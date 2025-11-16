40 Times UPS Drivers Were Lucky Enough To Meet Dogs On Their Routes, And We Can’t Get Enough Of It (New Pics)

Historically, the media has not portrayed UPS drivers and dogs as friends. Countless scenes in TV shows and films depict dogs snarling and barking at the door while a frightened UPS driver drops a package and sprints back to their truck as fast as possible. But among the handful of things people on the internet absolutely love, adorable dogs and unexpected friendships are certainly near the top of the list.
To dispel the myth that UPS drivers and good little boys and girls are arch-enemies, the UPS Dogs Facebook page was born. This wholesome account shares infinite photos of the cutest doggos greeting UPS drivers with licks and smiles, rather than growls and bites. We’ve gathered some of our favorite pics from this uplifting page to share with you all down below, so be sure to upvote all of your favorites and then let us know in the comments how your pets respond when a package is delivered. Keep reading to also find interviews with Alex Sessa, owner and head dog trainer at Peach on a Leash Dog Training & Behavior Services, and Maggie Marton, the woman behind the Oh My Dog blog. Then if you’re looking for even more of these adorable pics after finishing this list, we’ve got a couple more Bored Panda articles featuring the same page right here and here.
#1 Hello From Portland Maine
#2 One Of My Boys (14yr Old Littermates) But Our UPS Driver Stops By – Even When He Doesn’t Have A Package To Deliver, And My Dog Wags His Tail, And Gets All Happy ! Can Barely Walk, But Makes It To The Truck
#3 Hello From Elverson Pa!
#4 Hello From Manassas Virginia!
#5 What Can Brown 🐶 Do For You… Willis,tx
#6 We Would Really Like To Send A Huge Shout Out To Two Men Who Saved Our Dog Today
#7 Hello From Mobile. Alabama
#8 Our Pup Floyd Is At My In Laws House Visiting For The Weekend! Hopped Up In The Front Seat Like He Was About To Go For A Ride! Lol Auburn, Alabama
#9 Hello From Plover, Wi
#10 Mike, Los Angeles, Ca
#11 Greg Is Our Driver In Pacific, Wa. He Is Such A Good Driver And A Awesome Person. Branwen Was At The Police Department Everyday For Several Years And They Bonded. She Is Retiring Today And Was Able To Give Him A Kiss Goodbye
#12 Hi From Chicago Il
#13 The King Of The Jungle In Kinnelon Nj
#14 Caroline And Mimi Posing From Decatur Texas
#15 Our Dear Dog, Drew Crossed Over The Rainbow Bridge About A Week Ago.so A Few Weeks Back I Made Sure To Get A Picture Of Him With One Of His Favorite People! Thank You For The Love And Compassion
#16 This Is Louie He’s A Hairless Only Few Month Old Austin Tx
#17 Hello From Las Vegas, Nevada
#18 Carlos And Milo From Columbus, Oh! Besties At First Pet!
#19 Keisha Receiving Her Treats From Her UPS Driver, Chris. Taberg, NY
#20 Hello From Fond Du Lac Wi
#21 Hello From St. Augustine. Fl
#22 My UPS Driver Gerold With Our Puppy Kona In Okc
#23 Royal Thinks Our UPS Guy Is Amazing! From Eldon Iowa
#24 Tuko, Weston, Ct. The Best!
#25 Babe And Daisy Greeting Josh Our Driver In Harrisville West Virginia
#26 Suns Out Pups Out! Summertime In Huntsville,tx
#27 Hello From Rhinebeck NY. Bo & Maurice. Everyone Loves Maurice!
#28 Kaiya And Our Favorite UPS Guy Darren. Mount Airy, Md
#29 Hello From Kalkaska, Mi
#30 Hello From Bainbridge Island, Wa
#31 Waiting For John. Big World Enterprises Canine Crew In Frazer Pa
#32 These Are Our Girls Lucy And Ethel (They Are Sisters) With Our UPS Driver Amos…they Love Him! We Live In Manitowish Waters In Far Northern Wi
#33 Monty Giving Kisses From Decatur Texas
#34 Hello From Trenton, Michigan
#35 Hello From Bozeman, Montana! This Is UPS Driver Peter Giving Some Luv To Stetson (Gold) And Sadie Mae (Red)
#36 Bear! I Love This Dog! St. Petersburg Fl
#37 Dennis Is A Fan Favorite In Greenville, Maine With My 4 Great Danes. Here He’s Pictured With Finnegan
#38 Reggie From Outlaw Equinein Decatur Texas
#39 Our Dog Lady Met Her First UPS Guy, Sam. She Loves Him And Looks Forward To More Encounters! In Ocean View, Hawaii
#40 Frank From Benson, Az With Copper And Stitch
