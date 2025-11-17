Hey Pandas, Show Me Some Cool “Liminal Space” Pictures That You’ve Taken (Closed)

Qualities of liminal space: can be inside or outside, can also be low quality, can be dark (as in lighting).
#1 My School After Hours
#2 Does This Count? The Old Railroad Bridge….very Old
#3 Winter Evening At The Dog Run
#4 Pedestrian Overpass To My Bus Stop From Work
#5 School Stairwell At Night
#6 A Hotel In Orlando Florida
#7 When Snow & Light Creates An Interdimensional Plane
#8 I Took The Photo Of An Ancient Greek Temple In Total Darkness And To My Surprise There Was A Statue Inside
#9 Kaiserpfalz, Goslar, Germany
#10 School Bathroom Late At Night
#11 My School Library At Night
#12 Hallway Into A Party That Took Place In An Old Hangar In Antwerp, Belgium
#13 Scariest Abandoned Mall 🌚
#14 Nurse’s Office At Night
#15 Foggy Swingset In The Woods
#16 Old Pedestrian Overpass In My City, I Loved It
#17 Music Hallway At My Old School. I Didn’t See Anybody When I First Took This Picture
#18 A Foggy Morning On A Lake Shore, Where Water Meets Sky
#19 Door Or Dimensional Portal?
#20 Step Into The Light
#21 Sand Creek, Colorado Springs, Co…it Rained In Denver So Much That Sand Creek Became An Impassible River 8-12 Feet Deep! Sand Creek Is Normally Dry Sand To Maybe 20 Inches Deep With Water. Feet
#22 Down To The Basement
#23 Foggy Day
#24 Not Sure If It Counts, But Here’s A Picture Of My Grandma’s Apartment
#25 Does This Count? Rottnest Island, Western Australia
#26 Spooky Sky After Thunderstorm
#27 Igloo
#28 Ancient Temple
