Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue

by

Toast the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has conquered our hearts with her signature look and her heartwarming story.

Toast was rescued from a puppy mill in 2011. The owners there treat dogs like a product instead of as living creatures that need attention and care. Toast’s teeth were all rotten and, after the rescue, the owners had to remove them. Because of this, she has a hard time keeping her tongue in her mouth, which is at once cute and heartbreaking. Despite her lack of teeth, however, Toast’s owners say she can eat just about anything by crushing it in her jaws.

If you love this beautiful puppy as much as we do, be sure to visit Toast’s Instagram for more of her adventures.

More info: toastmeetsworld.com | Instagram (h/t: designtaxi)

Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Could Bio-Dome Use a Reboot?
3 min read
May, 1, 2022
What The White Lotus Season 3’s Location Reveals About the Plot
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2023
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Dascha Polanco
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2017
Who Are The Prime Ministers Appearing In The Crown Season 5?
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2021
19 Awesome Facts About the Movie Pulp Fiction
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2017
Rich Dad Thinks He Can Treat Babysitter Horribly, Has To Deal With Consequences After Firing Her
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.