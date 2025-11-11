Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue

Toast the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has conquered our hearts with her signature look and her heartwarming story.
Toast was rescued from a puppy mill in 2011. The owners there treat dogs like a product instead of as living creatures that need attention and care. Toast’s teeth were all rotten and, after the rescue, the owners had to remove them. Because of this, she has a hard time keeping her tongue in her mouth, which is at once cute and heartbreaking. Despite her lack of teeth, however, Toast’s owners say she can eat just about anything by crushing it in her jaws.
