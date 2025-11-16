50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

by

Richard Branson once said, “opportunities are like buses, there’s always another one coming.” He was mostly talking about business, but life is full of those moments where you can see the cards laid out perfectly to give you a win if you take a chance.

If you aren’t sure what I mean, then scroll down. Internet users gathered those moments when some designers, artists, or copy editors had to know what they were doing. So upvote your favorites, comment what you think must have been going through their heads and if you want more examples, Bored Panda has you covered, so find our other article on this topic here. 

#1 Shippers Knew

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#2 They Definitely Knew What They Were Doing…

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: J3ttf

#3 Kevin Lasagna

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Bucky__Goldstein

#4 The Wasps That Built This Nest Knew What They Were Doing

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: articulateantagonist

#5 It Was Well Worth It

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Hambrgr_Eyes

#6 Big Cocks

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Beagly-boo

#7 That Resemblance Is Uncanny

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: NoOneCorrectMe

#8 The Scientists Had Fun Naming These

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: cak0047

#9 Makes Sense

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: hunterhendrix

#10 Hee Hee

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: EnzoGourlami, twitter.com

#11 Oh Snap

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: silvyrphoenix

#12 Worth Every Penny

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: GlomOfNit

#13 … When Selecting Wood Grain On Toilet Doors

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: DucksToo22

#14 Dad Totally Knew

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#15 4 Pictures, Side-By-Side In A Newspaper. They Knew What They Were Doing

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Insemzandtaya

#16 It Intended To Be Fuji Mountain, Going To Be A New Meme

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: joonkeat

#17 They Took Her Jacket Off But Not His Arm… They Knew

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Pentamikk

#18 Finally Found The Missing Part Of Apple

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: KamalHasa

#19 Grab The What

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: solantf1

#20 He Definitely Knew

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: dalai_lara, twitter.com

#21 Ik Most Posts Here Are Sexual But

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: festival0156n

#22 Someone Thought Long And Hard About This

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: PurpleFirebird

#23 They Definitely Knew. (My Friend Sent Me This)

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_Drakostar

#24 This Cannot Be An Accident!

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: soyguay

#25 They Knew

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: xXTheMagicMan150Xx

#26 They Had To Have Known

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: dysenterygary69

#27 Hope I Got My Ticket

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: _KillerKoa_

#28 The Graeme Clark Oration Award Indeed

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: nyl2k8

#29 A Note From The Mailman

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: racas

#30 Terry Knew

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: BreauxSciencePhD

#31 How Many People Live Here And Have No Idea?

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: randydufrane

#32 You Had One Job

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Max-Carnage1927

#33 What Do You Guys Read?

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Hugosimpon

#34 Noice

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: momo_power

#35 Enough Said

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: trxsh-josh

#36 Code Set By A True 8008 Appreciator

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: MrPancakesMcgee

#37 Felt This Belonged Here

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: haydutarsivi

#38 Good Old Grandma

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: rosseepoo

#39 Praise Be!

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: rosseepoo

#40 Whoever Placed This Stand…

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Thepackman84

#41 Safety First!

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: termacct

#42 Couldn’t Possibly Be A Coincidence

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Sarky-and-George

#43 The Costume Designers Must Have Known!!

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: roubent

#44 Everyone Loves Pizza

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Nupadoop

#45 Friendly Reminder

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: mikeymiggz

#46 Hmmm

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: gurneyguy101

#47 Eleanor Is Always Happy To Help Out

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: Chankomcgraw

#48 Norway’s Biggest Newspaper: “Sperm Bank Exploded.” “Sarah Swam For 54 Hours”

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: thegreatsaiby

#49 Geology Just Got A Lot More Exciting

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: kashamorph

#50 What Is Happening Here?

50 People Who Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)

Image source: keith2301

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Sneaky Fox Steals A Woman’s Phone, Runs Away While It’s Still Recording, Tries To Bury It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Archie Madekwe: Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Saltburn’ Actor
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2024
Hey Pandas, What’s A Food That Sounded Really Gross But When You Tried It You Actually Liked It? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Indoor Cat Towers That Look Like Real Trees Are A Thing And They’re Absolutely Beautiful
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of The Best Experience You Have Ever Had (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Strangest Story From Your Childhood? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.