40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

by

Although it is often depicted that mail carriers and dogs are sworn enemies, there are certainly exceptions to this rule. Many postmen have developed positive relationships with the dogs on their delivery routes. However, we do not want to diminish the existing problem of dog aggression against this profession, resulting in countless attacks followed by injuries. Naturally, dogs are very protective of their territory, and it is important to take precautions when delivering or receiving mail. That being said, it is worth celebrating the potential for beautiful and heartwarming friendships to form between mail carriers and dogs, achievable with the right training and socialization.

The UPS Dogs Facebook community is solely dedicated to sharing heartwarming relations between these two groups. From wagging tails to playful antics, all these interactions remind us that unexpected friendships can arise in the most unusual settings.

So without further ado, we would like to invite you to discover the most enjoyable part of a mail carrier’s day. And for more, check out our previous post on Bored Panda here.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1 Marvin Dressed Up As Me For Halloween! Quite The Surprise! Somerville Ma

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#2 We Have Some Strange Looking Dogs Here In Nyack, NY

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#3 This Is The Only Delivery Guy I Have Ever Seen Go Up To My Beautiful But Misunderstood Girl And Give Her Lovings! Zoe Just Loves Her Mr. Shoemaker From Boothwyn, Pa

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#4 The Is Jen With Benny In Northville. Benny Is Blind And Deaf, But Still Likes To Socialize. Jen Works Out Of The Livonia, Michigan

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#5 Our Malinois, Rita, Loves Playing Catch With Her Favorite Driver In Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#6 Hello From Oak Hill, Wv

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#7 “Eli” The Biggest And Sweetest German Shepherd In All Of Huntsville,tx

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#8

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#9 Hello From Gerrardstown, Wv

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#10 Merry Christmas From UPS Dogs

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#11 Brad In Sturgeon Bay, Wi Being Bombarded By Great Pyrenees Pups

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#12 Copper Is The Sweetest Boy! He Loves Everybody And Loves Getting A Treat! Auburn, Al

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#13 Hello From Monterey, Ca

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#14 Holly The Collie From Cape Girardeau, Missouri Enjoyed Meeting Our UPS Delivery Man In Person!

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#15 Hello From Burlington, Ma

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#16 Brewster NY… Just Me And My Old Gal “ Sophie”… She My Be An Ol Gal Of 13 Yrs But…. She Loves It When I Make Deliveries To Her Owners Business And Then Come Back Later For The Pick UPS! She’s A Push Over For “ Cuddles And Hugs”

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#17 Hello From Nova Scotia

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#18 They Are My Three Favorite Customers, They Love The Service From UPS, Every Time They Are Happy To See Me Arrive, I Don’t Understand Why, (Cookies Maybe???) The Breed Of These Dogs, Bergers De Beauce Origin Of France!

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#19 Hello From Brookline, Ma

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#20 Hello Shorewood, Minnesota

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#21 Hello From Tehachapi, California

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#22 Buddy Saying Hi In South Hero, Vt

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#23 Coco Waits By The Window Every Day For Jeremy (Watertown UPS Pal). She Helps Him With The Packages And Waits Patiently For His Hugs And Cookies. We Love You Jeremy!!

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#24 Hector Is Our Chesapeake Bay Retriever. He Was Born In Wisconsin At Sand Spring Chesapeakes But Now Lives In Alabama. His Hobbies Are Anything Water, Helping His Poppa On The Farm, Giving Lots Of Snuggles And Kisses And Hopefully, One Day, Driving The Big Brown Truck

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#25 Hello From Chillicothe, Ohio

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#26 Hello From Mesa, Az

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#27 Piper Loves When Steve Holds Her And Monte Loves Seeing Steve In Wales, Wi When He’s Got A Delivery For His House……… He’s Got The Best Treats

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#28 Capitola Ca. Thanks!!!

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#29 Pups From Rainier, Washington

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#30 We Were Leaving Our Vet’s Office In Vonore, Tn When Our Newfoundlands (Elsa And Solomon) Spotted The UPS Man

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#31 They Just Help Themselves To The Treats Around Here. Atlantic, Iowa

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#32 My Fiancé Corey Is A Driver Out Of Livonia, Mi UPS. He Delivers To Our Home And Has Lunch With Family Each Day; This Week He’s Been Working Hard Helping Train His New Puppy Penny. She Wasn’t Even Scared Of The Truck Starting Up When Dad Had To Leave And Is Looking Forward To Having Him Home All Weekend!

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#33 Rick Always Makes Time At The Animal Shelter For A Photo Session With Shelter Greeters Meeko And Archie! He’s The Best! Fairfield, Iowa

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#34 Snowball: Looked Me Right In The Eyes And Said Promise! Me: Promise You Got My Last Treat, I Don’t Have Anymore. Snowball: *pouts*. Huntsville,tx

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#35 Foster-Dane, Max, Is Still New To The Idea Of Surprise Stops From ‘Cookie Lady’ Debbie!! We Love Our UPS Driver! Thomasville, Nc

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#36 Bell Bell Loves Her UPS Driver In Mexico Beach Florida

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#37 We Love Our UPS Driver! Sanford, Nc

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#38 Meeks, Bella And Daisy Mae Saying Hi From Decatur Tx

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#39 UPS Driver And Luna In Napa Valley

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

#40 Dex Is Ready For Work After The Game Last Night… Hagerstown, Md

40 Times UPS Drivers Met The Cutest Dogs While On Duty, As Shared In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

Image source: UPS Dogs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
David Hasselhoff’s Uber ’70s Video for Guardians of Galaxy
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Spongebob Squarepants
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2014
Why Was Former HGTV Star Charles ‘Todd’ Hill Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison?
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2024
Upload Your Favourite Photos Taken In Canada
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
How Does Pokemon GO Trading Work?
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2019
33 Trash Bird Comics By Reza Farazmand
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.