50 Parrots That Prove There Is Never A Dull Moment When Owning Them As A Pet

Parrots are fascinating and colorful birds that command attention wherever they go. These endearing creatures, with personalities that match their plumage, hold a special place among the funniest and most adorable animals in the world. The thousands of funny videos and pics on the internet are enough proof of it.

I know you probably think that no other animal can beat pandas, kittens, rabbits, or hamsters. But if you’ve never had a parrot as your companion, then you might not know just how much they love to play and have fun.

Parrots have been compared mentally and emotionally to toddlers. They are intelligent, playful, and sometimes mischievous. They have short attention spans and lots of energy and seem to enjoy dramatic displays. They’re basically the huskies of the bird world!

Don’t believe us? Check out these cute parakeets to see just how much of a hoot they can be. Just so you know, there’s no coming back. You’ll be hooked!

#1 He Pouted Like This And Whispered Under His Breath For 5 Minutes Because I Wouldn’t Let Him Chew On My Phone Case

Image source: twolost-souls

#2 A Dog, 8 Birds And A Hamster Are The Most Unusual Best Friends Ever

Image source: bob_goldenretriever

#3 A Parrot Sleeping Next To A Litter Of Three Puppies

Image source: PANAMANOEXISTE095

#4 Partying Together Throughout The Years

Image source: ziggybird

#5 Kiwi And Goth GF Family

Image source: painthands

#6 Mom & Baby

Image source: mikihak

#7 I Can Never Get A Nice Picture Of Them All Together

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Broccoli Boi

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Just Try To Frigging Cage Me Again

Image source: JasonMcNugget1

#10 My Bird Tucked Herself In Goodnight

Image source: drugs_are_yummy

#11 Hello Youtube, Today I Will Teach You How To Get This Winged Eyeliner Look

Image source: doorabl

#12 Hello Large Friend

Image source: MadLintElf

#13 Strike That Pose

Image source: lovebirdstudio_id

#14 My Friend’s Parrot Snuggled With Her Owl Toy

Image source: JFrizz0424

#15 I Document A Storybook Love Between My Pastel Parrotlets, And The Result Will Melt Your Heart

Image source: Freya Ever After

#16 Happy Baby Parrots

Image source: reddit.com

#17 I Was Minding My Own Business When I Suddenly Became A Bird Nest

Image source: mo11ii

#18 Popsiclebirb

Image source: ShadowsGirl9

#19 Is There An Imposter Amongus?

Image source: tucchurchnj

#20 What The Recent Heatwave Felt Like

Image source: parrot_project1

#21 Oh Food, Glorious Food

Image source: animals3041

#22 She Laid Her First Egg, But It’s Bigger Than I Expected

Image source: Ochrocephala

#23 One Day I Want To Look At Myself The Same Way That My Bird Looks At Himself

Image source: heckingtrash

#24 Basically A Summary Of What It’s Like To Own A Bird

Image source: Gracynvh

#25 Just Here To Share A Cute Pic Of My Lovely Couple, Tikki And Pippa

Image source: littlelyly_

#26 A Parrot Trying To Gym Like Human

Image source: indestructablez

#27 Windy Day Hairdo

Image source: parrot_fever

#28 Way To Be Discreet, Surveillance Drone

Image source: eat-trash-be-free

#29 My Pet Birb Being Cute

Image source: CTreeM03

#30 A Banana Parrot

Image source: VLStetson

#31 A Featherless Parrot Looking Cute In One Her Sweaters

Image source: _8008135_

#32 Friends

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Mango Parrot

Image source: VLStetson

#34 The Only Birb Guaranteed To Give You A Warm And Fuzzy Feeling And Twice Your Daily Recommended Dosage Of Vitamin C (Cute)

Image source: eliteprephistory

#35 My Grey Keeps Ruining Family Photos

Image source: MrDysprosium

#36 This Is How Our Parrot Fionna Does Sleepytime

Image source: infrastructure

#37 Buddies For Over 2 Decades

Image source: MiloWee

#38 For Every Second You’re Not Running… He’s Getting Closer

Image source: only_borbs

#39 Birds Being Bros

Image source: KevinSledge12

#40 My Bird Never Skips Leg Day

Image source: WaglerConure

#41 Hungry Bird

Image source: buckleyjack

#42 Duck? Snake? You Name It

Image source: lovebirdstudio_id

#43 Noodle Slurpin’ Birb

Image source: Enclave2287

#44 2022 Chicken Hair Trend Alert

Image source: lovebirdstudio_id

#45 Dad’s Phone Looks Tasty

Image source: african_grey__parrot

#46 My Name Is Moo-Krob, It Means Crispy Pork

Image source: cana.conure

#47 Big Birb

Image source: Dematoid1123

#48 Kipo’s Getting In A Small Workout

I was rebuilding a toy and he’s decided this shape is fun to hold and nibble.

Image source: Kipo-Piko

#49 He Doesn’t Know How Goofy He Looks With A Feather On His Head

Image source: Tactix_RST

#50 Señor Parrot In His Dashing Hat

Image source: Ziuuuuu

Patrick Penrose
100% secure your website.