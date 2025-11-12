I’ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)

by

This is a small portion of the amount of work I’ve dished out over the last 3 years.

I’ve been constantly practicing, improvising, experimenting.

There is absolutely nothing digital about these drawings, except the role the scanner plays in making them soft copies.

I am self-taught. And, this is my gift to the world.

The work is completely open to interpretations.

I’m still working on putting myself out there, get the work more noticed.

What better place than BoredPanda, amirite? :)

Have a beautiful day, whoever you are reading this

PS: www.instagram.com/shteenva

I upload almost all my work to this profile.

More info: Instagram

I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)
I&#8217;ve Come Up With A Moniker (Cosmic Coder)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mother Transforms Her Baby Daughter Into Wonder Woman And The Results Are Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
India Faces That Will Open Your Eyes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 2 Episode 19 Review: “Sabotage”
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2015
Michael J. Fox: Breaking Down the Actor’s Legacy
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2024
The “Fat and Sassy” Lady is All of Us in Winter
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2018
Aquatic Coffee Tables Made By Me By Merging Natural Stone And Resin
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.