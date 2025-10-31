87 Soul-Soothing Photos Of Adopted Pets To Bring The Instant Warm Fuzzies (October Edition)

In such divisive and tumultuous times, it can sometimes be challenging to desensitize yourself from all the noise. Whether it’s on social media timelines or comment boxes, the toxicity seems inescapable.
If you are finding yourself drowning in all the negativity, here’s your much-needed palate cleanser in the form of soul-soothing pet adoption photos. As we’ve always done, we’re bringing you instant good vibes with images of adorable animals finding joy and warmth in their new homes.
Here’s the October edition of adopted pets for you to go gaga over today. Enjoy!
#1 My Wife And I Finally Adopted A Cat!
Image source: ResponsibilityOk8164
#2 The Most Perfect Nicest Softest Prettiest Most Well-Behaved Kitten
Image source: brraaaaaaaaappppp
#3 New Friend
Image source: Flowzempic
#4 Found This Little One Outside
Image source: SuperbObsession3375
#5 I Just Rescued A Goose Today
Image source: Old-Dress-3489
#6 Our New Rescue Cat
Image source: Competitive_Mud4184
#7 I Was So Wrong, Cats Are Cool
Image source: Yohunahan
#8 It Hurts To Know I’ll Never Know What My Adopted Cat Looked Like As A Kitten
Image source: imtoohightoo
#9 My New Baby!!
Image source: ranchle
#10 My First Cat 🥰
Image source: Repulsive_Banana1022
#11 First Time Having A Cat In The Family And
Image source: Maquinista004
#12 Small Demon Alert
Image source: ylazz001
#13 I Finally Adopted A Kitten! It Will Be Called Toulouse! I Never Had An Orange Cat… What Awaits Me? 😂 I Am Very Happy!
Image source: Life-Aspect6809
#14 Adopting My First Cat!
Image source: Freyja-Mei
#15 Helen (~15)
Image source: Unable_Present2764
#16 Alice
Image source: glamorousxannie
#17 Smokey Was Adopted!!
Image source: HisMomm
#18 Florence Has Adopted Her Illegally Smol Torbico
Image source: Altruistic-Value-842
#19 Just A Sweet Story About Adopting A Senior Cat :)
Image source: Hammerhome
#20 Adopted This Sweet Senior Ginger Boy This Week
Image source: SingingWhileSleeping
#21 Adopting A Bully Baby
Image source: therealellewoodsxo
#22 Meet Aurora, The Greyhound/ Galgo I Rescued!
Image source: Forward_Fox_1279
#23 My Life Changed After We Met Him
Image source: mmadhavaraj
#24 I Adopted This Dog
Image source: day_008
#25 Adopt Teddy 🐻
Image source: Samrazzleberry
#26 Newly Adopted Adult Cat Hisses—Will He Warm Up?
Image source: AdHungry585
#27 Slowly Adopted By A Stray
Image source: rosslyn_russ
#28 Buster Biscuits
Image source: StayEuphoric7468
#29 Adopted This Guy Yesterday! Not Sure What To Name Him Yet 😬
Image source: zazabunnigames
#30 My Mother Adopted This Dog
Image source: marcezar
#31 Sisters Forever ❤️
Image source: dragonshoulder7
#32 (Oc) We Adopted The Perfect Cat
Image source: mikamikachip
#33 My New Son Oscar
Image source: wat4r
#34 Adopted This Cute Baby Girl Sunday From A Local Cattle Dog Rescue
Image source: MarkThomasAZ
#35 When Your Dogs Face Glitches Mid-Smile And Now Youre Questioning If You Adopted A Pet Or Summoned Something
Image source: lolwidk
#36 A Parking Lot Find Becomes My Pet
Image source: SmallWombat
#37 Just Adopted A Cat. Should We Name Him Mr. Bean?
Image source: kidrickdvo
#38 Gregory Was The Saddest Cat At The Shelter When I Adopted Him A Year Ago. Now He’s This Sassy Guy With So Much To Say!
Image source: ajamesmccarthy
#39 I Just Got My First Cat, Luna! ❤️
Image source: InspiriX_
#40 [15] Just Adopted!
Image source: tsukimatcha
#41 First Time Kitty Owner!
Image source: Significant_Sky_5835
#42 I’ve Been Cat Sitting All Week And Tonight I Suspect That I’ve Just Been Adopted
Image source: SatansMoisture
#43 Me And My Partner Have Gotten Our First Cat Together!
Image source: C0ntr0lledchaos
#44 First Time Adopting A Stray Cat
Image source: Pristine_Expert2380
#45 I Recently Adopted Teddy (On The Right) Partly Because He Looks Just Like My Girl Chimmy. They’ve Become Best Friends. Love These Little Cow Cats
Image source: 23melody
#46 Meet Mouse!
Image source: confused394
#47 My New Rescue Cat
Image source: amberjadely
#48 Our Flamepoint Siamese!
Image source: Santizzo91
#49 So Impressed With Our New Boy
Image source: CB11KB77
#50 Got A Rescue Pup For Our Rescue Pup
Image source: eels_or_crabs
#51 Tinkerbell, Forever 23
Image source: Cultural-Bend-6597
#52 Never Say Never
Image source: PainRare9796
#53 New Pigeon Owner!
Image source: BattyCayk
#54 New Ferret Owner!
Image source: ProtectionPrevious81
#55 Absolute Cuteness Overload!
Image source: SpecificGravitas
#56 Officially Adopted!
Image source: frickcheetoh
#57 First Foster Got Adopted And I Am Down In The Dumps
Image source: Difficult-Tension-38
#58 Newest Addition To The Family, Apollo!!
Image source: un028717
#59 I Love My Border Collie
Image source: sleeklahar69
#60 Our Adopted Tabby Girl In Her Cat Tube Lair
Image source: ralphsquirrel
#61 Every One, Meet Pixie
Image source: Final_Performance96
#62 Cat We Just Adopted Today
Image source: animallX22
#63 I Adopted This Cat!
Image source: HurryWild8945
#64 Single Kitten Homes
Image source: pgskater18
#65 Newly Adopted Malinois/Shepherd
Image source: BuyCurious359
#66 Little Pittie Ready For His Furever Home!
Image source: hatsofftopups
#67 I Adopted A Stray Dog From The Street. She’s Currently 2 Months Old. How Big Do You Think She’ll Get When She Grows Up?
Image source: ResidentReindeer1032
#68 The Bestest Bubba
Image source: Sylliec
#69 Newest Member Of Our Family
Image source: moshpitmachine
#70 Who Else Has A Old Ferret? 10+ ❤️
Image source: StripeTheFerret
#71 Adopted This Beautiful Boy From Texas Shelter. Any Guesses?
Image source: Fine_Organization698
#72 Adopting This Little Boy
Image source: Professional_Tax_864
#73 Adopted A Dog. He Is So Ugly
Image source: catsoft
#74 Everyone Meet My Newest Niece, Sequoia!
Image source: CarltonTuna
#75 Buddy Mac 🌈
Image source: Better-Ranger5404
#76 Mojito (Brindle One) Has Been Bored Lately, So We Adopted Her A Dog Of Her Own. Welcome To The Family Muffin
Image source: nickmangoldsbeard
#77 Found And Adopted A Litter Of Puppies
Image source: iamhyperbeast
#78 I’m So Pleased To Introduce Zayne To Our Family, He Is My Third Adoption From Kuwait Animal Aid. He Is Has Some Very Funky Partially Folded Ears 😄 Thank You Alina!! First Photo Is Zayne, 2nd Is Generated From His Original Photo
Image source: xjennyx17
#79 I Just Learned Pits Can Be Fluffy? This Is Frankie Our New Adopt-A-Dog
Image source: catsoft
#80 Norman!
Image source: NarwhalPristine
#81 Meet Max, 12 Years Old
Image source: sharieasmr
#82 Our New Puppy, Mr. Albus!
Image source: Significant-Pace-380
#83 River 🌊
Image source: lochnessa417
#84 ID Our Newly Adopted Dog With A Strange Coat
Image source: Comfortable_Front355
#85 My Adopted Dog Daughter! I Love Her So Much 🥰
Image source: No-Outlandishness932
#86 Meet Morgan
Image source: Trolliegummy
#87 The Best 10$ I’ve Ever Spent On
Image source: Ok-Youth-3857
Follow Us