I Challenged Myself To Create One Cute And Spooky Painting Every Day For A Whole Month (31 Pics)

Every year at the end of summer, I get quite melancholic because it’s the end of the warm, sunny days, but absolutely excited because it’s the start of the spooky season.
And with that season always comes the Inktober challenge, an annual event in which participants create one drawing per day throughout the month of October. The goal of the challenge is to improve drawing skills and develop positive drawing habits.
#1 Day 14 – Mushroom
#2 Day 07 – Companionship
#3 Day 06 – Spell Jar
#4 Day 04 – Creature
#5 Day 09 – Sacred
#6 Day 02 – Nymph
#7 Day 01 – Lantern
#8 Day 28 – Standing Stones
#9 Day 10 – Fog
#10 Day 18 – Mandrake
#11 Day 12 – Cauldron
#12 Day 11 – Crow
#13 Day 19 – Potion
#14 Day 05 – Insect
#15 Day 30 – Statue
#16 Day 08 – Legend
#17 Day 16 – Moth
#18 Day 31 – Your Own
#19 Day 15 – Old Ruins
#20 Day 17 – Fairy
#21 Day 21 – Garden
#22 Day 03 – Guardian
#23 Day 20 – Demon
#24 Day 24 – Cabin
#25 Day 13 – Poltergeist
#26 Day 23 – Owl
#27 Day 27 – Stars
#28 Day 22 – Deity
#29 Day 25 – Druid
#30 Day 29 – Coven
#31 Day 26 – Seer
