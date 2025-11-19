Little Hand-Drawn Notes That Celebrate The Imperfections Of Being Human, By This Artist (40 Pics)

We all sometimes need a reminder that everything is going to be okay, and this time, it’s Sophia, an artist from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is here to uplift us with her illustrations.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Sophia shared that her drawings are driven by a specific feeling like love or hope. “Some are a reaction to things going on in the world. My favorite ones are usually a bit silly. But as far as aesthetic, they’re a little messy and all hand drawn.” Just like life, a bit messy, but if you look, you can find both hope and love in it. So, let’s hop into the post and see what Sophia has created recently and read the full interview with the artist below.
More info: Instagram | sophia-joan-short.com
#1
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#2
This one was too serious – what if we try silly for you?
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#3
I’ve been pressing the space bar for hours and no one’s come to take me to Mars.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#4
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Whip out a pair of binoculars in meetings when someone asks: ” Can you see my screen?”
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#5
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Refuse invitations with: I wish I could, but I must go buy radishes!
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#6
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Dancing to my own beat even if it means do-si-doing with fear occasionally.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#7
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Still in a toxic situationship with cheese.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#8
I hope I fall in love with something strange today.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#9
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Respond to “How are you?” with a report on the neighborhood birds.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#10
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Attempt small talk with strangers in unexpected places.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#11
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Detour yes and no questions to an unexpected dead end.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#12
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Still googling the spelling of that one word.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#13
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#14
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#15
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Hopefully adding more tenderness to the world than pain.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#16
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Spending time with people who are good for my nervous system.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#17
What are you taking a picture of?
Just something I don’t want to forget.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#18
How foolish to forget how rare all of this is.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#19
One at a time please!
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#20
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Exit a crowded elevator by thanking each person individually for their time.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#21
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Saying good morning to the birds.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#22
What led you here?
A series of things that felt like mistakes, I think.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#23
As you evolve, notice who says, “I’m glad to get to know this version of you too.”
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#24
Maybe the amount of extraordinary things that happen in your life depends on what you notice.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#25
Zoom out a little to see your progress.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#26
Considering changing my email signature to “I hope everything turns out better than you pictured it.”
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#27
How foolish to forget how rare all of this is.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#28
How foolish to forget how rare all of this is.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#29
I used to try to outrun what I loved.
But now I try to let it lead me.
(Even when it’s a little scary)
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#30
Maybe it’s possible to give yourself the love you missed retroactively.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#31
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Decline phone calls at night by texting back: can’t talk! At farmer’s market :).
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#32
It’s alright if everything doesn’t feel merry and bright.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#33
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#34
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#35
Now, more than ever, we need you. So please, please feel everything you need to.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#36
Sometimes “I’m not sure” opens an important door.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#37
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Putting pickled onions on everything.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#38
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#39
Balancing between loving more than one thing.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
#40
Etiquette Guide 2025.
Change your email signature to – Sent from my iPad for any professional correspondence.
Image source: sophia.joan.short
Follow Us