14YO’s Breast Enlargement Surgery Performed By Stepdad Leads To Tragedy

A Mexican man by the name of Carlos Said Arellano is seeking justice for what he claims was a secret breast augmentation procedure that cost his 14-year-old daughter her life.
It was not until her funeral that the father learned that his daughter, Paloma Nicole Arellano, had undergone the procedure. Until then, he was under the impression that her passing was solely due to a COVID-related cardiac event.
Carlos has since dubbed the document certifying Paloma’s passing “a coverup” and blames her surgeon, a man who is said to have been instrumental in his own mother’s demise.
Said surgeon, Víctor Manuel Rosales Galindo, is in a relationship with Paloma’s mother, whom Carlos has since also implicated in the crime.
The child’s mother told her biological father that their daughter had contracted COVID at school
Image credits: Erik Mclean/Unsplash
According to the Mexican outlet, El Financiero, Paloma underwent the procedure on September 12 without her father’s consent.
Leading up to the procedure, the child’s mother informed Carlos that she would be taking their daughter out of town as she had contracted COVID at school.
A few days later, however, Carlos learned that his daughter had been hospitalized.
Carlos thought his daughter’s critical medical condition was due to COVID
Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash
“I thought she had gotten COVID-19 during her trip to the mountains,” another outlet, La Journada, reported the father saying.
Carlos recalled one of his and Paloma’s last interactions when he visited her in the hospital on September 19:
“There was movement in her hand, she held my hand, and she was able to turn her head sideways.”
Image credits: Csaa Arellano
He realizes in retrospect that there was something amiss:
“My daughter passed away. They gave us the certificate right away. I don’t know how they did it so quickly, since my daughter’s mother already had it… the prosecutor’s office wasn’t there at any point.”
The child’s mother is said to have helped her surgeon boyfriend with the procedure despite not being a nurse
During her time at a clinic in the City of Durango in central Mexico, Paloma suffered a heart attack and brain swelling before she expired.
Carlos has since blamed her passing, El Financiero reports, on a breast augmentation, liposuction, and a procedure that had fat removed from her bottom.
Carlos is reported to have established the latter after he closed the chapel during his daughter’s funeral ceremony and examined her body.
Carlos learned about the procedures after examining his daughter’s body at her funeral
Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash
Upon seeing the tell-tale signs, he lodged a complaint against the child’s mother, the clinic where the fatal procedures were conducted, along with those “who participated” in the operation.
Galindo is said to be a prominent figure among those “who participated” in the procedure, along with the girl’s mother, despite not being a nurse.
The surgeon, Victor, is alleged to have performed the same procedures on his mother, and she passed away shortly after
Claims on X suggest Galindo has a dark track record with his craft.
“Paradoxically, according to comments on social media, the mother of the Mexican Council of Plastic Surgery, Trinidad Galindo Lugo, died there 10 years ago,” wrote a netizen with the handle La Marla Sabrina.
“During a liposuction procedure performed on her own son, an alleged misapplication of anesthesia occurred,” the post elaborated.
The same clinic where the teen was alleged to have undergone the procedure has been implicated in the demise of the operating surgeon’s mother
Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash
The outlet Angulo 7, corroborated this statement when it wrote:
“Although the doctor is certified and the clinic has Cofepris permits, the mother attended as a nurse, but without training or a professional license.
“Local media even claim that Víctor Manuel’s mother [passed away] at this same clinic during a liposuction he performed on Trinidad Galindo Lugo.”
Carlos has since called for an investigation into the surgeon and the girl’s biological mother
The girl’s father wants accountability.
“I demand that all those responsible be investigated: the doctor, the mother, the hospital, its administrators, and those who participated in this cover-up,” EL País reported him saying.
Paloma’s body has been transferred to the City’s Forensic Medical Service which is expected to reveal its findings in 20 days.
The internet is calling for the mother’s head
