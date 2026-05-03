Daily Guess The Timeline Game #034 (Apr 26, 2026)

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Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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