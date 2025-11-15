Meet Trudie, The ‘Miracle’ Cat Who Survived Being Run Over By A Bus And Found A New Forever Home

They say that cats have seven lives and 4-year-old Trudie is a living proof of that. The cat was run over by a bus in Luton, Bedfordshire, and suffered major injuries, but miraculously stayed alive. Some people saw the accident and tried to help the cat, but their attempts were unsuccessful and she ran off.
Trudie was missing for 16 days as the staff of Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were putting up posters and posting on social media to find her. Luckily, the cat was finally spotted and rushed for life-saving treatments.
After six months of recovery, Trudie is finally doing fine and has even found a new home. Her new owners Dennis and Shirley heard about the furry local celebrity and decided to welcome Trudie into their family. Pictures below document not only Trudie’s recovery, but also the fact that miracles do actually happen!
More info: rspca.org.uk | Facebook | Instagram
Meet Trudie, the ‘miracle’ cat that survived being run over
Image credits: RSPCA
This 4-year-old tortoiseshell was run over by a bus in Luton, Bedfordshire
Image credits: RSPCA
The cat went missing for 16 days after the accident, but later was found and rushed to the vet
Image credits: RSPCA
The survivor was named Trudie and started her 6-month recovery at the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire
Image credits: RSPCA
The cat had surgery to wire her jaw back together and ate through a tube for a while
Image credits: RSPCA
Image credits: RSPCA
Trudie went through a lot, including an eye-removal operation, but now she is doing fine
Image credits: RSPCA
Image credits: RSPCA
Image credits: RSPCA
Image credits: RSPCA
After recovery, Trudie was put up for adoption
Image credits: RSPCA
Trudie’s new owners, Dennis and Shirley, have adopted and taken her into their family. The ‘miracle’ cat is healthy and happy in her new home
Image credits: RSPCA
