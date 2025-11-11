Meet Realistic Barbie’s Boyfriend – Dad Bod Ken

Barbie just received a complete makeover, with 4 new body types and several skin tones. Now, men around the globe are clamoring for an updated and more realistic Ken doll that looks like an actual, albeit out of shape, man. Reactions to this reaction have been mixed, but TheMarySue chips in with this practical overview:
“Ken’s origin story is a little different from his girlfriend’s,” writes TheMarySue. “[he] was originally designed to resemble designer Ruth Handler’s husband…Yale University psychologist Kelly Brownell wrote in 2006 that most men would have ‘to increase 20 in. in height, 11 in. in the chest, and 7.9 in. in neck circumference’ to achieve Ken’s look.’”
What do you think? Should Ken receive the same treatment as Barbie?
