Birb, Bread, And Poku Take On The Real World In These 27 Cute Images By Kenny Mays

Kenny Mays is an artist and animator best known for KennysGifs, a collection of playful animated GIFs that have become popular online. His simple yet charming characters bring everyday emotions to life, making them a favorite for messages and social media. While his GIFs have made a big impact, Kenny also creates illustrations where his characters step into the real world—little creatures placed into everyday settings, acting like tiny humans.

In today’s article, we’ve collected these cute images, where Kenny’s characters (Birb, Bread, and Poku) interact with real-life objects in funny and relatable ways. Whether they’re snuggling or taking selfies, these illustrations add a bit of humor and warmth to ordinary moments.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | tiktok.com | kennysgifs.com

#1

Image source: kennyspngs

#2

Image source: kennyspngs

#3

Image source: kennyspngs

#4

Image source: kennyspngs

#5

Image source: kennyspngs

#6

Image source: kennyspngs

#7

Image source: kennyspngs

#8

Image source: kennyspngs

#9

Image source: kennyspngs

#10

Image source: kennyspngs

#11

Image source: kennyspngs

#12

Image source: kennyspngs

#13

Image source: kennyspngs

#14

Image source: kennyspngs

#15

Image source: kennyspngs

#16

Image source: kennyspngs

#17

Image source: kennyspngs

#18

Image source: kennyspngs

#19

Image source: kennyspngs

#20

Image source: kennyspngs

#21

Image source: kennyspngs

#22

Image source: kennyspngs

#23

Image source: kennyspngs

#24

Image source: kennyspngs

#25

Image source: kennyspngs

#26

Image source: kennyspngs

#27

Image source: kennyspngs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
