually kicks in once the fun is done.
This tiny French purebred stays in the 5–10 pound range, with signature feathered fringes, bright eyes, and a bouncy “ready for the next trick” attitude.
It’s an easy vote for anyone who likes a small breed that can keep up with dog sports. The Papillon is highly trainable, but it still delivers on the cute factor with silky hair and plenty of affectionate couch time.
Purina notes that, because of their small size and the risk of patellar luxation, rough play should be avoided.
📍 “Papillon” is French for butterfly, named for the breed’s trademark fringed, wing-shaped ears. There’s also a rarer drop-eared version called the “Phalène,” which means “moth.”
Image source: picture alliance / Getty Image
#6 Italian Greyhound
🏠 Best for: Calm homes, careful families
🐾 Personality: Athletic, gentle, devoted
💧 Shedding: Very low
Need a pick that looks like a tiny deer on tiptoes? The Italian Greyhound is a sleek purebred with an elegant silhouette, watchful eyes, and a surprisingly athletic, sprint-ready body.
Mature size is usually about 7 – 14 pounds and 13 – 15 inches tall, which keeps it apartment-friendly and a solid option among great family dogs for calm, careful homes.
Originating over 2,000 years ago, this breed is active, gentle, and often shy. The Italian Greyhound is a Velcro-style companion that follows you from sofa to bed.
That short coat and soft temperament come with a sporty side, so it still needs regular, safe time outdoors to stretch its legs.
📍 Italian Greyhounds are so delicately boned that vets often recommend they wear coats in cold weather, and historically, Roman nobles would dress them in miniature garments for exactly that reason.
Image source: Anthony Devlin / Getty Image
#7 Pug
🏠 Best for: Families, apartment living
🐾 Personality: Playful, affectionate, mischievous
💧 Shedding: High
If you are voting for a dog that is affectionate, mischievous, and happiest around people, this one belongs near the top.
The Pug has a “tiny comedian” vibe thanks to the wrinkles, squished little face, and big, glossy eyes. Adults usually weigh 14-18 pounds and stay compact, with a strong “follow you, then flop beside you” cuddle style.
This purebred was originally kept as a prized companion in China, and it still acts like a royal, expecting constant attention.
Coat care is easy, but the face folds need gentle cleaning. Because it is brachycephalic, VCA Animal Hospitals notes these dogs can struggle with heat and may breathe noisily after exertion.
📍 Two Pugs survived the Titanic, and during the Napoleonic Wars, Josephine Bonaparte’s Pug Fortune reportedly bit Napoleon on their wedding night.
Image source: picture alliance / Getty Image
#8 Toy Manchester Terrier
🏠 Best for: Active homes, experienced owners
🐾 Personality: Quick, intelligent, alert
💧 Shedding: Low
Sleek black-and-tan coloring, sharp little ears, and a “mini bodyguard” stance put the Toy Manchester Terrier on the ballot fast.
This underexposed toy purebred stays tiny, not exceeding 12 pounds, and it’s best for active homes that want a true terrier in a small package. Affection usually shows up most after the zoomies, when it settles in close.
It started as a Victorian-era ratter, which explains the quick reflexes and why it’s relatively easy to train when sessions stay short and fun.
That said, the Toy Manchester Terrier is lively and intelligent, with a sweet side, but it can also be a little stubborn when it decides it has a better idea.
📍 The Toy Manchester Terrier and the Miniature Pinscher look remarkably similar, but a 2017 genetic study confirmed they actually do share common ancestry; their resemblance isn’t just a coincidence.
Image source: Roy Rochlin / Getty Image
#9 Maltese
🏠 Best for: Apartment living, devoted owners
🐾 Personality: Lively, loyal, bold
💧 Shedding: Very low
Silky fur that falls like a little white waterfall is the Maltese’s whole argument for your vote.
This ancient purebred, linked to Malta, stays tiny at up to 7 pounds, yet acts like it owns the room. It’s best for apartment living and for anyone who wants an extremely loyal companion that follows from chair to couch with bright, lively energy.
Daily grooming matters, since that long white coat mats easily if brushing slips. For allergy-minded readers, Hill’s Pet says Maltese are light shedders and can be acceptable pets for most allergy sufferers, which is why they often come up in conversations about hypoallergenic coats.
📍 The Maltese is one of the oldest toy breeds in existence. Aristotle wrote about small white dogs from Malta around 350 BC, making this breed over 2,300 years old.
Image source: Ben Pruchnie / Getty Image
#10 Brussels Griffon
🏠 Best for: Attentive owners, apartment living
🐾 Personality: Curious, devoted, expressive
💧 Shedding: Low
That scruffy little beard, big brown eyes, and almost human-like facial expressions give the Brussels Griffon the kind of face that begs for a vote.
Originally from Belgium, it started out as a stable dog bred to hunt vermin, which helps explain the fearless, big-personality energy packed into such a small frame.
Fully grown, it typically lands around 8–10 pounds and stays firmly toy-sized. It often bonds closely and likes being near its favorite person, but it still needs short play bursts and plenty of attention.
Coat care depends on type, yet regular brushing helps keep that signature scruff neat and comfortable.
📍 Many people believe the Brussels Griffon inspired the look of the Ewoks in Star Wars, and once you see the side-by-side comparison, it’s hard to unsee.
Image source: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Image
#11 Cavachon
🏠 Best for: Families, first-time owners
🐾 Personality: Gentle, playful, sociable
💧 Shedding: Low
At 15 – 35 pounds, the Cavachon is still small enough to feel like a teddy bear, especially with that round, melted-butter expression and soft, wavy “cloud” coat.
Keep brushing as part of your weekly routine so the fur stays plush, not tangled. Besides all that, expect a serious “stick-close” snuggle habit once the day slows down.
It was originally bred for gentle energy, a playful streak, and an always-ready companion vibe, which helps explain why it’s such a popular dog choice. The Cavachon pairs a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel with a Bichon Frise.
📍 The Cavachon is one of the few designer breeds where both parents. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Bichon Frise are themselves low-shedding, making it a double win for allergy-minded owners.
Image source: neuswithiz / Reddit
#12 Yorkshire Terrier
🏠 Best for: Apartment living, active owners
🐾 Personality: Bold, loyal, curious
💧 Shedding: Very low
That tiny, perked-up stance and bright “I run this place” expression are exactly why people can’t resist the Yorkshire Terrier.
Rooted in northern England, the Yorkie started as a tough little mill rat, long before it became a city companion with a silky blue-and-tan coat.
These days, it’s a purebred that tops out around 7 pounds, ideal for apartment living and anyone who loves a bold sidekick that still melts into lap time.
UFAW flags tracheal collapse, so a persistent “honking” cough warrants serious consideration.
📍 During WWII, a Yorkie named Smoky became one of the most famous war dogs in history. She served in the Pacific, survived 150 air raids, and even helped lay communication wire through a drainage pipe too small for soldiers.
Image source: Christopher Furlong / Getty Image
#13 Havanese
🏠 Best for: Families, apartment living
🐾 Personality: Cheerful, social, affectionate
💧 Shedding: Very low
Silky hair that falls in soft waves and a bright, cheerful face give the Havanese serious vote appeal, especially if you like a dog that looks like it is always in a good mood.
The Royal Kennel Club describes it as Cuba’s national dog, which helps explain its companion-first personality.
In terms of size, it stays comfortably small at about 7–13 pounds and roughly 8.5–11.5 inches tall. It’s one of those “stick close” cuddlers that prefers being near you, and the long coat needs regular brushing, even though it sheds very little.
📍 The Havanese is Cuba’s only native breed and its national dog — it nearly disappeared when many Cuban families fled after the 1959 revolution, taking their dogs with them to the US.
Image source: Sarah Stier / Getty Image
#14 Yorkipoo
🏠 Best for: Apartment living, first-time owners
🐾 Personality: Playful, bright, people-oriented
💧 Shedding: Low
A Yorkipoo looks like someone combined a plush toy face with a confident little strut.
This mixed breed blends a Yorkshire Terrier with a Toy or Miniature Poodle, so you often get bright eyes, soft curls or silky waves, and a playful “watch me” attitude that fits right into daily life.
Most land around 5 – 15 pounds and roughly 7 – 15 inches tall, which can work well if you live in a small apartment.
They tend to latch onto their people and happily switch from zoomies to lap time. Grooming stays important, since the coat can’t tangle, and basic training is usually smoother when you keep sessions short and fun.
📍 The Yorkipoo combines two breeds — the Yorkshire Terrier and the Poodle, which both rank among the most intelligent dog breeds in the world.
Image source: NurPhoto / Getty Image
#15 Chinese Crested
🏠 Best for: Devoted owners, apartment living
🐾 Personality: Social, cat-like, affectionate
💧 Shedding: None (hairless) / Low (powderpuff)
You either fall instantly for the elegant, weird-cute look, or you don’t.
The Chinese Crested comes in a mostly hairless version with a “crest,” a tail plume, and little socks, as well as a fully coated “powderpuff” version.
The Canadian Kennel Club traces the breed to African hairless dogs later refined by the Chinese, and notes it was once used on ships to hunt vermin.
Personality-wise, it’s social and clingy in a cat-like way, happy to perch nearby and then climb into you. Size stays toy-lean at about 11–13 inches tall and 8–12 pounds.
The hairless variety may need moisturizing and may be prone to sunburn, so basic skin care is important.
📍 The Chinese Crested has won the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest more times than any other breed, a title its fans wear as a badge of honor.
Image source: Andres Kudacki / Getty Image
#16 Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka
🏠 Best for: Apartment living, devoted owners
🐾 Personality: Bright, playful, loyal
💧 Shedding: Very low
The Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka is the kind of tiny, 6–9 pound magnet, looking like a plush toy that learned to follow you around.
It’s a rare Moscow and Saint Petersburg purebred in the Bichon family, with a bright, playful streak and a sturdy little build that suits apartment life.
The breed stays close and tends to turn “hanging out” into a full-time job. The Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka Club of America says the breed is hypoallergenic.
Coat care still matters, since regular brushing keeps the fluffy look neat and helps prevent tangles.
📍 The Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka was officially recognized by the American Kennel Club in January 2026, making it one of the newest breeds to earn full AKC recognition.
Image source: picture alliance / Getty Image
#17 Shih Tzu
🏠 Best for: Families, apartment living, seniors
🐾 Personality: Affectionate, gentle, playful
💧 Shedding: Low
The Shih Tzu has that “little lion dog” charm, with a flowing coat, a tidy topknot look, and a face that always seems slightly amused.
It’s a compact purebred in the 9–16 pound range, originally developed in Tibet and China as a palace companion.
This is the kind of entry that tends to win hearts on looks alone, then seals the deal with its lap-loving routine.
Grooming and protection from hot weather are the trade-offs, since long hair tangles quickly without regular brushing, while the flat face can lead to brachycephalic airway issues.
📍 For centuries, the Shih Tzu’s exact breeding formula was a closely guarded imperial secret. When the breed finally reached the West in the 1930s, the entire Western breeding population descended from just 14 dogs.
Image source: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Image
#18 Toy Poodle
🏠 Best for: Allergy sufferers, families, apartment living
🐾 Personality: Intelligent, playful, affectionate
💧 Shedding: Very low
Poodles are well known as some of the smartest dogs, and the toy version is no exception.
That always “I’m listening” gaze and those curly, springy ringlets give the Toy Poodle a polished look, even when it’s being silly. It’s a purebred with a big brain in a tiny frame, so it suits calm apartments just as well as households that like teaching tricks.
Snuggle mode usually activates fast once the attention is on you. Full size is typically 10 in. or less at the shoulder and about 4 – 9 pounds.
The American Kennel Club says Toy Poodles shed very little and are often considered hypoallergenic.
📍 The Toy Poodle consistently ranks as one of the smartest dog breeds in the world. Psychologist Stanley Coren placed Poodles second only to Border Collies in his canine intelligence rankings.
Image source: NurPhoto / Getty Image
#19 Chihuahua
🏠 Best for: Singles, apartment living, devoted owners
🐾 Personality: Bold, loyal, expressive
💧 Shedding: Low–Moderate
At 2–6 pounds, the Chihuahua can steal a vote with one head tilt.
That “apple” head shape, oversized ears, and big-eyed confidence are pure tiny-dog main-character energy, whether it’s smooth-coated or wrapped in a little long-haired mane.
Originating in Mexico and named after the state of Chihuahua, this purebred is famous for acting fearless even when it fits in a tote.
If your soft spot is for bold personalities in pocket size, this one brings loyalty and a strong “pick my person” attachment. When it’s done doing its rounds, many happily settle into a warm lap and stay there.
📍 The Chihuahua is the world’s smallest dog breed, but it has the largest brain-to-body-size ratio of any dog, which may explain why it acts like it runs the house.
Image source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Image
#20 Pomeranian
🏠 Best for: Apartment living, active owners
🐾 Personality: Alert, bold, affectionate
💧 Shedding: High
That foxlike face, tiny pointed ears, and huge “I’m important” attitude are exactly why so many people nominate the Pomeranian in heart-melting small dog breeds debates.
This is a purebred Spitz descendant from the Pomerania region, wrapped in a plush double coat that looks like a walking pompom.
Size stays truly toy at about 3–7 pounds, and plenty of them turn into lap ornaments once they trust you. The breed has an alert little character that can be sweet one minute and bossy the next.
The coat needs frequent brushing, and the fluff can make warm days uncomfortable, so keep playtime gentle when it’s hot.
📍 Two of the three dogs that survived the Titanic sinking were Pomeranians — they escaped in lifeboats with their owners.
Image source: SOPA Images / Getty Image
#21 Japanese Chin
🏠 Best for: Apartment living, quiet households
🐾 Personality: Calm, affectionate, playful
💧Shedding: Moderate
Would you cast a vote for those wide-set, cartoon eyes and feathered ears?
The Japanese Chin shows up looking almost painted on, with a white silky coat, neat patches of color, and a face that seems made to be held close. This is a true “lap-first” dog, so the cuddle factor is naturally strong.
It’s a solid match for apartment living and quieter households that want a calm companion with a playful streak. Adults stay toy-sized at about 8–11 inches tall and 7-11 pounds, keeping it firmly in the “stays small” lane.
Because it’s flat-faced, VCA Animal Hospitals notes brachycephalic dogs can struggle more with heat and may breathe noisily after exertion.
📍 Despite the name, the Japanese Chin almost certainly originated in China, and was bred small enough to be carried inside the sleeves of women’s kimonos.
Image source: Danny Lawson – PA Images / Getty Images
#22 Miniature Pinscher
🏠 Best for: Active homes, experienced owners
🐾 Personality: Bold, energetic, curious
💧 Shedding: Low
With its high-stepping “hackney” trot and glossy, sculpted build, the Miniature Pinscher looks like a toy dog with main-character confidence.
If you’re voting based on personality alone, this one brings big “tiny watchdog” energy and suits active homes that enjoy a bold little shadow with opinions.
The cuddle vibe isn’t nonstop lap time, but many happily burrow under a blanket once the zoomies are out of their system.
For the small-dog checklist, mature size is typically 10 – 12.5 inches tall and 8 – 10 pounds.
📍Despite looking like a shrunken Doberman, the Min Pin is actually the older breed, and the two are not related at all. Its official nickname? The “King of Toys.”
Image source: Arterra / Getty Images
#23 Chiweenie
🏠 Best for: Singles, small apartments
🐾 Personality: Dramatic, loyal, expressive
💧 Shedding: Low
Big ears, a long, little body, and short, sleek fur give the Chiweenie a cartoonish look that is hard to scroll past. Most end up around 5–12 pounds and 6–10 inches tall, so it clearly belongs on a small-dog vote list.
This Chihuahua and Dachshund mix is also known for hilariously dramatic facial expressions, plus a strong “stick with my person” cuddle streak when things calm down.
It even pops up in influencer circles, as The Guardian spotlighted Tuna, a famous chiweenie whose overbite helped turn him into a social media star.
📍 The Chiweenie goes by a surprisingly long list of nicknames, German Taco, Weeniehuahua, Mexican Hot Dog, and Choxie are all real things people call this dog.
Image source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty Images
#24 Bolognese
🏠 Best for: Calm homes, seniors, apartment living
🐾 Personality: Sweet, quiet, devoted
💧 Shedding: Very low
If your soft spot is cloudlike fluff and a face you can’t say no to, the Bolognese makes a strong case.
This underexposed Italian purebred lap dog looks like a little white cotton puff with dark, button-like eyes, and it often has a sweet, quietly goofy personality.
It’s best for calmer homes or for anyone who wants a close companion that naturally stays close.
The name is literal, not foodie: the American Kennel Club says the breed is believed to have originated in Bologna, Italy, which is where its name comes from.
That “made for companionship” history shows up in its habits and size. Full-grown dogs stay toy-small at about 10 – 12 inches tall and 6 – 10 pounds, and they are typically happiest tucked in close.
📍The Bolognese was a favorite gift among European nobility. Cosimo de’ Medici once sent eight of them to influential friends as diplomatic presents.
Image source: Matt Cardy / Getty Images
#25 Affenpinscher
🏠 Best for: Apartment living, confident owners
🐾 Personality: Mischievous, fearless, affectionate
💧 Shedding: Low
This fluffy little troublemaker with a “monkey face” is an under-the-radar pick worth your vote.
The Affenpinscher is a German toy breed with a bold little strut, a comical stare, and a fearless attitude, packed into a tiny frame, usually weighing 7 – 10 pounds.
It’s best for apartment living and for readers who like a dog that is affectionate but still full of mischievous confidence.
Care is fairly simple, but the wiry coat needs regular brushing and tidy trims. According to the American Kennel Club, Affenpinschers are prone to patellar luxation, so occasional skipped steps are worth watching.
📍 The French don’t call it a monkey dog; they call it the “diablotin moustachu,” which translates to “the mustachioed little devil.” Hard to argue with that.
Image source: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images
#26 Pekingese
🏠 Best for: Quiet homes, relaxed routines
🐾 Personality: Calm, opinionated, loyal
💧 Shedding: High
Round, lionlike fluff and a slightly serious “royal” expression can be hard to ignore on a Pekingese.
It’s an ancient Chinese purebred with a calm, opinionated personality that suits quieter homes and relaxed routines.
PetMD notes the breed can be prone to brachycephalic airway issues and eye problems, so gentle pacing in warm weather and calmer play tend to suit it best.
When fully grown, they usually stay compact at about 6 – 9 inches tall and up to 14 pounds, and many are happiest tucked in close once they trust you.
Coat care is part of the deal, too, since regular brushing and gentle face-fold cleaning help keep that plush fur and little snout comfortable.
📍 When British soldiers stormed the Chinese imperial palace during the Opium Wars in the 1860s, they found Pekingese dogs inside and took them back to Queen Victoria as war prizes.
Image source: Michael Loccisano / Getty Image
#27 Russian Toy
🏠 Best for: Apartment living, devoted owners
🐾 Personality: Lively, elegant, loyal
💧 Shedding: Very low
Picture a little dog built like a tiny ballerina, with slim legs, long, fringed ears, and the kind of expressive face that looks ready to zoom around the room and then climb straight into a warm lap.
This underexposed purebred is often described as one of the world’s smallest, so-called teacup dogs, weighing less than 6 pounds.
Historically, the Russian Toy was favored in Russia’s aristocracy and elite circles, and today it still carries that elegant, “always ready to go” vibe.
That same dainty build comes in two low-shedding coat types, smooth-haired and long-haired.
📍 The Russian Toy was nearly wiped out twice, but the long-haired variety only exists because of one surprise puppy born in 1958 to two smooth-coated parents. No one is sure if it was a genetic mutation or a hidden gene.
Image source: NBC / Getty Images
#28 Shih-Poo
🏠 Best for: First-time owners, small spaces
🐾 Personality: Affectionate, playful, lap-loving
💧 Shedding: Low
Best for first-time owners and smaller spaces, the Shih-Poo is a Shih Tzu and Poodle mix with that plush, teddy-bear look that makes people do a double-take in the hallway.
A quick heads-up for voters who love the cute face: Hill’s Pet says Shih-Poos can be prone to dental disease and patellar luxation. Gentle pacing in warm weather helps keep them comfortable.
At maturity, they weigh 9–16 pounds, with final size often depending on whether the Poodle parent was toy or miniature.
Either way, it stays firmly small, and it tends to prefer being pressed against your leg over doing its own thing across the house.
📍 The “Shih” in Shih Tzu literally means “lion” in Chinese, so a Shih-Poo is, technically, a lion-poodle.
Image source: Manish Sharma / pexels
#29 Biewer Terrier
🏠 Best for: Apartment living, devoted owners
🐾 Personality: Playful, sweet, lively
💧 Shedding: Very low
Silky hair that falls like a tiny curtain and those crisp tri-color patches give the Biewer Terrier instant “show dog” cuteness.
For readers drawn to the prettiest terrier breeds that still keep things playful and sweet, this underexposed German purebred is a strong contender.
Mature size stays tiny at about 4 – 8 pounds and 7 – 11 inches tall, and many happily stick close once the excitement winds down.
According to the American Kennel Club, the breed began in Germany in 1984 after two tri-color puppies appeared in a Yorkshire Terrier kennel.
📍 The Biewer Terrier is one of the few breeds proven to be a distinct breed through DNA testing. Science confirmed what breeders suspected long before the paperwork caught up.
Image source: NBC / Getty Image
#30 Bichon Frise
🏠 Best for: Allergy sufferers, families, seniors
🐾 Personality: Cheerful, social, gentle
💧 Shedding: Very low
Think of a little white powder puff with dark, button eyes and a grin that always looks mid-giggle.
The Bichon Frise is a cheerful purebred companion in the Toy group, so it is a natural choice for anyone who adores cute dogs with a playful, people-first personality.
For allergy-minded readers, PetMD describes the breed as often considered hypoallergenic, which is why it keeps landing on “shortlist” status.
Fully grown, it is typically 12–18 pounds and about 9.5–11.5 inches tall. It loves staying close and soaking up attention, but the curly coat needs regular brushing and grooming to keep that teddy-bear look from turning into tangles.
📍 After centuries as a pampered companion of European royalty, the Bichon Frise fell out of favor after the French Revolution and survived by working as a circus and street performance dog.
Image source: Katja Ogrin / Getty Image
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