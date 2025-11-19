Little Hand-Drawn Notes That Celebrate The Imperfections Of Being Human, By This Artist (40 Pics)

by

We all sometimes need a reminder that everything is going to be okay, and this time, it’s Sophia, an artist from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is here to uplift us with her illustrations.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Sophia shared that her drawings are driven by a specific feeling like love or hope. “Some are a reaction to things going on in the world. My favorite ones are usually a bit silly. But as far as aesthetic, they’re a little messy and all hand drawn.” Just like life, a bit messy, but if you look, you can find both hope and love in it. So, let’s hop into the post and see what Sophia has created recently and read the full interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | sophia-joan-short.com

#1

#2

This one was too serious – what if we try silly for you?

#3

I’ve been pressing the space bar for hours and no one’s come to take me to Mars.

#4

Etiquette Guide 2025.
Whip out a pair of binoculars in meetings when someone asks: ” Can you see my screen?”

#5

Etiquette Guide 2025.
Refuse invitations with: I wish I could, but I must go buy radishes!

#6

Where do you see yourself in five years?
Dancing to my own beat even if it means do-si-doing with fear occasionally.

#7

Where do you see yourself in five years?
Still in a toxic situationship with cheese.

#8

I hope I fall in love with something strange today.

#9

Etiquette Guide 2025.
Respond to “How are you?” with a report on the neighborhood birds.

#10

Etiquette Guide 2025.
Attempt small talk with strangers in unexpected places.

#11

Etiquette Guide 2025.
Detour yes and no questions to an unexpected dead end.

#12

Where do you see yourself in five years?
Still googling the spelling of that one word.

#13

#14

#15

Where do you see yourself in five years?
Hopefully adding more tenderness to the world than pain.

#16

Where do you see yourself in five years?
Spending time with people who are good for my nervous system.

#17

What are you taking a picture of?
Just something I don’t want to forget.

#18

How foolish to forget how rare all of this is.

#19

One at a time please!

#20

Etiquette Guide 2025.
Exit a crowded elevator by thanking each person individually for their time.

#21

Where do you see yourself in five years?
Saying good morning to the birds.

#22

What led you here?
A series of things that felt like mistakes, I think.

#23

As you evolve, notice who says, “I’m glad to get to know this version of you too.”

#24

Maybe the amount of extraordinary things that happen in your life depends on what you notice.

#25

Zoom out a little to see your progress.

#26

Considering changing my email signature to “I hope everything turns out better than you pictured it.”

#27

#28

#29

I used to try to outrun what I loved.
But now I try to let it lead me.
(Even when it’s a little scary)

#30

Maybe it’s possible to give yourself the love you missed retroactively.

#31

Etiquette Guide 2025.
Decline phone calls at night by texting back: can’t talk! At farmer’s market :).

#32

It’s alright if everything doesn’t feel merry and bright.

#33

#34

#35

Now, more than ever, we need you. So please, please feel everything you need to.

#36

Sometimes “I’m not sure” opens an important door.

#37

Where do you see yourself in five years?
Putting pickled onions on everything.

#38

#39

Balancing between loving more than one thing.

#40

Etiquette Guide 2025.
Change your email signature to – Sent from my iPad for any professional correspondence.

