40 Times Cats Figured Their New Job Was Babysitting, And Nailed It

The psychological benefits of owning a cat have long been documented. From reduced anxiety and stress to lower risk of heart disease and improved general well-being, there are countless ways our furballs enrich our lives.
If you have one, you know it. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy hug or a warm sit on your lap when you feel down. And cats shared in this list of pictures compiled by Bored Panda are clearly aware of their magical powers.
Call them feline babysitters or guards with whiskers, but one thing is clear, they are here for us, little and big ones, when we need them.
While it’s cute to look at the pictures of cats “babysitting” tiny humans, Molly DeVoss, a certified feline training and behavior specialist on a mission to reduce the number of cats euthanized in shelters, warns that such interactions must be supervised. Scroll down below for the full interview with her.
#1 My Son Has Loved My Cat Since The Day He Was Born. She Tolerates That Love In A Way I Never Thought Possible
Image source: Queen_trash_mouth
#2 My 1.5-Year-Old Son And 14-Year-Old Cat Had A Moment This Morning
Image source: mgrave22
#3 Best Friends
Image source: compootering
#4 They Found Her
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Our Cat Had Kittens Days After We Had Our Baby. The Kitten Climbs Into The Lounger With A Baby Whenever He Has The Chance. These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds
Image source: Hoot2687
#6 My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother
Image source: Grodeur
#7 My Wife Just Sent Me This Picture Of Our Daughter And Cat. I’m Crying At Work
Image source: m1le_B
#8 My Baby Is My Cat’s Most Favorite Human
Image source: Suspicious_Peach_528
#9 My Wife Is 30 Weeks Pregnant, And This Is How Her Cat Cuddles With Her
Image source: Peter_Puppy
#10 This Cat And The Child
Image source: aleagueofmyown
#11 My Son Has Learned A Lot From His Babysitter
Image source: CatVideoFest
#12 We Forgot To Tell Our Cat That We Had A Baby
Image source: manychairs
#13 Tonight Is Their Cartoon Evening
Image source: babybluebubu
#14 Been Keeping The Cat Away From The Baby So Far But Decided To Let Him Get Close And See What He Would Do
Image source: DunningKrooger
#15 My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly
Image source: PlaymakerJavi
#16 Baby, His Cat And A Squirrel
Image source: bucky716
#17 My Sister Recently Had Her First Baby. I Took This Picture When She Introduced Him To Her Cat
Image source: RyanH129
#18 I Think They’re Gonna Be Friends
Image source: ClydeSmithy
#19 Apparently, A Cat Is Also Suitable As A ‘Babysitter’
Image source: nitrosexty9
#20 Cat Who Hates And Attacks/Runs From Everybody But Owner Now Madly In Love With Two-Week-Old “Sister”. Keeps A Watchful Eye Out When Anybody Holds The Baby
Comes running every time she cries with a head bump to console her too.
Image source: TheMajesticJewnicorn
#21 Nanny Sleeps When The Baby Sleeps
Image source: singhaandpaws
#22 7 Years Ago. I Will Always Treasure This Memory And Picture. Zane Is Now 12 And Lola Is No Longer With Us. She Was The Sweetest Kitty And Zane Was Always Her Boy. I Miss Her
Image source: catskillmountainsclowder
#23 Where Do You Find Babysitters Like This One? I’m Interested
#24 Why Does My Cat, Whom I’ve Had For 10 Years, Lick My Baby? He Doesn’t Lick My Older 2 Kids (4 And 6), But I Can’t Get Him To Stop Licking My Baby
Image source: Comfortable_Dream464
#25 Have You Ever Seen Anything Sweeter?
Image source: lepote_dana
#26 Cat And Baby
Image source: Lux_503
#27 5-Year-Old Boy, 16-Year-Old Bro
Image source: BigLosDaBoss
#28 Rin-Chan, Who Has Been Watching Over My Son’s Growth Since He Was Born, Thank You
Image source: mikeneko.rinchan
#29 Keeping Tabs On The Little One
Image source: barncatbloopy
#30 Daisy Is The Best Big Sister. Daisy Purrs On Her Head Until She Falls Asleep
Image source: ktnriquez
#31 Watching The Scenery Together
Image source: hailey.meow
#32 Before Going To School
Image source: yujin__j
#33 I Rescued Nuka And She’s Helped Nanny My Babies For 9 Years
Image source: TheTiniestGhoul
#34 This Friendship
Image source: elodiesfeir, elodiesfeir
#35 Our Cat Is So Fascinated With Her New Baby Sister
Image source: BruceInc
#36 This Is Not What I Bought This Crib For
Image source: Repulsive-Worth5715
#37 14-Year-Old Photos Of My Four-Legged Babysitter Watching Me
Image source: Ahsoka_Tano07
#38 I Have The Cutest Babysitter
Image source: MijnnaamiFbeeFt
#39 Professional Babysitter
Image source: pinkeskimo
#40 This Little Girl Knows How To Nap. 7 Kitty Guards
Image source: crete_and_pandora
#41 Update: For Everyone Asking About The Other Cat Snugging My Wife’s Pregnant Belly, Here He Is. He Was Rubbing His Face On Her Belly All Evening. (Went To The Doctor Today, The Baby Could Arrive Any Day Now!)
#42 My Cats Discovering They’re No Longer The Babies
#43 Neighborhood Cat Meets The Baby For The First Time
#44 It Is Hard To Get Good Nannies In These Times
