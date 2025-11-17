40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Although it is often depicted that mail carriers and dogs are sworn enemies, there are certainly exceptions to this rule. Many postmen have developed positive relationships with the dogs on their delivery routes. However, we do not want to diminish the existing problem of dog aggression against this profession, resulting in countless attacks followed by injuries. Naturally, dogs are very protective of their territory, and it is important to take precautions when delivering or receiving mail. That being said, it is worth celebrating the potential for beautiful and heartwarming friendships to form between mail carriers and dogs, achievable with the right training and socialization.
The UPS Dogs Facebook community is solely dedicated to sharing heartwarming relations between these two groups. From wagging tails to playful antics, all these interactions remind us that unexpected friendships can arise in the most unusual settings.
So without further ado, we would like to invite you to discover the most enjoyable part of a mail carrier’s day. And for more, check out our previous post on Bored Panda here.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
#1 Marvin Dressed Up As Me For Halloween! Quite The Surprise! Somerville Ma
Image source: UPS Dogs
#2 We Have Some Strange Looking Dogs Here In Nyack, NY
Image source: UPS Dogs
#3 This Is The Only Delivery Guy I Have Ever Seen Go Up To My Beautiful But Misunderstood Girl And Give Her Lovings! Zoe Just Loves Her Mr. Shoemaker From Boothwyn, Pa
Image source: UPS Dogs
#4 The Is Jen With Benny In Northville. Benny Is Blind And Deaf, But Still Likes To Socialize. Jen Works Out Of The Livonia, Michigan
Image source: UPS Dogs
#5 Our Malinois, Rita, Loves Playing Catch With Her Favorite Driver In Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana
Image source: UPS Dogs
#6 Hello From Oak Hill, Wv
Image source: UPS Dogs
#7 “Eli” The Biggest And Sweetest German Shepherd In All Of Huntsville,tx
Image source: UPS Dogs
#8
Image source: UPS Dogs
#9 Hello From Gerrardstown, Wv
Image source: UPS Dogs
#10 Merry Christmas From UPS Dogs
Image source: UPS Dogs
#11 Brad In Sturgeon Bay, Wi Being Bombarded By Great Pyrenees Pups
Image source: UPS Dogs
#12 Copper Is The Sweetest Boy! He Loves Everybody And Loves Getting A Treat! Auburn, Al
Image source: UPS Dogs
#13 Hello From Monterey, Ca
Image source: UPS Dogs
#14 Holly The Collie From Cape Girardeau, Missouri Enjoyed Meeting Our UPS Delivery Man In Person!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#15 Hello From Burlington, Ma
Image source: UPS Dogs
#16 Brewster NY… Just Me And My Old Gal “ Sophie”… She My Be An Ol Gal Of 13 Yrs But…. She Loves It When I Make Deliveries To Her Owners Business And Then Come Back Later For The Pick UPS! She’s A Push Over For “ Cuddles And Hugs”
Image source: UPS Dogs
#17 Hello From Nova Scotia
Image source: UPS Dogs
#18 They Are My Three Favorite Customers, They Love The Service From UPS, Every Time They Are Happy To See Me Arrive, I Don’t Understand Why, (Cookies Maybe???) The Breed Of These Dogs, Bergers De Beauce Origin Of France!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#19 Hello From Brookline, Ma
Image source: UPS Dogs
#20 Hello Shorewood, Minnesota
Image source: UPS Dogs
#21 Hello From Tehachapi, California
Image source: UPS Dogs
#22 Buddy Saying Hi In South Hero, Vt
Image source: UPS Dogs
#23 Coco Waits By The Window Every Day For Jeremy (Watertown UPS Pal). She Helps Him With The Packages And Waits Patiently For His Hugs And Cookies. We Love You Jeremy!!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#24 Hector Is Our Chesapeake Bay Retriever. He Was Born In Wisconsin At Sand Spring Chesapeakes But Now Lives In Alabama. His Hobbies Are Anything Water, Helping His Poppa On The Farm, Giving Lots Of Snuggles And Kisses And Hopefully, One Day, Driving The Big Brown Truck
Image source: UPS Dogs
#25 Hello From Chillicothe, Ohio
Image source: UPS Dogs
#26 Hello From Mesa, Az
Image source: UPS Dogs
#27 Piper Loves When Steve Holds Her And Monte Loves Seeing Steve In Wales, Wi When He’s Got A Delivery For His House……… He’s Got The Best Treats
Image source: UPS Dogs
#28 Capitola Ca. Thanks!!!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#29 Pups From Rainier, Washington
Image source: UPS Dogs
#30 We Were Leaving Our Vet’s Office In Vonore, Tn When Our Newfoundlands (Elsa And Solomon) Spotted The UPS Man
Image source: UPS Dogs
#31 They Just Help Themselves To The Treats Around Here. Atlantic, Iowa
Image source: UPS Dogs
#32 My Fiancé Corey Is A Driver Out Of Livonia, Mi UPS. He Delivers To Our Home And Has Lunch With Family Each Day; This Week He’s Been Working Hard Helping Train His New Puppy Penny. She Wasn’t Even Scared Of The Truck Starting Up When Dad Had To Leave And Is Looking Forward To Having Him Home All Weekend!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#33 Rick Always Makes Time At The Animal Shelter For A Photo Session With Shelter Greeters Meeko And Archie! He’s The Best! Fairfield, Iowa
Image source: UPS Dogs
#34 Snowball: Looked Me Right In The Eyes And Said Promise! Me: Promise You Got My Last Treat, I Don’t Have Anymore. Snowball: *pouts*. Huntsville,tx
Image source: UPS Dogs
#35 Foster-Dane, Max, Is Still New To The Idea Of Surprise Stops From ‘Cookie Lady’ Debbie!! We Love Our UPS Driver! Thomasville, Nc
Image source: UPS Dogs
#36 Bell Bell Loves Her UPS Driver In Mexico Beach Florida
Image source: UPS Dogs
#37 We Love Our UPS Driver! Sanford, Nc
Image source: UPS Dogs
#38 Meeks, Bella And Daisy Mae Saying Hi From Decatur Tx
Image source: UPS Dogs
#39 UPS Driver And Luna In Napa Valley
Image source: UPS Dogs
#40 Dex Is Ready For Work After The Game Last Night… Hagerstown, Md
Image source: UPS Dogs
