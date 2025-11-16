30 Quokka Pics That Are Almost Too Cute To Handle

It’s not a secret that we’re all obsessed with animals – whether that’s your beloved dog, a fish that you bought for yourself to get rid of the loneliness in your apartment, or just an occasional couch and TV kind of day with some Animal Planet playing in the background. The world would be a much duller place if we didn’t have them around, mainly because they’re inexplicably adorable but also because they’re significant to our environment.
Everybody is aware that Australia is widely known for its diverse wildlife. Remember those horrific spider web blankets after the country was hit with heavy rains and floods? What a view! Though, the arachnophobia disappears within seconds once we get to see a precious picture of a koala somewhere on our feed.
Bored Panda decided to dive into Australia’s fauna and has gathered a bunch of super-duper adorable quokka pictures that will instantly make you want to book a ticket to Australia just so that you can see their sweet faces.
#1 The Happiest Little Quokka
Image source: reddit.com
#2 I’m So Grateful That These Quokkas Have Single Handedly Changed The World Emotionally
Image source: daxon
#3 One Of The Most Romantic Quokka Selfies We Have Ever Seen
Image source: kalle_pm
#4 As I Walked Back To My Bike, The Quokka Chased After Me
Image source: cambojones2020
#5 Quokka Who Has Perfected The Art Of The Selfie Stick
Image source: clouddecurly
#6 Look At That Little Face
Image source: paul_gitts
#7 I Assume Quokkas Are Welcome Here
Image source: BillyBumBrain
#8 Got My First Quokka Selfie This Week. Epic Little Creatures Are All Over The Island Just Cruisin Through The Day Doin Their Thing
Image source: chrishemsworth
#9 Omg Quokka!
Image source: Toby Costanzo
#10 Look At This Little Fella I Met
Image source: ellieewindle
#11 Meet My Little Friends, Quokkas
Image source: nelfelife
#12 In All Their Cuteness And Beauty
Image source: babs.jojo
#13 I Just Made An Adorable Little Furry Friend
Image source: baggs22
#14 My Dream Of Meeting A Quokka In Australia Has Finally Come True
Image source: struhx
#15 Momma Quokka Proud Of Her Baby
Image source: shockzedd
#16 Went For A Cycle Around Rottnest Island The Other Day And Met This Happy Chap
Image source: rricechips
#17 Spending The Next Few Days In Quokka Heaven
Image source: alohastrayant
#18 We Can Spend Every Rainy Day Like This
Image source: talia.maxwell9
#19 Happy Hump Day!
Image source: catr13
#20 This Little Guy Tried To Join Us For Breakfast
Image source: WeekendMechanic
#21 Cute Quokka… And Nathan Fillion
Image source: Nathan Fillion
#22 Cutest & Happiest Animal
Image source: adiehui
#23 Met This Cute Fella On Rottnest Island Today (Australia)
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Quokka Mirin
Image source: Ilovegoodnugz
#25 My Absolute Melt, She Makes My Heart Hurt
Image source: talia.maxwell9
#26 After Telling My Friend Jen It’s Extremely Hard To Take A Picture With A Quokka, This Little One Proved Me Wrong
Image source: littledanadoes
#27 Quokka’s In Australia
Image source: t.r716
#28 Who Can Resist A Cute Quokka?
Image source: wildlifehqzoo
#29 My Girlfriend Sent Me This Photo She Took Of A Quokka
Image source: vandarko
#30 Blep
Image source: westcoastimagery
