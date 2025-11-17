Hey Pandas, Show Me Some Cool “Liminal Space” Pictures That You’ve Taken (Closed)

by

Qualities of liminal space: can be inside or outside, can also be low quality, can be dark (as in lighting).

#1 My School After Hours

#2 Does This Count? The Old Railroad Bridge….very Old

#3 Winter Evening At The Dog Run

#4 Pedestrian Overpass To My Bus Stop From Work

#5 School Stairwell At Night

#6 A Hotel In Orlando Florida

#7 When Snow & Light Creates An Interdimensional Plane

#8 I Took The Photo Of An Ancient Greek Temple In Total Darkness And To My Surprise There Was A Statue Inside

#9 Kaiserpfalz, Goslar, Germany

#10 School Bathroom Late At Night

#11 My School Library At Night

#12 Hallway Into A Party That Took Place In An Old Hangar In Antwerp, Belgium

#13 Scariest Abandoned Mall 🌚

#14 Nurse’s Office At Night

#15 Foggy Swingset In The Woods

#16 Old Pedestrian Overpass In My City, I Loved It

#17 Music Hallway At My Old School. I Didn’t See Anybody When I First Took This Picture

#18 A Foggy Morning On A Lake Shore, Where Water Meets Sky

#19 Door Or Dimensional Portal?

#20 Step Into The Light

#21 Sand Creek, Colorado Springs, Co…it Rained In Denver So Much That Sand Creek Became An Impassible River 8-12 Feet Deep! Sand Creek Is Normally Dry Sand To Maybe 20 Inches Deep With Water. Feet

#22 Down To The Basement

#23 Foggy Day

#24 Not Sure If It Counts, But Here’s A Picture Of My Grandma’s Apartment

#25 Does This Count? Rottnest Island, Western Australia

#26 Spooky Sky After Thunderstorm

#27 Igloo

#28 Ancient Temple

