40 Times UPS Drivers Were Lucky Enough To Meet Dogs On Their Routes, And We Can’t Get Enough Of It (New Pics)

Historically, the media has not portrayed UPS drivers and dogs as friends. Countless scenes in TV shows and films depict dogs snarling and barking at the door while a frightened UPS driver drops a package and sprints back to their truck as fast as possible. But among the handful of things people on the internet absolutely love, adorable dogs and unexpected friendships are certainly near the top of the list. 

To dispel the myth that UPS drivers and good little boys and girls are arch-enemies, the UPS Dogs Facebook page was born. This wholesome account shares infinite photos of the cutest doggos greeting UPS drivers with licks and smiles, rather than growls and bites. We’ve gathered some of our favorite pics from this uplifting page to share with you all down below, so be sure to upvote all of your favorites and then let us know in the comments how your pets respond when a package is delivered. Keep reading to also find interviews with Alex Sessa, owner and head dog trainer at Peach on a Leash Dog Training & Behavior Services, and Maggie Marton, the woman behind the Oh My Dog blog. Then if you’re looking for even more of these adorable pics after finishing this list, we’ve got a couple more Bored Panda articles featuring the same page right here and here.

#1 Hello From Portland Maine

Image source: upsdogs

#2 One Of My Boys (14yr Old Littermates) But Our UPS Driver Stops By – Even When He Doesn’t Have A Package To Deliver, And My Dog Wags His Tail, And Gets All Happy ! Can Barely Walk, But Makes It To The Truck

Image source: upsdogs

#3 Hello From Elverson Pa!

Image source: upsdogs

#4 Hello From Manassas Virginia!

Image source: upsdogs

#5 What Can Brown 🐶 Do For You… Willis,tx

Image source: upsdogs

#6 We Would Really Like To Send A Huge Shout Out To Two Men Who Saved Our Dog Today

Our young daughter accidentally let our young dog out of the house. He was staying around the house at first like he has done so many times before. Today was the day he ran down our drive and then booked it to highway 58! We were so terrified he would be killed. Rick and the other gentleman saved our dog from being KILLED TOCAY!!!! My family is
Beyond grateful!!!!

Image source: upsdogs

#7 Hello From Mobile. Alabama

Image source: upsdogs

#8 Our Pup Floyd Is At My In Laws House Visiting For The Weekend! Hopped Up In The Front Seat Like He Was About To Go For A Ride! Lol Auburn, Alabama

Image source: upsdogs

#9 Hello From Plover, Wi

Image source: upsdogs

#10 Mike, Los Angeles, Ca

Image source: upsdogs

#11 Greg Is Our Driver In Pacific, Wa. He Is Such A Good Driver And A Awesome Person. Branwen Was At The Police Department Everyday For Several Years And They Bonded. She Is Retiring Today And Was Able To Give Him A Kiss Goodbye

Image source: upsdogs

#12 Hi From Chicago Il

Image source: upsdogs

#13 The King Of The Jungle In Kinnelon Nj

Image source: upsdogs

#14 Caroline And Mimi Posing From Decatur Texas

Image source: upsdogs

#15 Our Dear Dog, Drew Crossed Over The Rainbow Bridge About A Week Ago.so A Few Weeks Back I Made Sure To Get A Picture Of Him With One Of His Favorite People! Thank You For The Love And Compassion

Image source: upsdogs

#16 This Is Louie He’s A Hairless Only Few Month Old Austin Tx

Image source: upsdogs

#17 Hello From Las Vegas, Nevada

Image source: upsdogs

#18 Carlos And Milo From Columbus, Oh! Besties At First Pet!

Image source: upsdogs

#19 Keisha Receiving Her Treats From Her UPS Driver, Chris. Taberg, NY

Image source: upsdogs

#20 Hello From Fond Du Lac Wi

Image source: upsdogs

#21 Hello From St. Augustine. Fl

Image source: upsdogs

#22 My UPS Driver Gerold With Our Puppy Kona In Okc

Image source: upsdogs

#23 Royal Thinks Our UPS Guy Is Amazing! From Eldon Iowa

Image source: upsdogs

#24 Tuko, Weston, Ct. The Best!

Image source: upsdogs

#25 Babe And Daisy Greeting Josh Our Driver In Harrisville West Virginia

Image source: upsdogs

#26 Suns Out Pups Out! Summertime In Huntsville,tx

Image source: upsdogs

#27 Hello From Rhinebeck NY. Bo & Maurice. Everyone Loves Maurice!

Image source: upsdogs

#28 Kaiya And Our Favorite UPS Guy Darren. Mount Airy, Md

Image source: upsdogs

#29 Hello From Kalkaska, Mi

Image source: upsdogs

#30 Hello From Bainbridge Island, Wa

Image source: upsdogs

#31 Waiting For John. Big World Enterprises Canine Crew In Frazer Pa

Image source: upsdogs

#32 These Are Our Girls Lucy And Ethel (They Are Sisters) With Our UPS Driver Amos…they Love Him! We Live In Manitowish Waters In Far Northern Wi

Image source: upsdogs

#33 Monty Giving Kisses From Decatur Texas

Image source: upsdogs

#34 Hello From Trenton, Michigan

Image source: upsdogs

#35 Hello From Bozeman, Montana! This Is UPS Driver Peter Giving Some Luv To Stetson (Gold) And Sadie Mae (Red)

Image source: upsdogs

#36 Bear! I Love This Dog! St. Petersburg Fl

Image source: upsdogs

#37 Dennis Is A Fan Favorite In Greenville, Maine With My 4 Great Danes. Here He’s Pictured With Finnegan

Image source: upsdogs

#38 Reggie From Outlaw Equinein Decatur Texas

Image source: upsdogs

#39 Our Dog Lady Met Her First UPS Guy, Sam. She Loves Him And Looks Forward To More Encounters! In Ocean View, Hawaii

Image source: upsdogs

#40 Frank From Benson, Az With Copper And Stitch

Image source: upsdogs

