I’ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)

This is a small portion of the amount of work I’ve dished out over the last 3 years.
I’ve been constantly practicing, improvising, experimenting.
There is absolutely nothing digital about these drawings, except the role the scanner plays in making them soft copies.
I am self-taught. And, this is my gift to the world.
The work is completely open to interpretations.
I’m still working on putting myself out there, get the work more noticed.
What better place than BoredPanda, amirite? :)
Have a beautiful day, whoever you are reading this
PS: www.instagram.com/shteenva
I upload almost all my work to this profile.
More info: Instagram
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us