Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing Your Parents Have Doubled Down On? (Closed)

We’ve all come to the realisation that our parents aren’t perfect. But did they? Share the most bonkers lie your parents believed were true!
#1
My parents wouldn’t let me get my license when I was 16, they felt it was a distraction from school so wouldn’t, I begged to be allowed to and was not an irresponsible teen grand scheme so it didn’t feel fair. My dad bought me a drivers training book when I was 17 so i could study then found out that my mum bought me one as a gift so I wasn’t allowed to say I had one– so naturally she didn’t give me said gift until I was 19 but by then i actually was too busy to drop everything to focus on driving (which she knew tbh). I ended up beginning the graduated license programme at like 20, by that point I’d actually had a car for two years since my grandmother had willed me hers. When people came by and commented on the car my parents both said that for some reason i just didn’t want to drive– and that i hadn’t felt emotionally ready with the responsibility to learn… which was like wtf.
To this day (I’m married now and living in a different city– paying higher insurance premiums than I would have had I started driving when I wanted to), my parents regale people with stories about how I was a strange child and for some reason never wanted to drive, that they had to push me to try driving and I never once seemed interested– which is simply bs.
When i get annoyed and call them out on this they conveniently forget any of the dozen or so times I asked, the time when I even tried to book my own test but they made me cancel it. They just love the punchline “you would have thought owning a car would have lit a fire, but no– she’s just different”
… same applies to going to school abroad (allegedly they offered me schools from all over and I chose the one conveniently 30min away– when no… they forbade me from applying to any that would have me staying in residence– I had taken an internationally recognised programme so could have easily applied anywhere in the world– and while many friends moved to London and Tokyo… I spent 2hrs on a bus each way to go a city over.)
…or piercings (literal a decade of my life asking to get my ears pierced, never being allowed to and hearing them say ‘I guess she’s just squeamish about needles’… I literally would buy earrings when I would travel with the intention if wearing them only for my mum to refuse to allow me to get them pierced ‘so the holes dont sag’ since I always was drawn to hoop earrings)
They say history is written by the victors– nah, it’s written by helicopter parents who realise now that their parenting style is looked down on so really want to sound better than they were.
