17 Useful Presents That Will Secure Your Spot As The Favorite Child (Even If You’re The Middle One)

Shopping for the people who gave you life is surprisingly stressful, mostly because their standard response to “What do you want?” is usually a polite “Just your happiness.” Since you can’t wrap “happiness” in a box without it looking like an empty prank, we found the next best thing: gadgets that actually fix problems.
From soothing their aching backs to replacing kitchen tools they’ve been using since the Cold War, these practical upgrades are bound to impress. Get ready to watch them brag to all their friends about how thoughtful you are while your siblings look on in total defeat.
#1 There Is Absolutely No Way For One Person To Hog All The Covers When The 100 Square Foot Blanket Provides Enough Fabric To Swaddle The Entire Family And The Dog
Review: “We love this blanket because it’s larger in size, is very soft, and keeps you warm but it’s not too heavy either. This is our second purchase of one of these blankets and we absolutely use ours everyday.” – AR
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Recovering From Walking Uphill Both Ways In The Snow To Get To School Is Much Easier When They Treat Their Soles To The Foot Massager Machine
Review: “My wife purchased this product for her swollen feet after giving birth. It immediately reduced the swelling and it feels great. Definitely nice to have on while we hold or feed the baby. It’s relaxing and the heat feels nice. The seller is also very communicative and helping. The build is solid and feels like quality.” – Michael D.
Image source: amazon.com, DMN
#3 Watching Them Transform Into A Relaxed Version Of Cyclops From X-Men Is The Best Part Of Gifting The Eye Massager To Soothe Their Screen-Strained Peepers
Review: “WOW I love this machine! I use it to relax and unwind and love the eye massage and music! I would highly reccomend this product! Thank you LisA.” – lisa
Image source: amazon.com, lisa
#4 Yard Work Feels Less Like A Chore And More Like An Action Movie Montage When They Attack Unruly Branches With The Mini Chainsaw
Review: “This is the coolest tool ever!!! It works great! Cuts easily, lightweight, so versatile, perfect for pruning home yards. Holds a charge for quite a while. Great value! Love this!” – tspirit34
Image source: amazon.com, Elynoon
#5 They Won’t Have To Choose Between Owning A Toaster And Making Crispy Wings Once The Bella Slim Air-Fryer Squeezes Onto Their Crowded Countertop
Review: “Great unit, fit perfectly in my space, I upgraded from a round one-person unit, this new Bella is worlds better, cooks everything I’ve tried just perfectly. I am thrilled with it!” – Colorado
Image source: amazon.com, Colorado
Buying presents for adults essentially means accepting that “excitement” now looks a lot less like a toy store and a lot more like lumbar support. If you haven’t yet found the specific gadget that screams “I know about your aching joints,” don’t worry, we have more functional finds coming up that are way better than a hug coupon.
#6 Proving You Still Exist Without Actually Picking Up The Phone Is The Hidden Benefit Of Sending Updates To The Digital Picture Frame From Miles Away
Review: “My daughter gifted to me for Xmas and I absolutely LOVE it. I think it’s amazing that you can add people to ur account and they can upload pictures to ur frame. We live in different states and this is going to be so GREAT that she will be able to upload some of her photos to share with me!” – ROBIN REYNOLDS
Image source: amazon.com, ROBIN REYNOLDS
#7 Microwaving The Same Cup Of Tea Until It Tastes Like Radioactive Sludge Will Stop Being Their Morning Ritual Once The Mug Warmer Sets Up Shop On Their Desk
Review: “I’m known to let my coffee sit after brewing it and it gets cold. I’m so happy I came across this gadget as it definitely works! My coffee stayed hot and it did not disappoint. Just be careful touching the edges of the device as it gets really hot. I might get a few more as Christmas gifts.” – Terriene Falcon
Image source: amazon.com, Terriene Falcon
#8 They Can Stop Sacrificing Their Fingerprints To The Gods Of Reheated Leftovers By Cradling Their Dish In The Microwave-Safe Hot Bowl Holders Instead Of Juggling It To The Table
Review: “Great quality, not a slippery fabric, fits a regular size bowl and fits a large oval baking bowl, too. They wash up nicely. You can’t go wrong with these huggers.” – drigby
Image source: amazon.com, drigby
#9 They Can Stop Hovering Over The Dining Table Like A Gargoyle Because The Rotating Puzzle Board Brings The Unfinished Edges Within Easy Reach
Review: “I love this board! So easy to put together, keeps pieces organized and the cover helps prevent any bumped pieces from my pups pumping on the board! The drawers are perfect for sorting. I didn’t use the laziness because we make puzzles. The couch so it won’t turn. But it would be great if we worked on a table. Love!!!!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#10 Ignoring The Chaos Of The Household Is Significantly Easier When They Are Surrounded By The Eucalyptus Fog Generated By The Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Melting At Their Feet
Review: “I am so obsessed with the product! You will not be disappointed! It is unlike any other! If you love bath bombs this is on a whole other level! It will change the way you shower!” – Jerrilyn
Image source: amazon.com, Jerrilyn
We aren’t explicitly stating that you can buy your way to “Favorite Child” status, but handing them a tool that eliminates a daily annoyance is a pretty solid strategy. If the previous items haven’t quite hit the mark for the people who tolerated your teenage angst, keep reading for a few more ways to win the holidays.
#11 Balancing Hot Coffee On A Knee Like A High-Stakes Circus Act Becomes Unnecessary When The Couch Cup Holder Pillow Keeps Their Beverage Upright
Review: “LOVE THIS! It’s everything I was hoping for! You can put your coffee mug in there and not have to worry of it tipping over, it’s very sturdy and holds so many different sizes of cups and bottles!! The material is very soft but the color does change depending on lighting and if you swipe your hand across it but that doesn’t bother me.” – L0veBuG
Image source: amazon.com, L0veBuG
#12 Keeping The Peace In The Master Bedroom Is Much Easier When They Use The Neck Reading Light To Read A Thriller Instead Of Blasting Their Sleeping Spouse With The Bedside Lamp
Review: “I had a bad habit of constantly falling asleep with my nightstand lamp on while reading, until I heard Jenna Bush Hager recommend this on GMA. It has a 30 minute if you want to make sure you don’t leave it on all night. It has three different types of lighting and each one has two brightness levels.” – Dawn McEwen
Image source: amazon.com, Dawn McEwen
#13 Squishing A Tomato Into Accidental Salsa Will Become A Thing Of The Past Once They Run Their Blades Through The 2-Stage Knife Sharpener
Review: “Excellent product works on all types of knives.” – handyman
Image source: amazon.com, Steven
#14 Accusing Them Of Being Reptilian Shapeshifters Is Totally Fair Game While They Shed Layers Of Dead Skin With The Dr. Scholl’s Foot Mask
Review: “I wear a men’s, 11.5 wide. They fit with room to spare. Wore them every couple days during a week of 20k+ steps/day in Disney World and they help. Not a replacement for well fitting shoes and rest but it helps tired and aching feet significantly. Also helps penetrate tough dry spots so a dry towel can exfoliate on its own while the excess is wiped off.” – pandajoi
Image source: amazon.com, pandajoi
#15 Bending The Silverware Into Modern Art Projects Will Stop Being A Nightly Tradition When They Use The Heated Ice Cream Scoop To Glide Through Frozen Rocky Road
Review: “I absolutely love this rechargeable electric warming ice cream scooper! It has completely changed the way we serve ice cream at home. Before, it was always a struggle to scoop out hard ice cream, especially straight from the freezer, but with this scooper, it becomes smooth and effortless. It heats up quickly to the perfect temperature, making it easy to glide through even the hardest ice cream without straining your hands.” – Lafamiliahernandezz
Image source: amazon.com, Lafamiliahernandezz
#16 Performing A Surgical Strike On A Squeaky Door Hinge Is Much Cleaner With The WD-40 Pen Since It Doesn’t Involve Creating A Giant Cloud Of Aerosol Fumes
Review: “As a typical American that with a workshop and garage, I use WD-40 on the regular. Not only is it a great lubricant for everything that squeaks, rattles, or clanks, but I’m at the point that I use it as a cologne and condiment.” – Gearmaster
Image source: amazon.com, Gearmaster
#17 Balancing A Block Of Brie While Holding A Drink Usually Ends In Tragedy But The Wine Glass Topper Charcuterie Board Allows Them To Snack With One Hand Free For Wild Gestures
Review: “This glass topper is the perfect size for entertaining or to have a snack when having a drink or glass of wine. If using outside, it has a dual purpose of keeping the bugs away.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
Follow Us