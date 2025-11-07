124 Times People Saw Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Picture

If you watch your furry friend, or really, any animal, at any given moment, they’ll either look silly, adorable, or downright hilarious…even when they’re fast asleep. There’s something about the way animals curl up, stretch out, or flop over that can instantly make you smile. 

That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best photos of animals enjoying a nap. Each image shows a little bit of personality, a dash of charm, and a whole lot of cuteness. From foxes tucked into cozy spots to lions sprawled lazily in the sun, these sleepy snapshots are impossible not to love. Take a look, and let yourself be charmed by the sleepy antics of our animal friends.

#1 How My Roommate’s Cat Lounges

Image source: Mi_llamo_T-bone

#2 Best Friends

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Look At My Handsome New Son!

Image source: UsefulChemist3000

#4 Red Panda Sleeping With Its Tongue Stuck Out

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Happy Sleeping Fox

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Sleeping Lions

Image source: blankexpression

#7 Do You Think I Can Send These Pictures To My Boss As A Legitimate Reason For Being Late To Work?

Image source: Strong_Prize_7330

#8 My Cat’s Really Weird At Times, Still Love Him Tho

Image source: PossibilityTrue618

#9 Minni Really Likes Her Sharky Bed

Image source: NaNsoul

#10 Sleeping Hamsters

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Shhh, Suspect Is Alseep

Image source: eliteprephistory

#12 A Drone Captures An Elephant Herd Sleeping While Migrating Across China

Image source: alecb

#13 The Way My Dog Naps With My Husband. I Don’t Think He’s Going To Be Very Happy About Not Being The Baby Of The Family Soon

Image source: vilebubbles

#14 His Name Is Hank And He Is Tired

Image source: glitzytrout17

#15 With Friend

Image source: BeginningViolinist11

#16 Wild Koala Mommy With Her Sleeping Baby On Magnetic Island, Australia!

Image source: Philipppp93

#17 Why Would He Sleep Like This. He Was Completely Fine And Angry I Woke Him Up

Image source: Sarah__Bunny

#18 Mcguffin Goes To The Vet

Image source: imgur.com

#19 Eastern Screech Owl, Us, PA

Image source: Exact-Bad

#20 These Babies Just Survived A Children’s Birthday Party At Their House

Image source: karmagirl314

#21 Meet Hazel & Hunter — Siblings Who Lost Their Mom (We Found Them), But Never Lost Each Other

Image source: wieser-f

#22 Troy And Abed Are From The Same Litter And They’re Inseparable

Image source: squishedgoomba

#23 Leo. Best Cat Ever

Image source: SomeTheory4353

#24 The Power Of A Sleeping Bag

Image source: Handicapreader

#25 He Always Has A Slight Smile On His Face When He Is Sleeping

Image source: 9999monkeys

#26 The Way Foxes Sleep Against Their Tail

Image source: GallowBoob

#27 Sleeping Raccoon In A Tree

Image source: Thelocust337

#28 How The Heck Does He Manage To Sleep Like This

Image source: reddit.com

#29 This Is How He Sleeps, Supporting His Head On His Horns

Image source: Katherine9009

#30 I Got Too Comfortable And Now Must Snooze

Image source: eliteprephistory

#31 Still Not Allowed On The Sofa

Image source: schmeebee

#32 Passed. Out

Image source: thatirelandkid

#33 This Is What I Woke Up To This Morning

Image source: settiek

#34 My Daughter Crocheted Her Cat A Stuffy

Image source: gallopingwalloper

#35 The Sweet Cat Who Took Up Residence Underneath Our House Has Now Been Upgraded To Permanent Family Member

Image source: theprostitute

#36 Rescued A Baby Duck Today And She Fell Asleep In My Hand

Image source: Brooks101922

#37 Funny How The King Of Lizards Sleeps

Image source: reddit.com

#38 My Coworker Sleeps All Day. Should I Report Them To HR?

Image source: SpecificallyBunnies

#39 How I Found Jerry Sleeping

Image source: Jellypow

#40 I. Sleep. Here

Image source: areallyrealpanda

#41 Is This Considered Flopping Or Is My Rabbit Just Sleeping?

Image source: eggojo

#42 Do You Let Your Cat Sleep On The Bed?

Image source: Mysterious-Rich7770

#43 Found Him Sleeping Like This

Image source: Legitimate-Drift

#44 Sleeping Beauty. Whiskey Tango Takes A Nap

Image source: UKDude20

#45 I Can’t Stop Laughing At His Sleeping Face

Image source: big-eyed-cartoons

#46 My Sister’s Puppy Was So Tired, She Just Fell Asleep In Her Shoe

Image source: danyaguacate

#47 Puppy Is Sleeping In The Cutest Positions Ever

Image source: hazel037

#48 He Gone

Image source: reddit.com

#49 After 6 Months Of Hiding Under The Couch And Being Terrified Of Me, My Little Adopted Boy Finally Decided I Was Trustworthy

I cannot put into words how happy I am.

Image source: Pitiful-Force-1295

#50 Recently Adopted Addition To Our Family. His Mama’s Name Was Six And He Got Her Thumbs

Image source: bird_legs_1

#51 An Hour After Adoption… Naptime

Image source: khromedhome

#52 Cuddles

Image source: violet19

#53 What Poses Are Those Hahaha

Image source: NeaPeach

#54 My Little Cuddly Baby!

Image source: Valuable-Addition828

#55 Adopted A Pair Of Bonded Kittens

Image source: Fluffy_Platypus_5798

#56 Blueberry’s First Night Home

Image source: weakaquatic

#57 Elephant And Emu Friends In The Wild

Image source: Antscannabis

#58 A Comfortable Sleeping Position

Image source: jb920o

#59 Does Anyone Else Feel Super Privileged When Your Ferret Sleeps On You?

Image source: Nervous-Shoe-4750

#60 Sleeping In A Heart

Image source: bbatteryacidd

#61 I Didn’t Expect Him To Sleep In It

Image source: SeanMLJ

#62 Just Sleeping

Image source: Catlapatate

#63 I Found My Gecko Sleeping Like This

Image source: average-ish-ness

#64 Sleepy Bat

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Darling, Sometimes When You Sleep I Just Look At You And Think That I’m The Luckiest Birb On Earth

Image source: eliteprephistory

#66 At 14, She Doesn’t Play With Toys Much Anymore, But She Still Loves Cuddling With Them

Image source: sadandwhite

#67 This Is The Doggo Of Good Weekend Sleep. Whisper “Sleep Tight Borker” For Good Sleeps Tonight

Image source: eliteprephistory

#68 My Airbnb Comes With Cats!

Image source: 2monkeytits

#69 Potato Being Sleepy And Asleep Within A Second

Image source: aoi_ringo

#70 My Cat Tashi Refuses To Accept He Is Not A Little Baby Anymore

Image source: MissAlessi

#71 Chipmunk Getting His Best Sleep Ever

Image source: fourthvictor

#72 Fox Went For A Sleep In My Garden!

Image source: reddit.com

#73 Baby Giraffe Sleeping. That Is All

Image source: reddit.com

#74 His Claws Are Hooked In The Screen. He Does This Everyday, And Will Sleep Like This For Hours

Image source: TheRealSeabiscuit

#75 He Likes To Sleep Like A Croissant

Image source: lttlbdybghrt

#76 The Sleeping Styles

Image source: CPADorcas

#77 This Hardworking Man Won’t Sleep Without AC

Image source: randomcommenter9000

#78 I Wish I Could Sleep In My Own Bed As Comfortably As Salt Can Sleep Just Anywhere

Image source: titan_macmannis

#79 I Scratched The Side Of His Neck And He Slowly Slid Down Onto His Side, Purring. Now He’s Asleep

Image source: zeronationarmy

#80 My Sweet Sleepy Baboon

Image source: justaprettyfacexx

#81 My Parents Cat, Just Being Super Cute!

Image source: bleditt0r

#82 Little Red Fox Likes To Sleep On My Doormats When It’s Cold Outside!

Image source: -iNfluence

#83 Caught This Wild Dog Sleeping Under A Blanket

Image source: hazenluc

#84 Rescue Bats Like To Have A Cuddle Buddy To Sleep With

Image source: yummie4mytummie

#85 Sleep Now Widdle Bunny Wabbit

Image source: HellsJuggernaut

#86 Just A Sleeping Capybara

Image source: Emmy_Tabby_Moony

#87 I Just Came Across Two Baby Squirrels Sleeping In The Grass By My House

Image source: stevengraff82

#88 How My Babies Sleep

Image source: cynnabun20

#89 I Don’t Know Why He Sleeps In This Position

Image source: FlyMrLettuce

#90 Pretzel The Blackbeard Is A Cutie. I Had To Take A Picture. Look At How He Was Sleeping. He Is So Cute

Image source: datura1026

#91 Picture Of My Little Fluff Miffy Sleeping To Hopefully Make Your Day

Image source: fourlokoono

#92 Just Found A Little Sleeping Bunny In My Hay

Image source: nogravy_nopie

#93 Two Sleeping Beauties

Image source: The5th-Butcher

#94 Sofie Is Not A Morning Cat

Image source: Medical_Shoulder4166

#95 Played Herself To Sleep At Last

Image source: schmeebee

#96 Sleepy With One Eye Open

Image source: murbul

#97 Do You See This Sleeping Pupper?! Those Paws Are Way Too Smol To Be Legal

Image source: eliteprephistory

#98 Sleepy

Image source: Store_Public

#99 Allover Each Other

Image source: hazzaaa3

#100 Blanche Is Learning How To Be A Pet And So Far Her Favorite Thing Is Probably The Couch

We’ve had her a week and she’s settling in great.

Image source: Blanche_theEBT

#101 Five Months Ago She Was Rescued From A Home That Never Let Her Inside. Now She Sleeps With Pillows

Image source: Global_Theme864

#102 This Is My Deck, I Don’t Have A Cat

Image source: FerdinandvonAegir124

#103 Somewhere Between Sunbathing And Daydreaming

Image source: dofigasd

#104 My Dogs After A Trip To Their Grandma’s

Image source: tralalexi

#105 My Rescue Pup Finally Felt Safe Enough To Sleep On Me

Image source: big_mac7

#106 Took Her To An Outdoor Dog Restaurant/Bar For Her 18th Birthday. She Was Exhausted On The Way Home

Image source: JerryFromPharmacy

#107 After Playing With His Favorite Toy

Image source: HiCanITanongYouBa

#108 This Is Tux The Turtle Who Loves To Sleep

Image source: KillerFang-

#109 Baby Palm Squirrel Sleeping On Hand

Image source: ahtisham-ahmed

#110 Sweet Sleeping Koala

Image source: ChorizoTapatio

#111 My Roommate And I Found These Orphaned Baby Squirrels. They’re Siblings And Sleep Like This All The Time

Image source: Dominos-Princess

#112 She Will Literally Sleep Anywhere Soft (Carpet In The Bathroom)

Image source: RogueMonkeyJr

#113 My Little Babies Sleep Together

Image source: Tennis_Status

#114 Sleeping (Adult Asian Water Monitor)

Image source: dreamache

#115 Shh Don’t Wake Sleeping Rusty

Image source: Sillierusty

#116 Sleeping Cuties While I Went To Clean Their Nest Box

Image source: Defiant_Researcher

#117 Caught This Dude Sleeping At 5am At The Rodeo Grounds

Image source: artwithapulse

#118 Even At Nearly 1 Year Old, He Still Likes To Sleep Next To Mommy Sometimes

Image source: Katherine9009

#119 From No Walks To Two A Day Because The Kids Are Bored

Image source: reddit.com

#120 This Little One Always Sleepy

Image source: kbtc333

#121 Absolutely Shameless

Image source: nilfalasiel

#122 My Little Puppy Sleeping On My Lap While I Do School

Image source: xSpicyLoafx

#123 Sometimes It’s Hard Being A Pug

Image source: CrabbyT777

#124 Predicament

I gave Cheddar a room of his own yesterday. Hay, toys, cozy stuff, treats, whatever I can come up with, but he just wants to leave immediately and come back to my bedroom. When I showed him his new place, he ran back to his old spot and did a couple circles running around flicking his feet. Last night he wouldn’t sleep there and came under my nightstand and I guess just starved because even though he has all the hay in the world just a few feet away.

Image source: Master-Cartoonist-41

