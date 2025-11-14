“To The Rest Of The World, You Have No Idea What’s Coming”: Man Lists 6 Stages Italy Has Gone Through

Twitter user Jason Yanowitz listed the stages that Italy went through during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country by referring to a Reddit thread by an Italian citizen. He urged people to realize that the situation is more serious than some believe and he suggested that what we see in Italy can soon become the norm in other countries over the world.
Yano’s post got over 228k likes and was retweeted more than 133.8k times, showing that it struck a chord with other Twitter users who are concerned about the pandemic. Commentators thought that Jason’s outline of the stage-by-stage process that took place in Italy was “eye-opening.”
Image credits: thenationalguard
Jason Yanowitz went into detail about the 6 stages of the coronavirus outbreak that happened in Italy
Image credits: JasonYanowitz
Bored Panda spoke to Jason about his Twitter thread. He told us that he feels frustrated that the people in the US aren’t taking the coronavirus situation seriously. That’s what inspired him to create his Twitter thread: “Storytelling drives action, and this story hits hard.” He also revealed that he has friends in Italy and that they are currently “terrified.”
Jason told us that he feels pessimistic about the US’ capability to stop the coronavirus. “Testing everyone is the only way to stop coronavirus. This means 300M+ tests per day, which requires a significant paradigm shift in how we’re currently doing it.”
“Doctors and nurses are very mission-driven”
While Italians are under quarantine and the illness keeps spreading, doctors and nurses are working overtime on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus. Bored Panda reached out to Doctors in Italy, a platform that helps people find English-speaking doctors in the country, to talk about how the country’s doctors are dealing with the crisis.
“Doctors and nurses are very mission-driven and this helps them stay focused in times of great stress,” a representative from Doctors in Italy told us.
“They have, for once, tremendous recognition from all the general population, who usually love to criticize. Now that they are under such pressure, everyone realizes how much we all depend on their care and work,” the representative revealed how Italians are thankful for the work that medical professionals are doing
“They can nurture their hope and sense of mission, by focusing on the daily wins, even if small, and face this emergency one day at a time—though many have lost count of which day it is,” Doctors in Italy said about how medical staff can help themselves keep going even when they’re exhausted and overworked.
However, can doctors and nurses tell Italians anything to reassure them and calm their worries? “When your own health is involved, or when worried about loved ones, very little reassurance can come from numbers. Percentages won’t help reassure anyone about their own chances.”
“On the other hand, even little gestures of human compassion and care can make a great difference. Many are worried that hospitals will be overcrowded and they won’t get enough attention, so letting them know that they are being considered helps a lot. Even simply saying that they care—and we know they do—goes a long way,” Doctors in Italy told us what medical professionals can do to help alleviate people’s worries.
This is how Twitter users reacted to Jason’s thread about the situation in Italy
Image credits: SirenGanymede
Image credits: SteveODare
Image credits: Nichole31587155
Image credits: pprakash63
Image credits: orlaleoinex
Image credits: davidgokhshtein
Image credits: Josh_Rager
Image credits: BrackenPenny
Image credits: Soulrebel671
