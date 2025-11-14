Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

by

Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, had a brand new challenge for his followers. Moving on from ruining a movie title with just a word, he asked his fans to think about how they’d ruin a book title with a single word for the #AddAWordRuinABook challenge.

And, boy, did they deliver! It’s hilarious to realize how much adding just a single word can change our perception of a book. As it turns out, humor is just a few letters away, whether we’re talking about The Lord of the Onion Rings or The Curious Incident of the Hotdog in the Nighttime.

We’ve collected some of the best responses that people had to Jimmy’s challenge, so scroll down and prepare to giggle quite a bit. And be sure to let us know in the comments your own ideas of how you’d ruin a book title.

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image credits: jimmyfallon

#1

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: RyanBartholomee

#2

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: RyanBartholomee

#3

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: vickilovestacos

#4

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: LermaShelley

#5

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Emiliyadanielle

#6

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: whitaker_becca

#7

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: RyanBartholomee

#8

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: SellecksM

#9

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: DanInsinga

#10

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: mrbudolmstead

#11

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: lotterleo

#12

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Eff_This_Crap

#13

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: twoMutch

#14

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: 09CivicSiBrian

#15

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: NicoleWilson583

#16

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: HolyDrogon

#17

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: LukeAshton

#18

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: KerinOn

#19

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: stutay73

#20

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: TylerLampe

#21

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: JoeZieja

#22

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: gopokes420

#23

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: allielolrence

#24

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: magicdel

#25

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: howieyanow

#26

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: MathewTsang

#27

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: GrantDeArmitt

#28

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Jenni_Marie8819

#29

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: imluckym

#30

Jimmy Fallon Wants People To Ruin A Book With One Word, Gets 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: crystalwithluv

