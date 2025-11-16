50 Parrots That Prove There Is Never A Dull Moment When Owning Them As A Pet

Parrots are fascinating and colorful birds that command attention wherever they go. These endearing creatures, with personalities that match their plumage, hold a special place among the funniest and most adorable animals in the world. The thousands of funny videos and pics on the internet are enough proof of it.
I know you probably think that no other animal can beat pandas, kittens, rabbits, or hamsters. But if you’ve never had a parrot as your companion, then you might not know just how much they love to play and have fun.
Parrots have been compared mentally and emotionally to toddlers. They are intelligent, playful, and sometimes mischievous. They have short attention spans and lots of energy and seem to enjoy dramatic displays. They’re basically the huskies of the bird world!
Don’t believe us? Check out these cute parakeets to see just how much of a hoot they can be. Just so you know, there’s no coming back. You’ll be hooked!
#1 He Pouted Like This And Whispered Under His Breath For 5 Minutes Because I Wouldn’t Let Him Chew On My Phone Case
#2 A Dog, 8 Birds And A Hamster Are The Most Unusual Best Friends Ever
#3 A Parrot Sleeping Next To A Litter Of Three Puppies
#4 Partying Together Throughout The Years
#5 Kiwi And Goth GF Family
#6 Mom & Baby
#7 I Can Never Get A Nice Picture Of Them All Together
#8 Broccoli Boi
#9 Just Try To Frigging Cage Me Again
#10 My Bird Tucked Herself In Goodnight
#11 Hello Youtube, Today I Will Teach You How To Get This Winged Eyeliner Look
#12 Hello Large Friend
#13 Strike That Pose
#14 My Friend’s Parrot Snuggled With Her Owl Toy
#15 I Document A Storybook Love Between My Pastel Parrotlets, And The Result Will Melt Your Heart
#16 Happy Baby Parrots
#17 I Was Minding My Own Business When I Suddenly Became A Bird Nest
#18 Popsiclebirb
#19 Is There An Imposter Amongus?
#20 What The Recent Heatwave Felt Like
#21 Oh Food, Glorious Food
#22 She Laid Her First Egg, But It’s Bigger Than I Expected
#23 One Day I Want To Look At Myself The Same Way That My Bird Looks At Himself
#24 Basically A Summary Of What It’s Like To Own A Bird
#25 Just Here To Share A Cute Pic Of My Lovely Couple, Tikki And Pippa
#26 A Parrot Trying To Gym Like Human
#27 Windy Day Hairdo
#28 Way To Be Discreet, Surveillance Drone
#29 My Pet Birb Being Cute
#30 A Banana Parrot
#31 A Featherless Parrot Looking Cute In One Her Sweaters
#32 Friends
#33 Mango Parrot
#34 The Only Birb Guaranteed To Give You A Warm And Fuzzy Feeling And Twice Your Daily Recommended Dosage Of Vitamin C (Cute)
#35 My Grey Keeps Ruining Family Photos
#36 This Is How Our Parrot Fionna Does Sleepytime
#37 Buddies For Over 2 Decades
#38 For Every Second You’re Not Running… He’s Getting Closer
#39 Birds Being Bros
#40 My Bird Never Skips Leg Day
#41 Hungry Bird
#42 Duck? Snake? You Name It
#43 Noodle Slurpin’ Birb
#44 2022 Chicken Hair Trend Alert
#45 Dad’s Phone Looks Tasty
#46 My Name Is Moo-Krob, It Means Crispy Pork
#47 Big Birb
#48 Kipo’s Getting In A Small Workout
I was rebuilding a toy and he’s decided this shape is fun to hold and nibble.
#49 He Doesn’t Know How Goofy He Looks With A Feather On His Head
#50 Señor Parrot In His Dashing Hat
